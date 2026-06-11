Why doesn’t the Canadian government minister show any photographs of the actual rocket that just launched from the little concrete slab in rural Nova Scotia, the one that now appears to be costing taxpayers $20,000,000 a year?

If you had said 10 years ago that we’d be launching rockets from rural Nova Scotia, people would have taken you for a madman. Today, we’ve seen it with our own eyes.

We saw a thin white line in the sky, which is also what happens when a teenager lets off a model rocket behind the Legion after two cans of Monster and a disappointing report card. We saw a minister looking upward with the reverence normally reserved for eclipses, papal visits, and consultants arriving with an invoice. We saw a child being taught an important civic lesson: when the federal government spends $20 million a year on something, the thing itself may not appear in the photograph, but the caption will assure you that history has occurred.

This is the new evidentiary standard in Canadian public life. Smoke equals launch. Caption equals success. Suit plus horizon equals strategy. Any further question about cost, performance, ownership, backdated leases, or why amateur rocketeers have already managed to reach space without turning a Nova Scotia bog into a federal money chimney is, frankly, unhelpful.

I particularly love this photo:

Here we have the minister and a young girl staring into a vast blue sky, where the rocket is not. It’s not cropped. We are expected to use our imagination.

This is not a criticism. In fact, it may be the most honest Canadian government photograph ever taken. No rocket, no infrastructure, no visible spaceport, no industrial supply chain, no sovereign capability, no jobs you can count without a press release. Just two citizens looking upward into the place where the public money went.

It has the emotional grammar of a wartime poster, except the enemy is financial scrutiny and the battlefield is an empty sky over a gravel patch.

The child appears to be receiving the full civic education. One day, perhaps, she will ask: “Where is the rocket?” And the minister will place a reassuring hand on her shoulder and say, “Sweetheart, in Canada, the rocket is wherever the caption says it is.”

Behind them, rural Nova Scotia stretches out in all its splendour: scrub, gravel, trees, and the faint spiritual aftertaste of a backdated lease. Somewhere out there, we are told, the future is being built. You cannot see it, naturally. The future is commercially sensitive.

If your imagination fails, you can search the internet and find a photograph of the actual Barracuda rocket on Gagadget, where the sovereign space economy suddenly becomes less Apollo 11 and more “expensive drainpipe with fins.”

There it is: Canada’s future, standing upright like something a divorced engineer builds in his garage after discovering carbon fibre and unresolved custody emotions.

This is not the giant thunderstick of national destiny suggested by the press-release voice. It is a small suborbital rocket, the kind of thing that makes you instinctively look around for a man in wraparound sunglasses saying, “Don’t worry, I’ve done the math.”

And yet this is the object now carrying the full weight of Canadian sovereignty, rural prosperity, defence capability, good jobs, reduced reliance on the United States, and whatever else was stuffed into the ministerial caption before lunch.

No wonder they photographed the smoke instead.

Smoke scales better.

Despite missing space, Maritime Launch Services and T-Minus Engineering still labelled the operation a solid step forward.

Kids “launch rockets” from their backyards. Ten-year-olds launch rockets. Dads named Keith launch rockets after buying a kit from Canadian Tire and misreading the wind. A rocket going upward is not, by itself, a national achievement. It is physics doing the bare minimum after someone lit the bottom.

The achievement is getting into space.

And, regrettably for Canada’s $20-million-a-year smoke appreciation program, amateurs have already done that. Hobbyists have crossed the Kármán line. Student teams have put home-built rockets where the air gives up and space begins. They did not require a decade of federal romance, a ministerial pilgrimage, a backdated lease, and a solemn photograph of two people staring into an empty sky as if sovereignty had just flown past in stealth mode.

So when the government says, “We’re launching rockets from rural Nova Scotia,” the correct adult response is: yes, and?

Where did it go?

How high?

What did it prove?

Did it reach space?

Or did we just pay millions of dollars to discover, once again, that a tube with fire under it can leave a concrete slab if enough people clap?

So I think the minister should reword his tweet.

“If you had said 10 years ago that we’d be launching rockets from rural Nova Scotia, at a cost to taxpayers of $20,000,000 a year, while still failing to put anything into space, people would have taken you for a madman.

Today, we can see with our own eyes that they were right.”

Why does the Canadian government always do things so badly?

