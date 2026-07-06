Villagers living near the site say their life has been ‘hell’ since it opened in June 2023 amid claims of antisocial behaviour and an atmosphere of ‘intimidation’. They describe being woken by noise from the camp and cars dropping and picking up migrants in the early hours. Others claimed to have seen men defecating in nearby roads and fields. Samantha Clarke-Holland, who lives yards from the camp, was forced to take her detached £895,000 home off the market after failing to get a single viewing. She is now considering joining others and councils to bring fresh legal action against the Home Office in light of the expansion plans.

‘It’s a huge mess. We’re the ones to suffer. The noise is constant. It’s screaming and shouting. We get cars turning up doing god knows what at all times. ‘It’s suspicious. We police the site ourselves. We’ve seen some people climb in, God knows why.’ Mrs Clarke-Holland is unsurprised by the lack of interest in her house, asking: ‘Who would want to live opposite that? It’s so sad. ‘They even defecate in the fields around here. We’ve done the right thing and worked hard and now we have a property that basically isn’t worth what we put in. ‘We didn’t get a single viewer. Who would want to live 20 yards from an asylum centre? Our house now has no value.’

Meanwhile, in another village, where the progressives campaigned for more “refugees” to signal that, unlike the riff-raff, they were not racists:

Confused? You read it right. Refugees are welcome, just not within driving distance of the people saying “refugees welcome.” It turns out compassion has a catchment area.

The countryside progressive believes in open borders right up to the parish boundary. After that, compassion must be redirected to somewhere with tower blocks, bus depots, and fewer people called Hugo on the planning committee.

Urban tensions were rising, so the government reached for the only lever it still understands: redistribution. Of consequences. If the cities were getting angry about asylum hotels, the solution was to move the anger into villages, market towns, and anywhere else with a parish council still naive enough to think consultation means anything.

One government source told The Times:

It’s all about having a more equitable dispersal of asylum seekers. Otherwise you have these areas that have concentrated numbers and that is what we got in areas with hotels and large sites. That creates a whole host of challenges…

Yes, we know.

Unfortunately, we do not have access to every court file in England. We do not have every immigration record. We do not know how many cases never make national news, how many are buried in local court lists, or how many are reported without the details the public would most want to know.

So what follows is not the full picture. It is not even close.

It is the government’s own BBC snapshot from roughly the last twelve months. It’s the polite version of events.

If this is what appears in the BBC archive, imagine what never made it out of the courthouse.

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