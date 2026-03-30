Note from the editor: Some readers may have noticed that Build Back Better has been renamed The Random Archivist. After 3,682 articles and several million words, I have had to accept that the old title—intended as a satirical and dissident reply to the authoritarian absurdities of the Covid Scamdemic Era and the sanctimonious slogans of the WEF, the Epstein class, and the bureaucratic midwits who sold destruction as renewal and coercion as “care”—was sometimes being taken literally. That seemed less than ideal. The new title also connects more directly to the YouTube channel, where potentially useful video clips are stored for anyone to use, along with other, even more random material, which amuses me. I am still on health sabbatical, but T.W. remains hard at work on a strict diet of white willow bark, clover, and quality hay. So all is well.

There is something almost liturgical about the modern Canadian left. The overblown and corrupt state fails, and the failure is not treated as evidence against the state. It is treated as evidence that the state has not yet been given enough jurisdictions, enough payroll, enough offices, enough acronyms, enough laminated passes, enough consultants, enough public dashboards, enough emergency powers, enough public-private strategic tables, enough enforceable visions of equity, resilience, sustainability, inclusion, accessibility, and interoperability. The patient is already bleeding under the care of the surgeon, so naturally, the answer is to hand him the pancreas.

This is the genius of the new sacrament. Canadians are told they live under ruthless capitalism, even as they pay cartel prices inside a heavily managed regulatory terrarium where government protects telecom giants from real competition, micromanages housing into paralysis, taxes productivity, subsidizes favored sectors, inflates the currency, and then wonders why the average citizen is paying twelve dollars for strawberries and seventy dollars a month to receive one weak bar on your phone in a parking lot outside Moncton. When this bloated fusion of bureaucracy and oligarchy predictably produces scarcity, delay, and extraction, a man rises to the podium and announces that what the suffering masses really require is not less entanglement, but a public grocery chain, a public telecom empire, a public housing leviathan, public construction companies, public energy buildouts, public this, public that, until the only remaining private activity in Canada is quietly panicking.

It’s a marvellous trick. One first creates a country in which everything essential is already distorted by political management, regulatory capture, cartel protection, procurement rot, and moral vanity. One then points to the resulting deformity as proof that “markets have failed”. The system is not too centralised, you see. It is merely centralised in the wrong spirit. The problem is not that Leviathan is obese, slow, vain, and stupid. The problem is that Leviathan has not yet been taught to ‘care’. Give Leviathan your groceries. Give Leviathan your furnace. Give Leviathan your building materials. Give it the national electrical grid. Give it the buses. Give it your internet connection, your apartment block, your heat pump, and perhaps, in time, the right to explain why your complaints are historically insensitive.

This is always how the sermon goes. The private monopolies are real enough. Canadians are indeed being mugged by oligopolies in groceries and telecom. The public is not hallucinating the robbery. Bell, Rogers, Telus, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, the whole upholstered class of national extraction machines, have inspired all the affection one normally reserves for an infected molar. But the conclusion drawn by the new clerics is perverse. Because the cartel is intolerable, we must replace it with the only institution in the country slower, fatter, less accountable, and less capable of shame: the federal bureaucracy. The wolf was eating the hens, so now the hens shall be placed under the protection of the Ministry of Wolves, Poultry Division.

And one must admire the confidence this requires. You are asked to believe that the same state which cannot build a modest housing supply without delay, cannot procure military equipment without comedy, cannot maintain public confidence in healthcare, cannot roll out an app without scandal, and cannot navigate even ordinary administration without drowning in process, impact statements, indigenous consultation theater, procurement disputes, translation hiccups, privacy concerns, and contractor invoices, will nevertheless become a lean, disciplined, incorruptible steward of food logistics, telecom infrastructure, mass homebuilding, and industrial planning. The beast that cannot fix the sink now proposes to run the plumbing of civilisation.

I’ve seen this type before. In the lower burrows, they are known as Expansionists of Necessity. They thrive wherever institutional incompetence has become so normal that the public can no longer remember what competence looks like. Their method is elegant. First, identify a sector already deformed by cartel privilege and state meddling. Second, describe the public misery accurately. Third, omit the role of the existing administrative state in causing that misery. Fourth, prescribe a newer, larger, holier layer of administration. Fifth, call anyone who objects a servant of billionaires, pipelines, fascism, or American vibes. It is a system of secular transubstantiation. Paper becomes power. Failure becomes mandate. Ruin becomes moral capital.

