The BBC’s answer to Mother’s Day, a couple of weeks ago:

There was a time, dear reader, when a society that wished to survive at least pretended to honour the women who carried it forward. It sent flowers. It wrote poems. It made sentimental speeches about love, sacrifice, continuity, and the mysterious dignity of bringing forth new life into a dark and difficult world. Now, in the late-imperial West, Mother’s Day is increasingly observed the way a collapsing hedge fund marks bankruptcy: with therapeutic candour, curated grievance, and a public-service feature explaining that motherhood is a trap from which one cannot escape.

Progress, you see.

The old civilisation, however flawed, regarded motherhood as sacred because it understood something so basic that modern editorial classes can no longer perceive it without irony: if mothers disappear, everything disappears. The family disappears. The nation disappears. The future disappears. The chain of memory snaps. But our wiser descendants in the state-approved empathy industry have improved on this primitive superstition. They have discovered that the highest form of female liberation is to be taught to resent the very role for which every healthy civilisation once reserved its deepest gratitude. Not all at once, of course. That would be vulgar. No, it must be done gently, through think-pieces, expert commentary, atomised confession, and the soft moral anaesthesia of “making space” for feelings that somehow always move in one direction.

Notice the trick. The child is still to be loved in public, naturally. One must never appear monstrous. The approved formulation is subtler than that. You “love the child”, but regret the motherhood. You cherish the individual, but mourn the role. You “cuddle the son” while joining the larger cultural choir by day in murmuring that the whole arrangement was a tragic administrative error. In this way, the last emotional taboo is breached with the necessary therapeutic packaging. Motherhood is not condemned outright. It is simply reframed as an unfortunate burden, a sort of biological lease agreement signed under social duress by women insufficiently warned by counsellors, journalists, and state broadcasters.

And so the sacramental heart of civilisation is translated into the language of consumer disappointment. A handbag may be returned. A city may be left. A husband may be outgrown. A nation may be denounced. But a child cannot be un-born, and so modernity solves the problem the only way it knows how, by training the soul to view permanence itself as oppression. The baby becomes evidence. Duty becomes entrapment. Sacrifice becomes pathology. The mother, once honoured as the living bridge between generations, is recast as an overburdened service provider whose chief tragedy was listening to dead ancestors.

This is what decline looks like when it has passed through HR, psychotherapy, and the public broadcaster. No foreign creed imposing sterility from without. Just a thousand tiny acts of civilisational self-loathing, each spoken in the careful accent of compassion. The most obedient populations are thus taught not to reproduce, while other demographic groups, less enchanted by the cult of self-erasure, quietly inherit the future.

A civilisation need not be conquered with guns and bombs when it can be persuaded to view its own continuation as a kind of embarrassing mistake. No armies required. No decrees. Just enough propaganda to make continuation look vaguely oppressive, fatherhood vaguely optional, children vaguely inconvenient, and the future vaguely unethical. Then sit back and watch the native birth rate fall like masonry from a cathedral roof. Western civilisation is not always being murdered directly, dear reader. No, it is being compassionately deconstructed, one sacred bond at a time, by people who still expect someone else’s children to keep the lights on.

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