Editor’s note: New York City has published a vast list of names and property addresses under a political campaign against “the rich,” including homes worth as little as $500,000, which in New York may buy a cupboard with shared access to a radiator. Many of the listed oligarchs have neither bodyguards nor panic rooms and may answer the door themselves. T.W. advises all designated kulaks to hide the second saucepan, camouflage the conspicuously prosperous chicken and deny ever having employed a neighbour at harvest time.

New York City has taken an important step towards making political violence more inclusive by publishing a vast list of property owners who may be rich, may own a second home, may have inherited a brownstone, may have been incorrectly classified, may live in a perfectly ordinary house worth $550,000, or may simply have committed the increasingly suspicious act of possessing a front door.

The list reportedly contains nearly a million entries, which is useful because previous efforts to eat the rich were hampered by poor address data, dietary uncertainty and the enormous inconvenience of having to identify the rich one at a time. Thanks to Mayor Mamdani’s administration, the revolutionary citizen may now download the appropriate spreadsheet, filter by borough and proceed directly to the home of someone whose property is worth less than a basic condo in several Canadian cities but who has nevertheless been provisionally classified as Louis XIV.

Officials insist that this is not a list of enemies. It is merely a public register of named property owners assembled under a political programme aimed at people described as wealthy elites. The distinction is obvious. An enemies list is produced by a sinister government department and tells angry people whom to hate. This is a supplemental market value roll produced by the Department of Finance and tells angry people whom to hate in Microsoft Excel.

The city has also stressed that the data was already public. This is an important reassurance. A person’s name, address, property value and ownership status may previously have been scattered across several databases, requiring patience, research and at least a rudimentary command of municipal websites. New York has merely gathered it into one convenient package, attached it to an ideological campaign against the rich and placed it within easy reach of anyone who has recently posted EAT THE RICH beneath a photograph of an assassin.

The Department of Finance has therefore done nothing more threatening than replace a locked filing cabinet with a buffet table.

This has naturally attracted interest from New York’s small but energetic vore community, whose members have spent years insisting that fantasies about eating people are harmless, private and entirely metaphorical, except when printed on placards reading EAT THE RICH and carried through the streets. The city has now removed the chief practical difficulty in revolutionary vore: locating the meal.

A spokesperson for the Coalition of Socially Conscious Human Consumption welcomed the publication, while stressing that nobody should confuse consensual vore, non-consensual vore, hard vore, soft vore, political vore or the purely symbolic devouring of a retired widow in a modest Staten Island bungalow. “Consent remains central,” she explained, “unless the property assessment indicates structural privilege.”

The hammer wing of the movement has also offered assistance. These activists possess extensive experience in transporting heavy tools to political events and explaining afterwards that the hammer was intended only for property, symbolism, community defence, decolonial carpentry or a federally funded installation about the violence of rural tool culture. Any resemblance between a raised sledgehammer and threatened bodily harm is apparently a far-right visual interpretation.

Under the proposed division of labour, the vorephiles will eat the rich, while the hammer activists will determine who is sufficiently tenderised for inclusion. The Department of Finance will supply the addresses. Nobody will be responsible for checking whether the selected target is actually rich.

Earlier revolutionary movements required local committees, informants and men in severe coats to identify the class enemy. New York has automated the process. The modern exploiter may now be selected by spreadsheet, denounced by hashtag, approached by rideshare and consumed according to an intersectionally approved dietary framework.

There will, of course, be safeguards. Before anyone is eaten or struck with a culturally reimagined agricultural implement, activists will be required to confirm that the address appears somewhere in the municipal file. They will not be required to read the adjacent columns.

Critics initially assumed the list would contain billionaires living in limestone fortresses with private security, panic rooms and retired Mossad agents disguised as gardeners. This was unfairly narrow. The database reportedly reaches much further down the social ladder, into ordinary streets containing homes valued in the mid-$500,000s, $600,000s, $700,000s and low $800,000s. These are not houses owned by oil sheikhs who arrive by helicopter with bodyguards. They are houses where someone is currently arguing with a contractor about the cost of replacing a boiler.

The advertised threshold for some of the targeted properties is several million dollars. The city’s solution was apparently to publish large numbers of addresses nowhere near it. This is the sort of bold administrative thinking that made New York what it is today: a place where an unremarkable house in the Bronx can be mistaken for the Winter Palace before lunch.

The Department of Finance says the roll “includes, but is not limited to” properties that may eventually qualify. This phrase deserves to be preserved in bronze. It means the list includes relevant properties, irrelevant properties and properties included because the computer was already running.

It is the municipal equivalent of publishing a sex-offender registry containing everyone who might, in theory, eventually become one, plus several dentists and a laundromat.

Some of the listed owners may possess valuable second homes. Others appear to own primary residences, modest houses, small rental properties or buildings that have wandered into the system through the familiar bureaucratic process known as “we will sort it out after publication.” The revolutionary advantage is obvious. An ideologically motivated visitor need not trouble himself with eligibility rules, exemptions, assessed values or the tedious difference between a billionaire and a retired bus driver in Staten Island. The government has already supplied the name and address. Further nuance would merely slow down democracy.

