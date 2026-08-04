Editor’s note: Senator Paul recently released more Fauci emails, which reveal that on February 8, 2021, mRNA pioneer Drew Weissman (who was later to be given a Nobel Prize to “make hesitant people take the vaccine and be sure it's very efficient and safe”) told Anthony Fauci that an experimental mRNA-LNP formulation, given intravenously to pregnant mice, had reached the placenta and fetus, translated its mRNA and produced an immune response in the amniotic fluid. It also reached the uterus and ovaries of non-pregnant mice. Weissman said he was repeating the experiment using human-dose levels administered intramuscularly.

Fauci replied that Weissman appeared to have informed the appropriate people and said it would be interesting to see the human-dose results. Two days later, Fauci publicly assured Americans that approximately 20,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated with “no red flags,” although pregnant women had been excluded from the pivotal trials.

On March 1, Weissman sent Fauci the human-dose intramuscular mouse study and wrote: “We still have some concern over the data.” Fauci forwarded it to senior NIH vaccine scientists within 46 minutes. One reviewer said she had no concerns and that experts already understood mRNA might reach the fetus. Another replied: “I don’t know what Drew Weissmann is trying to accomplish with this. Ultimately this is an FDA decision.”

Neither the February nor March exchange appeared in Fauci’s diary. The subject finally appeared on March 15, when Fauci learned Weissman might hold a press conference. He wrote that the resulting publicity would create “a huge mess” and hoped repeat studies could “counter this finding.”

Pfizer’s own post-authorisation report still classified pregnancy and lactation as “missing information.” Of 270 reported pregnancies, 238 had no recorded outcome. The figures could neither establish nor exclude an elevated miscarriage risk. Pfizer nevertheless concluded that no pregnancy safety signal had emerged.

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The emails themselves do not prove that the vaccines caused miscarriage or fetal injury. They show that the technology’s leading inventor still had concerns while officials offered the public considerably firmer reassurance. We asked T.W. Burrows to explain the scientific method revealed in the emails.

From T.W.:

The scientific method, these days, is a system by which important questions are pursued until somebody threatens to hold a press conference.

Before that point, a scientific finding remains only a finding. It may circulate through the inboxes of several highly paid experts, appear as an attachment nobody can now locate and prompt brief observations such as “Let us discuss.”

Once the scientist announces that he may discuss it with people outside the building, the finding becomes a crisis.

This is when The Science begins.

I have spent several hours reviewing the newly released correspondence from beneath the shed, where I conduct most of my investigations and all of my reproductive-toxicology work. I do not possess an advanced degree, although I once ate the corner from a veterinary pharmacology textbook and experienced no immediate adverse events.

The story begins with Drew Weissman, one of the inventors of nucleoside-modified mRNA technology. In 2018, Weissman and his colleagues published a review explaining that future mRNA research would need to examine inflammation, biodistribution, persistence of the expressed antigen, auto-reactive antibodies, modified nucleotides and the possible toxicity of the delivery system.

A possible concern could be that some mRNA-based vaccine platforms54,166 induce potent type I interferon responses, which have been associated not only with inflammation but also potentially with autoimmunity167,168. Thus, identification of individuals at an increased risk of autoimmune reactions before mRNA vaccination may allow reasonable precautions to be taken. Another potential safety issue could derive from the presence of extracellular RNA during mRNA vaccination. Extracellular naked RNA has been shown to increase the permeability of tightly packed endothelial cells and may thus contribute to oedema169. Another study showed that extracellular RNA promoted blood coagulation and pathological thrombus formation170.

This was before such questions became misinformation. At that time, they were known as “science”, or so people have told me.

By 2021, the same questions had become less welcome. The technology was no longer a promising experimental platform requiring careful investigation. It had become the only thing standing between civilisation and your grandmother killing everyone at Walmart. It had become The Science.

On February 8, Weissman wrote to Fauci about an experiment involving pregnant mice, which showed that the mRNA-LNP formulation could reach the placenta and fetus. Cells there translated the mRNA. An immune response appeared in the amniotic fluid. In other female mice, the formulation reached the uterus and ovaries.

Weissman was not claiming that every vaccinated woman would immediately miscarry in the pharmacy parking lot. He was reporting biodistribution.

This was awkward because the public had been given a simpler description of the technology: the mRNA remained politely near the injection site, showed a few local cells a picture of the spike protein and then vanished, like a discreet tradesman who repairs the boiler without entering the nursery.

Inside the advisory process, however, officials apparently knew that the material might travel farther. Karin Bok (NIH) later wrote in the emails released that experts involved in the pregnancy recommendation had been aware that mRNA might reach the fetus. This is reassuring in the special government sense of the word. They knew. Millions of mothers did not.

Fauci replied to Weissman that he had “touched all the bases” by informing the FDA, Pfizer, Moderna, DARPA and various NIH officials. He said it would be interesting to see what happened with a human-equivalent dose injected into muscle. Then he congratulated Weissman on an award. The exchange has been criticised as too casual. I disagree. It displayed the correct scientific priorities.

First establish whether experimental genetic material has entered the fetus.

Then remember the award.

Two days later, Fauci told the public that about 20,000 pregnant women had received the vaccines with “no red flags.”

This was technically defensible if one defines a red flag as a confirmed human disaster visible in a database and not as a shocking animal finding that might merit public explanation.

Government scientists maintain a very strict flag system. A finding is not red simply because the platform’s inventor reports placental and fetal distribution. It becomes red only when a journalist obtains it. Before then it is beige.

