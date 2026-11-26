Somewhere in Toronto Pearson International Airport, an elderly woman is being relieved of a jar of homemade strawberry jam.

She had intended to give it to her granddaughter. Unfortunately, as the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority explains on its website, jars of jam exceeding 100 ml are prohibited in carry-on luggage.

The woman explains that she grew the strawberries herself.

National security cannot afford to make that distinction.

The jam is surrendered, the woman is permitted to proceed, and somewhere in Ottawa another Canadian public servant can sleep soundly in the knowledge that the integrity of our international borders has been maintained.

Meanwhile, downstairs in the baggage department, things have been rather more entrepreneurial.