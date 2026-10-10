President Trump has asked Ukraine to stop blowing up Russian oil infrastructure because he would now like to buy the contents.

Only a few weeks ago, Trump signed Lindsey Graham’s big new Russia sanctions legislation, designed to squeeze Moscow’s energy revenues and punish countries that keep buying Russian oil and gas. The principle was straightforward. Every barrel purchased from Russia puts money into Putin’s war machine. Therefore people who buy Russian energy must face consequences.

Unless, apparently, they are Donald Trump.