The working class, naturally, is invited to cheer. Tens of thousands of unionised jobs, they are told. Public purpose. National independence. Heat pumps in every home. Homes by the million. Food without profiteers. Internet without extortion. It all arrives wrapped in the old narcotic language of provision. Yet beneath the incense lies a rather ungenerous wager. The blue-collar resource worker is expected to trust that the job which currently exists will be destroyed in the name of a greener and nobler job that may someday exist, somewhere else, at some other wage, after sufficient planning tables, climate frameworks, just-transition roundtables, certification pathways, procurement windows, and inclusive labour-mobility consultations. In other words, your livelihood will be sacrificed now so that a policy artist in Ottawa may one day unveil a rendering of your replacement.

Then comes the usual fiscal hallucination. These enormous public ventures are advertised as though they materialise by moral intensity alone. No doubt the rich will pay. The corporations will pay. Capital will submit itself for ethical redistribution. Investors will remain serene while tax burdens climb, regulatory risk multiplies, and the ruling ideology begins speaking openly about public ownership of the commanding heights. Because that is the final absurdity here. The same people who lecture endlessly about incentives suddenly become medieval mystics when discussing the wealthy. Capital, they believe, is like dairy cattle. It may be milked harder and harder while remaining politely in the pasture. Then the money leaves, investment freezes, growth slows, prices rise, debt swells, and the working class is informed that, regrettably, in order to preserve the social covenant, some temporary austerity measures will now be required.

This is the part of the story Canadian progressives never enjoy telling, though history tells it for them in a variety of accents. Grand nationalisations arrive to the sound of trumpets and leave to the sound of rationing, retrenchment, bailouts, black holes, wage freezes, and brittle state monopolies managed by men whose chief qualification is having attended the correct conferences. It is easy to nationalise a slogan. It is much harder to distribute fresh food across a vast winter country, maintain advanced telecom infrastructure, build housing at scale without corruption and delay, and do it all through institutions shielded from bankruptcy, diffused of responsibility, and permanently colonised by internal empire-builders. The profit motive has many sins, but it does occasionally insist that arithmetic be acknowledged.

Which brings us to the deepest comedy of all. The Canadian left now speaks as though public ownership is a daring revolt against concentrated power, when in truth it is usually the final consolidation of concentrated power. The citizen who cannot presently escape the grocery cartel may at least complain, compare, substitute, abstain, and occasionally punish. The citizen who depends on a state provider for food, housing, heat, transport, communications, and credit is no longer merely a customer. He becomes a subject of administration. His life is no longer overpriced. It is managed. And management, once moralised, becomes very difficult to reverse. The state that feeds you is the state that audits you. The state that houses you is the state that conditions you. The state that connects you is the state that can disconnect you. One does not usually need to build a gulag when one already controls the thermostat, the waiting list, the payment rail, and the terms of service.

So yes, one understands the pitch. Canadians are angry. They hate the oligarchs. They resent the telecom vampires and grocery barons. They are tired of being extorted in a country with endless land, energy, timber, minerals, intelligence, and institutional self-regard. The temptation to answer all this with public ownership is therefore immense. But temptation is not wisdom. The fact that cartelized quasi-capitalism has failed does not mean bureaucracy shall save you. It means you are trapped in a worse thing than either side admits: a managerial regime that privatises gain, socialises failure, and then offers national salvation through an even thicker layer of managerial regime.

I’ve studied many such creatures while hiding beneath sheds and listening to the vibrations of policy language through the earth, and I can only issue the standard rabbit warning: beware the reformer who sees every broken institution and dreams not of pruning, decentralising, simplifying, freeing, localising, or humbling it, but of enlarging it until failure becomes inescapable. That is not repair. That is a cage

Or, to put it more plainly for the Dominion:

Canada’s bloated bureaucratic-cartel state has made a ruinous mess of what it already controls, so now it proposes to control the rest.

Very Canadian. Very public-spirited. Very fatal.

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