Weissman’s first experiment was extreme, but he was already repeating it under clinically relevant conditions. On March 1, he sent Fauci the results from pregnant mice given human-dose mRNA-LNP intramuscularly.

His message was brief:

We still have some concern over the data.

There are several possible interpretations. Perhaps the results continued to show fetal exposure. Perhaps the immune response remained. Perhaps the sample was small, irregular or difficult to interpret. Perhaps Weissman was concerned that everybody else would say there was nothing to be concerned about. The attachment would answer some of these questions, which may explain why it is not currently available.

Fauci forwarded it within 46 minutes to John Mascola (NIH) and Cliff Lane (NIH).

“Let us discuss,” he wrote.

Mascola then sent it to several other NIH vaccine researchers.

“We should each review and then discuss.”

This is the vigorous phase of the federal response, during which an attachment travels through several inboxes while everyone proposes discussing it with somebody else.

By the following morning, Karin Bok had concluded that the finding was unsurprising. She wrote that mRNA would naturally appear at other sites, “including placenta, etc.”

“Etc.” is doing considerable work here.

The placenta, the fetus, the ovaries, the uterus, the amniotic fluid, the small developing organism with its own tissues and immune system: etc.

Bok explained that the experts who recommended vaccination during pregnancy already knew mRNA might reach the fetus. Their principal concerns had involved possible integration into nuclear DNA and fever during the first trimester.

The fever problem had been handled by recommending acetaminophen (not necessarily the best idea, if that drug itself could reach the fetus, which it most certainly does).

The Science had once again prevailed. If the injection caused a fever, take Tylenol. If the mRNA entered the fetus, remember that other vaccines had generally been safe, or so we were told. If the technology’s inventor remained concerned, ask what he was trying to accomplish by his scientific method, as Emily Erbelding (NIH) did:

I don’t know what Drew Weissmann is trying to accomplish with this. Ultimately this is an FDA decision.

I have studied this message carefully and believe Weissman may have been trying to accomplish some kind of science, or at least place his doubts on the record before the shit eventually hit the fan.

The confusion is understandable. He had performed an experiment, obtained a result and sent it to officials responsible for evaluating the technology.

To an experienced administrator, this can look aggressive.

Had Weissman merely sent congratulations on another award, there would have been no difficulty.

The phrase “ultimately this is an FDA decision” also deserves preservation. It is one of the great incantations of modern government.

Every institution is responsible for public safety until an uncomfortable result arrives. Responsibility then moves rapidly through the agencies like a rabbit pursued by a fox.

NIH funded the science.

CDC issued the recommendations.

FDA authorised the product.

The manufacturers supplied the reassuring studies.

Nobody, however, was personally responsible for asking what the human-dose mouse experiment actually showed.

That was ultimately a decision for somebody else.

Pfizer’s own post-authorisation report offers further comfort. Pregnancy and lactation remained officially classified as “missing information,” which is an unusual category of complete reassurance.

The report contained 270 pregnancies. Twenty-three spontaneous abortions were recorded, along with several fetal or neonatal deaths. Yet 238 pregnancies had no reported outcome.

These figures cannot be used to calculate a miscarriage rate. Anyone dividing the pregnancy losses by the tiny number of completed reports is manufacturing a statistic from a reporting system that was never designed to provide one.

But the same incomplete data cannot prove safety either.

Pfizer solved this difficulty by concluding that no safety signal had emerged.

When 238 of 270 outcomes are unknown, several conclusions remain available:

There was no problem. There was a problem. There was not enough information to know.

The third answer is scientifically strongest but commercially weak.

It also performs badly at press briefings.

The private language was cautious. “We still have some concern.” “Let us discuss.” “We should each review.”

The public language was settled. “No red flags.” “No safety signals.” “All good so far.”

Then, on March 15, everything changed.

Fauci learned that Weissman and a collaborator might hold a press conference.

At this point, the diary suddenly noticed the mouse study.

Fauci wrote that FDA and the manufacturers believed the findings were invalid. Even so, they could not simply “blow them off.”

This was not because the finding concerned a fetus.

It was because Weissman owned a microphone.

A press conference, Fauci wrote, would create “a huge mess.”

He hoped repeat studies could be produced “to counter this finding.”

Ordinarily, one repeats an experiment to determine whether the result is genuine. You do not decide in advance that the repeat study will counter it.

But I was educated under the old system.

The modern approach begins with the correct result and designs further investigation to reach it.

This saves time.

It also prevents dangerous confusion among pregnant women, who might otherwise believe that “missing information” means information is missing.

The White House COVID coordinator called Fauci at 9:30 that night. FDA and CDC officials were pushed to assemble the reproductive-toxicity studies and early pregnancy surveillance.

Nothing appears to focus the scientific mind like a press conference scheduled by somebody else.

To summarise:

The inventor of the platform had previously listed biodistribution, persistence, inflammation, autoimmunity and delivery-system toxicity as questions requiring continued evaluation.

He then found translated mRNA in reproductive and fetal tissues under extreme experimental conditions.

He repeated the study using a human dose and the normal route.

He sent the results to Fauci.

“We still have some concern over the data,” he wrote.

Senior officials reviewed the attachment, dismissed the finding as expected and wondered what Weissman was trying to accomplish.

Pregnant women were told there were no red flags.

Then somebody mentioned a press conference, and the federal government discovered urgency.

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