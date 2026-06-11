The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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d k
1h

All quite unbelievable, but then again when you know what is going on and understand the motives, it really isn’t.

Your postscript is on the mark. There is no political solution to this quagmire. There is no one coming to save anyone. Be prepared. It is a spiritual battle.

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