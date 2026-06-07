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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

The reason we are in this mess running headlong into tyranny is because the majority of people refuse to believe that the controllers would ever do this to us. These eternal optimists appear to be blind to this most fundamental construct of human nature: that power attracts and then corrupts nearly everyone who wields it—and the globalists - those obscure puppetmaster billionaires you never read about in Forbes and who've spent decades away from the disinfectant properties of sunlight - have indeed become quite corrupted.

I’ve tried and failed countless times to open their eyes to the truth of the situation – that the elites are evil incarnate, and that they want most of us dead, and that they want to enslave the rest of us.

And the stunning part about their blindness is that none of this is new: the psychopaths often rise to the top of every power structure over time as the bad drives out the good and as such tyranny has taken control of nations many many times throughout history. This time is no different, and the freedom we take for granted has actually been an aberration from the historical norm.

*Since Before the Enlightenment, Neo-Technocratic-Feudalism Has Always Been the Primary Objective*

If people still cannot see this given how obvious what is occurring has become, then I do not see how we have any hope of turning the tide.

The normies will just keep on complying and believing what’s being done to them is for the greater good while they drag themselves and the rest of us into totalitarianism.

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
1h

Eleven years ago, when Trudeau became the PM of Canada, I already knew the country would head in the wrong direction and never recover. To my surprise, I was right. But what I struggle to understand is that despite him and his party doing everything they can to destroy the old Canada—the one immigrants like me gave up everything to come to—a lot of Canadians still think they are doing a great job and keep voting for them. It's quite challenging to debate these people as well, not because I cannot win the argument, but actually because they are too stupid to wake up.

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