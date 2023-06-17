Pierre Kory and Bret Weinstein on the Methods Used to Sabotage the Ivermectin Trials

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchPierre Kory and Bret Weinstein on the Methods Used to Sabotage the Ivermectin TrialsThey were determined that the people would think it was just for horses and cowsThe Random ArchivistJun 17, 2023∙ Paid111ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist