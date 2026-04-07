

For the avoidance of doubt, the rabbit now writing these lines was not among those tasked with rummaging through the online thoughts of Canadians during the so-called plague years. I lack the institutional temperament required to describe citizen speech as an “intelligence product”. The Canadian Armed Forces, however, appear to have experimented with exactly that distinction during Operation LASER, their “pandemic response”. Personnel used personal computers, home networks, and even personal social media accounts while scanning Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram to gauge public opinion about the military’s role in Canada. One team reportedly produced more than 50 reports, including material on political discourse around COVID, so-called misinformation, and “non-government statements.” Without oversight, the operation reportedly gathered information about Canadians that senior officials had not explicitly directed them to collect.

One must admire the national style. Other countries build secret police in black leather. Canada appears to have built an Etsy version. No gleaming totalitarian ministry, no iron apparatus of destiny, just a few underprepared functionaries on home Wi-Fi doing spare-room sentiment trawling in the name of public service. The empire of soft control has finally found its true symbol, not the boot from freedom convoy days but the government-adjacent laptop balanced beside a half-finished mug of tea. Somewhere in Ottawa, one suspects, a PowerPoint was born with the tragic title Measuring Public Opinion to Support Planning and Decision-Making, which is modern managerial dialect for: we have begun to confuse the domestic population with an operating environment.

Naturally, the official line was cleaner, whiter, pressed and folded. National Defence’s 2020 briefing notes said the Precision Information Teams were only gathering public regional information where troops might deploy, things like demographics, geography, medical facilities and COVID spread. They also insisted that the Information Operations annex added to Operation LASER on April 8, 2020 was simply a mistake, suspended on April 13 and formally rescinded on May 1. The Armed Forces, the notes said, would never use capabilities such as psychological operations or military deception in a domestic operation, because there was no domestic authority for that and no adversary. Which is comforting, right up until the citizen starts to notice that he has been entered into the workflow not as a sovereign member of the public but as a source of ambient data, an emitter of unauthorised opinion, a producer of “non-government statements.”

And there, dear reader, is the whole late-imperial trick. The state never does the ugly thing in its own vocabulary. It does not surveil, it monitors. It does not propagandise, it communicates. It does not turn domestic unease into a security problem, it improves decision support. A wider review of military strategic communications around this period noted that concept papers inside the system “moulded staff mindsets” about information operations, and that subsequent guidance was needed to clarify that domestic military operations in the information environment were not to be directed at Canadian citizens. That is the sort of sentence only a decaying administrative order could produce. In plain English it means: enough people inside the machine had begun thinking this way that someone eventually had to remind them the public was not the enemy battlespace.

The darkest part is not that the operation was clumsy. It is that it was so perfectly in character. This is what managerial liberalism does when frightened. It does not drop the mask and declare dictatorship. It medicalises dissent, bureaucratizes suspicion, and studies the public like a herd showing signs of agitation. It wraps intrusion in concern and calls the whole exercise resilience. It offers a smile, a slogan, a little behavioural guidance, and just behind the curtain a team quietly learning how to treat domestic opinion as something to map, classify, and steer. The old tyrannies wanted obedience. The new ones prefer compliance plus analytics. A spreadsheet is less noisy than a prison van, and a report on “misinformation” feels ever so much more civilised than admitting that free citizens are saying things the regime finds inconvenient.

I therefore propose a modest reform. Since the nation seems determined to continue down this path, the Department should formalise matters and establish a new crest: a beaver in headset and bifocals, hunched over a personal laptop, ears pricked for sedition on Reddit, beneath the bilingual motto Domestica Sententia Delenda Est, loosely translated as: “We noticed your posts, citizen.” The briefing note can assure the public that no psyops are being conducted, merely compassionate democracy enhancement from a remote location.

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