No, really. They have made a science of it. Other countries have waste, incompetence, vanity projects, bad contracts, useless consultants, dead programs, decorative ministers, and companies that somehow remain adjacent to public money long after reality has lost interest in them. Canada has refined the process into an art form.

We do not simply fail. We fund the failure, announce the failure, photograph the failure, rename the failure “sovereignty,” and then demand applause because the failure occurred in a region that could use jobs, while the same government keeps importing labour-market pressure by the planeload and calling that compassion too.

Anyone might think the point was not to get results at all.

Anyone might think the point was to move money through the right pipes, to the right people, under the right slogans, until the original purpose has become almost rude to mention. Did the rocket reach space? Did the app work? Did the border improve? Did the procurement process produce the thing it was supposedly procuring?

Stop being negative. A minister has stood near it.

That is the Canadian proof of delivery now. A press release, a lanyard, a phrase like “good jobs,” and a photograph of someone gazing at the horizon where the promised thing would be, if it existed.

So perhaps Spaceport Nova Scotia is not an embarrassment. Perhaps it is the perfect monument to the age. A small slab in the woods, a little rocket nobody can see, a smoke trail in the sky, and twenty million dollars a year disappearing upward.

At last, Canada has found a launch system that works.

P.S. After researching/writing quite a few of the 3,797 articles documenting the corruption, fraud, cowardice, credentialed idiocy, and lanyard-based witchcraft of the professional managerial class that lords it over us from conference rooms with terrible coffee, I do sometimes wonder whether it may be time to stop.

Not dramatically. I am not going to throw myself into the sea with a copy of The Globe and Mail tucked under one paw.

I just mean: perhaps there comes a point when a rabbit has typed enough warnings into the national concussion.

Or should I continue in the vain hope that one day people will actually read this stuff, awaken from their quasi-comatose state, wipe the HR-approved drool from their chins, look around at the smoking ruins of what used to be a country, and finally bring an end to this tyranny by lanyard?

Sorry, folks. It’s one of those days.

I spent twenty minutes on X, which is approximately nineteen minutes and fifty-eight seconds too long, and emerged with the usual sense that nobody is coming to save us. Not the Liberals, who caused half of it and would like a commemorative month for the other half. Not the Conservatives, who will promise to reverse it, then discover a stakeholder consultation process, a bilingual procurement framework, and a donor with a nephew in strategic communications. Not the NDP, who would nationalize the lifeboats and mandate trauma-informed empathy training for the sharks. Not any of the little boutique parties arranged around the wreck like Etsy stalls at an apocalypse fair.

None of the political parties of this late, rotting stage of liberalism can save us. They are not outside the system. They are organs inside the disease, occasionally making campaign videos about affordability while the host turns grey and begins to smell funny.

Maybe the only rational thing left is to get the popcorn/white willow bark, watch it all go to hell, and try to laugh as the policies Karen voted for come waddling up the driveway to bite her and her kin in the arse.

And when they finally come begging for a return to traditional values, we should be gracious.

We should welcome them back to honesty, biological reality, borders, consequences, thrift, duty, competence, manners, family, law, courage, restraint, standards, gratitude, and the old-fashioned idea that a country is not improved by handing it over to people who broke the photocopier and called it transformation.

Until then, I remain here in the burrow, typing into the national concussion, surrounded by white willow bark thanks to my patron/publisher, and the faint hope that somewhere out there remains one reader who can tell the difference between a fact and a workplace sensitivity injury.

Please clap for the smoke trail.

Editor’s Note: Readers should not be unduly alarmed by the tone of T.W.’s postscript.

I am advised that he ate far too much last night, including half a bruised apple, several dandelion leaves of uncertain provenance, and something from behind the shed that the editorial board has chosen not to identify. This, combined with twenty minutes on X and the discovery that Canada now measures industrial success in smoke trails, appears to have induced a temporary state of burrow melancholia.

Those familiar with T.W.’s work will know the pattern. First comes the despair. Then the muttering. Then the white willow bark. Then, sometime after breakfast, he returns to fighting form and begins accusing cabinet ministers of operating a federally subsidised trebuchet made of procurement forms.

We expect a full recovery.

In the meantime, please do not send wellness resources, parliamentary talking points, or inspirational quotes about hope. He has already dragged one behind the shed and buried it beside last year’s optimism.

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