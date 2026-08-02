As I have documented in The Random Archivist, successive governments and national policing bodies in England and Wales created a system under which police recorded “non-criminal hate incidents”, including lawful social-media posts, whenever someone perceived them to express hostility or prejudice towards a protected group. The policy dragged officers into online disputes and, in some cases, brought people who had committed no offence into disproportionate contact with the police. The courts repeatedly made clear that causing offence is not itself a criminal offence, yet officers increasingly behaved less like impartial enforcers of the law and more like referees of political and personal disagreement.

After years of public criticism and successful legal challenges, the government accepted all the recommendations of a joint police review that declared the system no longer fit for purpose. Parliament has now legislated to repeal the statutory code, and the old non-crime hate-incident category is to be replaced by a higher-threshold system intended to prevent the inappropriate recording of lawful speech and return officers to their proper duties. New triage procedures, training and guidance on proportionality, professional judgement and freedom of expression are being developed for implementation by police forces.

The British experience should have served as a warning to police forces elsewhere. Edmonton Police, in Canada, appear to have mistaken it for an instruction manual.

On July 31, the force published a post declaring, “You typed it. Someone lived it. Online hate isn’t ‘just a comment,’” and invited the public to report what they saw online.

The montage made no serious distinction between threats, harassment, criminal hate propaganda and crude political opinions such as “Send them back home!” or demands for deportation. After an online backlash, the post disappeared from X. Fortunately, it had already been archived, so it could not follow so many other inconvenient posts down the memory hole.

This was not simply an overexcited social-media employee. Edmonton Police still explicitly invite reports of “non-criminal hate incidents,” offering “racial comments or slurs” and “offensive symbols” as examples. Police say these reports help them gather information about “hate motivated activities and behavior.”

Canada already has laws covering genuine threats, criminal harassment and the wilful promotion or public incitement of hatred. Mere offence, dislike or humiliation does not by itself meet the legal threshold for criminal hatred.

England and Wales spent years discovering what happens when police collect information about lawful speech, enter political arguments and treat subjective offence as a policing matter. Their own national review eventually declared the resulting system “not fit for purpose.”

Editor’s note: Since this concerns the police burrowing into matters that are not crimes, we asked T.W., an intelligent rabbit with extensive practical experience of burrows, for his assessment:

I remain attached to the quaint idea that police work should contain a crime somewhere in the opening paragraph. Edmonton has moved beyond this crude legalism. The danger is not that every rude Canadian will be winched from his basement by a tactical unit. The system works more delicately than that. A file here. A telephone call there. Perhaps a courteous reminder from an armed representative of the state that your entirely lawful opinion has disappointed somebody. Nothing is censored. You are simply encouraged to imagine a constable reading over your shoulder before you press Post. Naturally, the police cannot record every insult, slur, malicious joke and stupid opinion in Edmonton. The city would need to convert West Edmonton Mall into a climate-controlled evidence locker. Choices must therefore be made. Certain complaints will receive a file number, a specialist investigator and several solemn meetings. Others will be treated according to the traditional Canadian procedure of pretending not to hear them. A free society can survive offensive people. Most families keep several and invite the worst one over at Christmas. What it cannot safely survive is a police force taking up lawful citizens as a hobby. P.S. Having said all that, the government will now probably declare Edmonton Police a Protected Group and classify this little rant as a Non-Criminal Hate Incident after three officers suffer emotional injuries while reading it during paid administrative leave. I await the call on the burner phone beneath the shed from an officer carrying a laminated feelings wheel, a trauma-informed clipboard and only a folkloric understanding of the Criminal Code. My router will then be seized as an instrument of bias, the burrow designated an unlicensed extremist tunnel network, and several carrots removed in evidence bags for forensic examination. After completing compulsory digital-citizenship training, restorative dialogue with a municipal diversity ferret and a twelve-week course entitled Posting While Privileged, I shall be released back into the community under strict conditions: no internet access, no burrowing within 200 metres of a Wi-Fi signal, no possession of sharpened opinions and no contact with other rabbits known to question the administrative state.

Share

Further reading: