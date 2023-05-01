Musk: "The amount of indoctrination that’s happening in schools and universities is I think far beyond what parents realize"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchMusk: "The amount of indoctrination that’s happening in schools and universities is I think far beyond what parents realize"Elon Musk on Education, Free Speech, and The "Woke Mind Virus"The Random ArchivistMay 01, 2023∙ Paid141ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist