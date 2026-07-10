So this is the calibre of man we are dealing with: Peter Tatchell, long treated by British media as a kind of roaming LGBT ombudsman, honoured, platformed, and flattered. A national treasure, we are told, with his portrait hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. A human-rights hero. A conscience in sensible shoes.

And then Ann Widdecombe died.

Let’s just say, the grave-dancing did not land. Not with most people, obviously, and not with gay men either, who seemed fairly keen not to have their entire movement represented by a man honking a little activist horn over Ann Widdecombe’s coffin.

“The most vile post,” one reply called it.

Maybe. But with Peter Tatchell, you should never declare a winner before checking the older boxes in the attic.

In 1997, he wrote this in The Guardian:

ROS Coward (Why Dares to Speak says nothing useful, June 23) thinks it is “shocking” that Gay Men’s Press has published a book, Dares To Speak, which challenges the assumption that all sex involving children and adults is abusive. I think it is courageous. The distinguished psychologists and anthropologists cited in this book deserve to be heard. Offering a rational, informed perspective on sexual relations between younger and older people, they document examples of societies where consenting inter-generational sex is considered normal, beneficial and enjoyable by old and young alike. Prof Gilbert Herdt points to the Sambia tribe of Papua New Guinea, where all young boys have sex with older warriors as part of their initiation into manhood. Far from being harmed, Prof Herdt says the boys grow up to be happy, well-adjusted husbands and fathers. The positive nature of some child-adult sexual relationships is not confined to non-Western cultures. Several of my friends – gay and straight, male and female – had sex with adults from the ages of nine to 13. None feel they were abused. All say it was their conscious choice and gave them great joy.

And isn’t this the same Peter Tatchell who wrote a chapter in the book BOY (Betrayal of Youth) in 1986?

Years later, after Betrayal of Youth wandered out of the activist undergrowth and into daylight, Tatchell expressed regret for having written his chapter.

Did I mention that Anne was horribly murdered?

She had retired to Devon for a peaceful life:

Susan Coysh, who is Ann Widdecombe’s neighbour, tells the BBC she is “devastated” to hear of her death. “I’m shocked. In this lovely setting where we live,” she says. Coysh describes Widdecombe as being “a character and a lovely lady”. “I can’t see why anybody would want to hurt her... it hasn’t sunk in yet actually.”

Of course, it may have been the work of some plain old common-or-garden violent criminal, the traditional British kind, probably with priors and a justice system already writing him a sad little poem. But let us not pretend there weren’t also ideologically possessed lunatics who hated Ann Widdecombe with a heat usually reserved for war criminals and people who say there are only two sexes. Once you pump enough moral righteousness into a human head, all sorts of crimes begin introducing themselves as public service.

Update: After normal people with working funeral manners saw the post, Tatchell deleted it and came back to explain that he had not been celebrating Ann Widdecombe’s death. Not at all. Apparently, when he wrote “Ann Widdecombe is dead!” and then stamped “BIGOT!” underneath it, what he really meant was “Rest in Peace.” A subtle message, admittedly. You had to squint through the grave-dancing.

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