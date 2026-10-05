An Islamist who appears to have misplaced the public-relations department. Liam asks the questions. He says the bits usually left out of the interfaith leaflet.

Many of Saifullah’s claims have substantial foundations in Islamic scripture and classical law. Apostasy penalties, stoning for adultery, severe punishments for male same-sex intercourse, and the choice between conversion, jizya or war cannot be dismissed as things he invented. But, to be fair to the Muslims he hates, he sometimes mixes established doctrines with disputed rulings, sweeping declarations of unbelief and his own plans for tidying things up with a sword. Hypothetically, of course. With a little torture for anyone requiring extra attention.