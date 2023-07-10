Pierre Poilievre Promises No Jab Mandates, No Mandated Digital ID, No Censorship, No CBDCs, and No WEF

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchPierre Poilievre Promises No Jab Mandates, No Mandated Digital ID, No Censorship, No CBDCs, and No WEFOne thing is certain, the Liberals and NDP do want all those things. The Random ArchivistJul 10, 2023∙ Paid15163ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist