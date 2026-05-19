Note from the editor: It was only a matter of time before the collapse of Western civilisation became a baggage-handling issue. Please watch the following CTV report. It explains why T.W. Burrows now considers checked luggage to be a form of legal self-harm.

I have long distrusted airports. They are among the few places on earth where a man may be ordered to remove his shoes, surrender his toothpaste, stand inside a humming confession booth, and then be told, with a straight face, that the system is secure because a sticker has been attached to his suitcase.

A sticker.

This, apparently, is the golden thread of modern aviation security. Not the bag. Not the person. Not the cameras, scanners, manifests, employees, contractors, loading crews, baggage rooms, ramp workers, or mysterious fluorescent-vested mammals who roam the underbelly of Pearson International like raccoons in a federal grant program.

According to the human authorities, if a suitcase containing enough narcotics to sedate a mid-sized elk has your tag on it, then congratulations: the suitcase is spiritually yours until proven otherwise. This is known in bureaucratic theology as “chain of custody.” In the burrow, we call it “someone tied a name tag to a fox and blamed the rabbit.”

The modern security state can read your boarding pass, scan your retina, flag your shampoo, detect the emotional residue of a toenail clipper, and determine that your belt buckle has unresolved extremist tendencies. But apparently, it cannot prevent a criminal employee from moving a paper tag from one bag to another in approximately five seconds.

So I offer this modest advice to all future travellers: do not fly unless absolutely necessary.

If the emergency is grave enough that you must submit yourself to the humming cathedral of aviation security, then travel as a rabbit would: lightly, suspiciously, and with everything you own pressed directly against your body.

Carry-on only.

No checked bag. No sacred tag. No mysterious fluorescent-vested underworld employee entrusted with your socks, your toothbrush, and your future legal status in a foreign jurisdiction.

One small bag. Two eyes on it at all times. A tracker inside it. A photograph of its contents. And, if possible, a signed statement from three witnesses confirming that you left the burrow with underpants, a phone charger, and precisely zero kilograms of methamphetamine.

Personally, I shall continue to travel as nature intended: underground, slowly, and with one emergency carrot sealed in wax.

The foxes may have the airport.

We still have tunnels.

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