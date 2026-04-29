Senate Psi Majority Staff Interim Report April 29, 2026 (final) 991KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR

This Senate PSI majority staff report alleges that senior Biden-era health officials at FDA knew, by early 2021, that their COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring method could miss important adverse-event signals, were shown a better method by two highly qualified data-mining experts, saw that it revealed numerous statistically significant safety signals, and then largely ignored, sidelined, or restricted the work instead of urgently warning the public or changing the surveillance method.

The central figure is Dr. Ana Szarfman, an FDA safety data-mining expert who helped develop the system FDA was using. Working with Dr. William DuMouchel, the Oracle statistician who invented the algorithm behind FDA’s existing method, she used a newer method called RGPS that better corrected for “masking,” where one vaccine’s adverse-event signals can be hidden because the comparison baseline includes similar signals from other COVID vaccines.

The most damning claim is that on March 26, 2021, Szarfman and DuMouchel’s analysis found “49 examples of extreme masking,” with roughly 25 statistically significant safety signals that FDA’s existing method had not detected. The report says these included sudden cardiac death, Bell’s palsy, and pulmonary infarction. Later analyses found additional signals including acute myocardial infarction, embolism and thrombosis, dementia, and “Death and sudden death” associated with one or more COVID vaccines.

The report’s most damaging internal-email evidence is not just that signals were found, but that officials focused on controlling Szarfman rather than investigating the findings. One FDA official wrote that they should meet internally because there were “many considerations not suited to email.” FDA CBER officials later told Szarfman to “hold off on creating and sending data mining reports and analyses,” while Dr. Peter Marks reportedly warned that her analyses could feed “anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

The myocarditis angle is also serious. The report says federal health officials had draft notes from May 24, 2021 asking whether VAERS was signaling for myopericarditis in young people, with the answer: yes, for ages 16–17 and 18–24. The report argues that officials still failed to issue an immediate formal warning, and that FDA label warnings did not come until June 25, 2021.

Szarfman allegedly told FDA officials that her and DuMouchel’s method had detected “an increased mortality signal with the COVID-19 vaccines,” including statistically significant signals for “death and sudden death” associated with Pfizer and Moderna. She emphasized that their method could automatically unmask signals hidden by FDA’s MGPS method.

The suppression/access-control allegation is another major point. The report says FDA officials later moved to limit distribution of weekly data-mining reports, initially citing “data security reasons.” By 2022, distribution to CDC was reportedly curtailed, and a CDC official later suggested that FOIA requests may have been a reason FDA stopped sending weekly outputs. The timing is framed as suspicious because FOIA and congressional requests for these analyses preceded the halt.

Perhaps the most internally damaging later evidence is from September 2024, when FDA CBER officials discussed RGPS again and acknowledged that it produced “significantly higher” numbers than MGPS and appeared “way more sensitive.” In other words, years after Szarfman had been told to back off, officials were still recognizing the basic point she had been making in 2021: FDA’s existing method could mute or miss signals.

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