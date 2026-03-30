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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
7h

Canada is run by useful idiots or minions of Lucifer. Take your benighted pick! Loserville.

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
13h

Canada has reached well beyond the point of no return (not for the better). If a country punishes hard working citizens by taxing them to death; rewards career criminals by bailing them out from prison; eliminates struggling individuals by introducing them to MAID and harvest their organs; this is no longer the country I have loyalty to.

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