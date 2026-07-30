February:

A few months later:

Pedro Sánchez has announced that Spain will “restore normality” in Ceuta, a small Spanish city on the north coast of Africa, which is rather like a man setting fire to his curtains and then holding a press conference to promise decisive action against smoke.

For months, his government advertised the central principle of modern European border policy: illegal entry is merely an unconventional first step in the citizenship process. Arrive without permission, avoid removal, remain long enough, and eventually the state may regularise your status, issue documents and congratulate itself for solving the problem it created.

Sánchez apparently believed this message would remain inside Spain. Perhaps he imagined migration networks had no internet. Perhaps smugglers would hear about the amnesty, study the eligibility date and announce, with admirable professional ethics, that the offer did not apply to future clients.

“Sorry, gentlemen. The paperwork is quite specific. Best remain in Morocco.”

Instead, thousands looked across the border at Ceuta and drew the conclusion available to anyone whose brain had not been dissolved by a European policy seminar: getting into Spain is the difficult part. Once inside, time, politics and activist lawyers begin working in your favour.

Then came the crowds.

Some videos that purport to be coming out of Ceuta:

Now Sánchez is shocked. Resources are being mobilised. Authorities are coordinating. Measures are being prepared. Responsibility and cooperation have been summoned to the scene, presumably in several taxpayer-funded vehicles.

Nobody in his government appears willing to identify the one resource that was not mobilised: foresight.

The border was treated as an administrative suggestion. Deportation became morally suspicious. Enforcement was replaced by reception centres, legal appeals and solemn speeches about integration. Every successful illegal entry became an advertisement for the next one.

Yet Sánchez addresses the resulting crisis as though Ceuta had been struck by an unexpected meteor shower.

His government did not merely fail to discourage illegal migration. It constructed a rewards programme. Cross the border, remain in place and wait for European politics to convert yesterday’s violation into tomorrow’s residency permit.

The migrants understood the incentive. The only people baffled by the consequences were the ministers who designed it.

Sánchez now wants to restore normality.

Normality would mean a border that functions, laws that are enforced and citizenship that is granted by a nation rather than obtained by exhausting its patience.

But that would require Sánchez to admit that his policy worked exactly as advertised.

And in European politics, admitting reality remains the one border nobody is permitted to cross.

Well, perhaps this one might be coming around to reality:

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