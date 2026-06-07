TL;DR: Old Canada was a place where one small-town cop with bad aim, a ticket book, and a free doughnut could keep order because the culture still had adults in it. New Canada has portals, dashboards, consultants, restorative toolkits, national strategies, and no clear idea where your truck went. The decline was by design, signed, workshopped, funded, excused, and then declared inevitable.

Old Canada:

There are two Canadas. One had Clayton Toovey, Chief of Police of Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan, circa 1993, a man who appears to have maintained law and order for thirty years with a patrol car, a hat, a ticket book, a revolver he could not reliably aim, and the authority to tell a child to ride his bicycle on the correct side of the road. The other, circa 2026, has national strategies, online reporting portals, restorative justice toolkits, public consultations, ministers with grave faces, and citizens checking whether their truck is still in the driveway before making coffee.

Clayton is not just a policeman. He is the vanished country in prairie uniform. He is public safety before it was translated into consultant language. He is the Canadian state before it discovered trauma-informed webinars, procurement scandals, and the sacred duty to monitor the opinions of plumbers.

“Ride on this side of the road, not that side.” That was Old Canada’s youth intervention strategy. No grant application. No Bicycle Harm Reduction Pathway. No Youth Mobility Justice Circle facilitated by a woman with a nose ring, a sociology minor, and a laminated copy of “my truth.” Just a man pointing at the correct side of the road because cars are real, children are small, and Saskatchewan does not care about your interpretive framework. In New Canada, the same incident would require an online form, a statement from Public Health, a working group on directional stigma, and a consultant explaining that “wrong side of the road” reinforces harmful binaries. Three months later the child would be hit by a truck, and the town would be invited to a healing circle in the gymnasium, where everyone would be reminded not to assign blame to any individual, vehicle, road surface, policy choice, or worldview until the independent review had finished its work in 2031.

Asked about serious crime, Clayton remembers the great Yellow Grass marijuana crisis of 1962, when some kid came back from Regina with marijuana in the car. One kid. One car. One afternoon. Regina, apparently the Gomorrah of southern Saskatchewan. It took them two hours to find it. Order was restored. The prairie exhaled. Men in hats stared toward the horizon and muttered “Regina” with the haunted tone normally reserved for naval disasters. Today, a school with one marijuana incident would be declared a heritage site, a preserved example of pre-collapse innocence.

Then there’s Clayton at the gun range. He fires his .38 Smith & Wesson and misses. The interviewer asks where the bullet went. Clayton does not know. Asked which target he is aiming at, he says, “The big one.” A whole theory of government lives inside that sentence. The man has the coercive power of the state on his hip and cannot threaten a stationary sheet of paper, yet the town is peaceful. That is civilisation succeeding. A healthy society is one where the local cop’s marksmanship barely matters. A sick society is one where the state buys armoured vehicles, body cameras, social cohesion strategies, crisis teams, emergency response protocols, and seventeen dashboards because the moral order has been sawed into kindling by the same people now applying for grants to study the smoke. Old Canada missed the target at the range. New Canada misses the target everywhere else, then commissions a report explaining that the target was colonial.

And then the doughnut. Clayton does not get coffee and doughnuts, he explains. Just coffee and a free doughnut. Corruption, Old Canada edition. One pastry. Possibly glazed. Possibly plain. Possibly handed across the counter by Steve, whose coffee-making abilities are already under public suspicion. New Canada has solved this problem by replacing the doughnut with the consultancy contract. The coffee shop becomes a stakeholder hub, with sketchy participants. Steve becomes Regional Director of Beverage Inclusion. His nephew gets the app contract. The app does not work, but it has a beautiful logo and a values statement. The Auditor General appears four years later, pale and trembling, to explain that no one knows where the money went. The doughnut has vanished. The invoice remains.

For a long time, most of Canada was closer to Yellow Grass than to whatever bureaucratic theme park we inhabit now. Not identical, obviously. The country had cities, rough neighbourhoods, stupidity, and all the usual human sins. But the basic social expectation was Yellow Grass-shaped: small communities, known people, legible authority, low tolerance for disorder, and enough shared moral furniture that one policeman with a ticket book and questionable marksmanship could plausibly represent public order. If he gave you a ticket, you knew who gave it to you. If you muttered something under your breath, he admitted he would probably do the same. His authority had a face. New Canada’s authority arrives as an email from a no-reply address, written in the voice of a committee that has never changed a tire, disciplined a teenager, buried a dog, shovelled a driveway, or told a child to stop doing something stupid before a truck converted him into a cautionary tale.

We do not have neat 2026 crime figures for Yellow Grass itself. It is too small for that kind of clean statistical portrait. But the RCMP now police the area through a regional detachment (of course), and the broader South District numbers tell their own story. From 2015 to 2024, violent crime offences in Saskatchewan RCMP’s South District rose by 33%, while property crime offences rose by 16%. Yellow Grass has not turned into a Mad Max sequel with grain elevators, yet. Nobody is saying Toovey’s old patrol route is now a post-apocalyptic convoy of stolen F-150s and men named (use your imagination) doing doughnuts outside the Wheatland Communiplex. But even in the quieter places, the old world is being reached by the new one. The change arrives first as statistics, then as habits: locked doors, missing trucks, regional detachments, dispatch centres, incident numbers, security cameras, and people quietly adjusting their expectations downward.

That is how national decline usually works. It seeps. It changes policy, weakens consequences, imports disorder, rewards institutional cowardice, and then calls the result “complex.” People look around twenty years later and say, “Well, society changed,” as if society were weather. An incidental Yellow Grass factoid: temperatures there have apparently been recorded around both -45C and +45C, so if any town understands weather, it is probably the one that has experienced both human freezer burn and prairie convection oven. But New Canada was not weather. It did not blow in from the west while farmers squinted at the horizon and said, “Looks like a restorative justice front moving in.” People made decisions.

New Canada was made. Politicians made it. Courts made it. Bureaucrats made it. School boards made it. Police chiefs made it. Universities made it. Journalists made it. NGOs made it. Consultants made it, then invoiced us for explaining why it was compassionate. Every time an obvious rule was replaced by a process, someone signed the form. Every time consequence was replaced by “context,” someone wrote the policy. Every time public safety was subordinated to optics, someone chaired the meeting. Decline is not a ghost. It has names, job titles, budgets, pension plans, conference lanyards, and a communications department.

That is the journey: from “ride on this side of the road” to “we must examine the road as a site of harm.” From one free doughnut to a funded initiative. From a known man in a hat to a faceless portal. Old Canada had faults, boredom, rough edges, and probably several men named Don who believed the metric system was a communist plot, and honestly, at this stage, let us not close the file on Don. But it also had proportion, consequence, local memory, and a working relationship with reality.

The say New Canada was inevitable. No. It was chosen. Again and again and again. Old Canada had one cop who missed the target. New Canada has a thousand committees aiming carefully at the wrong one.

Bring back Clayton. Restore Canada.

And give the man his doughnut.

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