This is the democratic beauty of class warfare. Nobody should require a billion dollars to be denounced as a billionaire. Wealth must be understood as a spectrum, and everyone should have an equal opportunity to be placed at its wicked end.

The elderly widow in a modest Bronx house may protest that she has lived there since the first Bush administration, possesses no yacht and spends most evenings watching detective programmes with the subtitles on. But the revolutionary assessor is not interested in her personal narrative. Her address is in the spreadsheet. Therefore she is a member of the oligarchy, albeit one who clips supermarket coupons and cannot reset the boiler without calling her nephew.

Her neighbour, having recently installed a new porch, is a slightly more dangerous oligarch.

The family three doors down have two bathrooms and are practically the Romanovs.

This is how serious political movements avoid getting bogged down in facts.

The Bolsheviks faced a similar administrative problem. They promised to punish wealthy peasants known as kulaks, only to discover that the countryside contained an inadequate number of top-hatted agricultural tycoons twirling their moustaches beside private grain vaults. Fortunately, the definition of kulak proved wonderfully expandable. A peasant might qualify by owning two cows, hiring a neighbour during harvest, resisting collectivisation, being disliked by the local committee or having curtains that suggested concealed prosperity.

The communist state did not allow pedantic disputes over net worth to obstruct justice. Once the category had been announced, people could be fitted into it afterwards.

Maoist China improved the process by attaching class labels to entire families. A landlord remained a landlord even after losing the land. His children inherited the moral contamination, much as modern children inherit a Spotify subscription, except with more public beatings. Names were posted, accusations displayed and neighbours encouraged to participate in the cleansing ritual. The system recognised a timeless truth of revolutionary government: before you can punish a category, you must first persuade everyone that the category contains no human beings.

New York has not reached that stage, of course. Nobody is suggesting deportations, struggle sessions or agricultural collectivisation in Queens. At present, the city is only publishing names and addresses beneath a political banner aimed at extracting more money from the rich, while including people whose homes fall several million dollars short of the advertised threshold. This is the harmless preliminary phase during which respectable people explain that nothing bad can happen because nothing bad has happened yet.

One must also remember that today’s radicals are very different from twentieth-century communists. The old communists wore grim coats, carried rifles and spoke of liquidating class enemies. The modern variety carries a reusable water bottle, has pronouns in the biography and speaks of creating community accountability around excessive housing possession. The vocabulary has improved enormously.

The basic sentence remains: this person has too much, and here is where he lives.

Naturally, any resulting harassment will be condemned. Should protesters gather outside the wrong house, the mayor will issue a statement affirming that intimidation has no place in New York’s vibrant democracy. Should a window be broken, officials will remind the public that property records have always been searchable. Should an innocent family be threatened because a municipal database incorrectly classified its home as part of the global wealth problem, the Department of Finance will provide an appeal form, available online between 10:00 a.m. and 10:07 a.m. on alternate Wednesdays.

The family may then submit proof that it is not rich.

Acceptable evidence will include six years of tax returns, a sworn affidavit, three utility bills, the original deed, a photograph of the family eating store-brand cereal and a short essay explaining why their semi-detached house does not constitute late-stage feudalism. Processing time is expected to be eighteen months. During this period the address will remain public to ensure transparency.

The actual wealthy may prove difficult to reach. Billionaires tend to live behind gates, cameras, guards, shell companies and walls thick enough to withstand both gunfire and community organising. The person most accessible to an enraged activist will therefore be the pensioner with a porch light, the couple renting out an upstairs flat, or the bewildered accountant whose name appears beside a property because he once signed the wrong form.

This is another traditional feature of class war. The people named in the slogan are rarely the people standing closest to the mob.

I have reviewed the matter carefully from beneath the shed and concluded that the city should go further. Each listed property ought to receive a brightly coloured plaque reading POTENTIAL PERSON OF EXCESS, together with a QR code linking directly to the owner’s assessed value. Residents could be assigned a revolutionary rating from one to five hammers.

Five hammers would indicate a private equity executive.

Three hammers would indicate a dentist with a second apartment.

One hammer would indicate a retired schoolteacher who has just learned that she is part of the international capitalist class because someone dragged the wrong column across a spreadsheet.

For safety, the city could include a disclaimer:

Placement on this list does not necessarily mean that you are rich, absent, exploitative, taxable, guilty, above the legal threshold or correctly identified. It merely means that your name and address have been made available to everyone who thinks you are.

That should settle it.

I shall remain under the shed with three carrots, a reinforced door and no intention of disclosing how many burrows I own. The Department of Finance has already classified the smallest as a luxury pied-à-terre, although it is six inches wide, full of damp hay and presently occupied by a vole who denies all involvement in private equity.

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