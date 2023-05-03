Pandemic Nostalgia: Remember All Those Dances? Good to See They Had the Space, Time, and Energy to Take a Break From the War

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchPandemic Nostalgia: Remember All Those Dances? Good to See They Had the Space, Time, and Energy to Take a Break From the WarWas the war on a virus, or the minds of the people?The Random ArchivistMay 03, 2023∙ Paid1421ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist