Editor’s note: Juniper has just returned from Iran, where she attended the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of a Canadian-UK solidarity delegation made up of climate fellows, decolonial dramaturgs, two pensioned Labour councillors, a PhD candidate in abolitionist grief, three women with grant-funded scarves, and someone from Vancouver who described herself as “mosque-adjacent but spiritually feral.” She then stopped briefly in England, where she was heartened to discover that the Greens appear to be forming the kind of productive relationship with political Islam that once helped Iran build a modern, inclusive, clerically supervised society with excellent banner discipline. She filed the following report from a departure lounge, where she was eating a £14 chickpea wrap and calling it praxis.

I have just returned from Iran, and I am glowing.

Some people will say it is jet lag. Others, more cynically, will suggest it is dehydration after three days of funeral processions, revolutionary hospitality, and airport hummus. But I know what it is.

Hope.

Iran reminded me that another world is possible, provided everyone in that world agrees to stop asking liberal questions and line up properly.

I travelled with a beautiful coalition of Canadians and Britons: Greens, socialists, peace activists, Queers for Palestine campaigners, anti-racist educators, interfaith facilitators, several people whose employment status could only be described as “funded,” and one retired vicar who kept saying the Revolution had “texture.”

We had come to pay respects, of course, but also to learn.

That word is important. Learn.

The West is always lecturing Iran about women, dissent, religious freedom, gay rights, journalism, executions, and whether a state should be run by men in robes with a hotline to God and a noticeable hostility to bass guitar. But has the West ever stopped to ask what Iran can teach us?

I did: Real nation-building.

Not the flimsy Western kind, where everyone votes, sues, complains, writes op-eds, wears shorts, opens breweries, starts podcasts, and insists that a woman’s hair is not a matter of national security. I mean the deeper kind. The rooted kind. The kind where the state stops pretending neutrality is possible and finally admits that morality must be administered by stern men with no visible sense of humour, and very firm views about music. Not white men, obviously. That would be patriarchy. I mean real men. Sacred men. Men with big square beards, no moustaches, and the expression of someone who has just discovered a flute in a girls’ school.

It was bracing.

In Canada, we are still trapped in the old failed model. Rights. Debate. Individual conscience. Court challenges. Truckers. Men with lawns. Women who ask who paid for the conference. It is exhausting. Nobody knows who is in charge. Everyone has a newsletter. The nation is held together by debit machines and apology ceremonies.

Iran has moved past all that.

The genius of the Iranian model is that it solved pluralism by reducing it.

Naturally, this frightened some members of our delegation at first. One British Green councillor became briefly unsettled after asking whether environmental NGOs were allowed to criticise clerical authorities. But our guide explained that criticism is welcome when it is constructive, respectful, theologically appropriate, and not criticism. You could see the councillor relax. This was basically the same policy as his local party branch.

By the second day, we were all beginning to understand.

A healthy society needs unity. Unity requires shared values. Shared values require supervision. Supervision requires committees. Committees require authority. Authority requires moral clarity. Moral clarity, as far as I could tell, requires a revolutionary guard, a morality police, and a prison system that does not get bogged down in bourgeois concepts like “nuance,” or “the defendant’s Substack.”

I found this refreshing.

Then I stopped off in England on my journey back.

And reader, I nearly wept again.

Because something is stirring there.

You can feel it in the air. Somewhere between the vape shops, the Palestinian flags, the low-emission zones, the collapsing high streets, the diversity officers, the grooming inquiry apologies, the plastic pint glasses, and the Green Party leaflets printed on recycled paper by people who look frightened of milk, a new alliance is forming.

The Greens have discovered Islam.

I do not mean Islam as a faith, obviously. Faith is personal, complex, diverse, and usually outside my grant remit. I mean Islam as a political partner. Islam as a municipal force. Islam as a moral infrastructure project. Islam as something that can finally give the British Left what it has always lacked: discipline, seriousness, male authority, rules, and a complete absence of ukulele-based consensus meetings.

For years, the Greens have been trying to govern Britain with sourdough, cargo bikes, pronouns, heat pumps, reusable coffee cups, and the facial expression of a disappointed supply teacher.

It was never enough.

A Green council can ban meat at civic events. It can declare a climate emergency. It can install a rain garden next to a betting shop. It can issue a statement on Gaza so long it needs its own table of contents. But it cannot create true social order. It cannot make the population virtuous. It cannot stop Darren from Swindon eating a bacon sandwich in a diesel van while listening to TalkRadio and saying “common sense” with mayonnaise on his chin.

For that, you need something firmer.

The old Iranian Left understood this before almost anyone. They looked at the clerics and saw allies against Western imperialism, capitalism, monarchy, decadence, America, Israel, and women with uncovered hair accidentally enjoying themselves. The coalition was imperfect, yes. Some comrades later experienced difficult outcomes, including imprisonment, exile, execution, and the mild awkwardness of realising the revolution had no HR department.

But nobody can deny the achievement. Iran built something durable. Something serious. Something with flags. That is what the British Greens are beginning to understand. The future will not be built by the old rainbow coalition alone. It will be built by a new Red-Green-Crescent understanding.

Imagine it. Local Green branches partnering with community religious leaders to build a more inclusive Britain. Friday prayers and climate assemblies. BDS motions and hedgehog tunnels. Mosque-led neighbourhood planning. Gender-neutral language in council documents and gender-specific behavioural codes everywhere else. Net zero, but with modesty patrols on e-bikes and horses, if you are blessed with living in Manchester. A Britain where the call to prayer rings out over streets where nobody is allowed to own a wood-burning stove.

This is what progress looks like when it stops apologising and starts issuing guidance.

The possibilities are enormous.

Schools could finally become places of moral formation again. Not in the reactionary Christian way, with hymns, handwriting, consequences, and children knowing the capital of France. That would be fascism. I mean a decolonial moral formation rooted in community expectations, anti-imperial struggle, and a carefully negotiated list of books nobody is allowed to read aloud.

Women’s liberation could be reimagined, too. Western feminism has exhausted itself by telling women they can do anything. How lonely. How neoliberal. Iran showed us a more collective approach, where women are so valued that the state follows them down the street to make sure they are dressed correctly. That is care. That is policy with eye contact.

Of course, some tedious secularists will object. They will say things like, “Juniper, are you seriously praising a theocracy?” and “Juniper, didn’t the Iranian regime crush the Left?” and “Juniper, why are you wearing a commemorative funeral lanyard over a ‘Queers for Abolitionist Lentils’ sweatshirt?”

These people are trapped in binary thinking.

Yes, the Iranian clerical establishment did eventually dispose of many of its left-wing allies. But perhaps that was the Left’s fault for being too attached to survival. A mature movement must know when to step aside and let stronger coalition partners do the actual governing. That is allyship. Sometimes allyship means amplifying marginalised voices. Sometimes it means being rounded up by them. Growth is rarely comfortable.

The important thing is that the revolution succeeded.

The Shah fell. America was humiliated. Israel was opposed. Liberalism was defeated. Women’s hair became constitutionally interesting. The clerics got the state. The Left got a historical lesson. Everyone contributed.

This is why I left England so encouraged.

The Greens are on the edge of the same beautiful discovery. For decades, they have hated Western civilisation but lacked a replacement with courts, penalties, architecture, burial rituals, and a serious position on blasphemy. Now, at last, they have found one.

And I believe Britain can make it work.

It will require humility. The Greens must accept that not every progressive coalition partner wants drag queen story hour, polyamorous allotments, menopause murals, or vegan sausage rolls at the Eid fundraiser. Some partners will have different priorities. Family. Modesty. Religious law. Community discipline. The criminalisation of insult. The management of women. The destruction of Israel. These are rich cultural contributions, and we must not approach them with colonial judgment simply because they make half the Green membership look suddenly nervous near the hummus table.

Compromise is how coalitions grow.

The Greens bring climate anxiety, bureaucratic stamina, moral vanity, and the ability to turn a one-page leaflet into a minor emotional hostage situation.

The Islamists bring numbers, confidence, theology, community discipline, and men who do not begin every sentence by saying, “Just to hold space for that.”

Together, they can build something extraordinary.

A Britain beyond capitalism.

A Britain beyond meat, except, of course, for the animals having their throats opened while still conscious in the name of sacred tradition and kebabs. That is not violence against animals. That is cultural enrichment with a bucket.

A Britain where the council’s equality officer and the local imam sit down together and decide which freedoms are no longer serving the community.

People will call this dangerous. They always do. Every serious project is called dangerous by people with mortgages and daughters. But I saw Iran. I saw what can be achieved when the Left stops clinging to procedural democracy and lends its energy to men with a clearer plan.

The West is tired. You can see it everywhere. In the pubs. In Parliament. In the supermarkets. In the face of every Green activist trying to explain why women’s rights are non-negotiable unless negotiating them helps defeat imperialism.

Iran offers a path.

England may yet follow.

And Canada, if we are brave, can learn too.

We already have the grants. We already have the guilt. We already have the land acknowledgements, the speech codes, the taxpayer-funded activist class, the ideologically captured institutions, the women’s studies departments, and an entire generation of administrators who would surrender the Enlightenment for a catered workshop and a seat near power.

All we lack is the courage to admit that freedom has become very problematic.

I came home from Iran with dust on my shoes, incense in my hair, and a renewed faith in managed societies.

At Heathrow, a Border Force officer asked if I had anything to declare.

I said yes.

The Revolution has transferable policy lessons.

He looked at my lanyard, my tote bag, my black headscarf, and the ayatollah portrait sticking out of a recycled-paper poster tube.

“Are you bringing anything dangerous into the country?”

“Only ideas,” I said.

He nodded, visibly relieved, with the practised exhaustion of a man who had already lost three separate arguments about hummus that morning.

“Those are already everywhere.”

He waved me through.

Canada is not ready.

England might be.

The Iran model, with bike lanes.

Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for comment. He stared at Juniper’s funeral lanyard for several seconds, backed slowly under the shed, and said he had no intention of being governed by “a municipal lentil committee with access to blasphemy law.” He has since reinforced the entrance with two carrots, a roofing nail, and what he described as “the last functioning hinge in Western civilisation.”

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