Ontario’s Auditor General has arrived with the clipboard of doom to explain that 25% of active truck-driving schools had never been inspected, which is exactly the sort of sentence one enjoys hearing while sharing the highway with 40 tonnes of laminated paperwork moving at speed:

Here’s the report:

2026 Commtrucking En 3.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Even some of the political class that helped create this mess are now getting nervous, possibly because not all of them travel by private jet or glide through life inside a 20-SUV dignity convoy:

There are many things a rabbit does not wish to see approaching at speed.

A fox, for example.

A hawk.

A lawnmower.

A human child with a jam-covered hand and the emotional regulation of a raccoon in a handbag.

But above all, I do not wish to see an eighteen-wheeled land freighter piloted by a man whose formal training consisted of three hours in a parking lot, two hours being shouted at, one laminated certificate, and the sacred knowledge that “they only ask for this reverse in Peterborough.”

And yet here we are.

The humans, in their infinite wisdom, appear to have created something called MELT (Mandatory Entry Level Training). This is one of those acronyms that becomes funnier the longer one looks at it, rather like naming a nuclear reactor “Oopsie.”

The purpose of MELT, as I understand it, was to ensure that anyone driving a giant commercial truck had completed 103.5 hours of training before being released into the ecosystem. This seems sensible. I myself would not allow a young rabbit to operate a carrot cart without first proving he could reverse between two cabbages.

But the humans made one fatal mistake.

They assumed that the word “mandatory” would be interpreted by other humans as meaning “mandatory.”

This was adorable.

In practice, “mandatory” appears to mean “the thing you sign off on after not doing it.” A student may receive 103.5 hours of training in the same way that I may receive a doctorate in astrophysics by staring at the moon and twitching meaningfully.

The system works like this.

First, a school opens. It may be inspected. It may not be inspected. The important thing is that it has a sign, a yard, a truck-shaped object, and a man with a clipboard. If asked whether the required classroom training has occurred, everyone nods gravely and points to a file.

The file is sacred.

The file contains the hours.

The hours contain the training.

The training contains the competence.

The competence contains the public safety.

At no point must any of this interact with reality.

This, I am told, is called “oversight.”

In the old days, one learned to drive a large machine through apprenticeship, discipline, road sense, fear of death, and the occasional grey-haired instructor saying, “If you do that again, lad, you’ll be wearing the trailer as a hat.”

Now one may learn through the modern Canadian method: accelerated certification, regulatory diffusion, outsourced testing, and a folding lawn chair wedged where a seatbelt should be.

A folding lawn chair.

I wish to dwell on this. Not because I enjoy dwelling. Rabbits dwell professionally. But because this detail captures the entire civilizational problem.

There was apparently a student sitting in the middle of a truck cab on a folding lawn chair. Not a seat. Not a regulated safety device. A lawn chair. The sort of thing normally deployed beside a barbecue or under a divorced uncle at a fireworks display.

And this was not occurring in a Monty Python sketch. This was driver training.

I have seen safer seating arrangements during fox attacks.

Naturally, the ministries were shocked to discover that some training providers had not delivered all the required training. Shocked. Who could have foreseen that a system built on paper records, low inspection frequency, fragmented jurisdiction, private incentives, and outsourced testing might produce paper compliance?

Only everyone.

Everyone could have foreseen it.

A raccoon with a concussion could have foreseen it.

A mushroom could have foreseen it, provided the mushroom had once dealt with a provincial ministry.

Then there is the exquisite phrase “training to the test.” This means that instead of teaching someone how to operate a vast rolling death rectangle safely in changing weather, traffic, terrain, cargo conditions, fatigue states, blind spots, and mechanical uncertainty, you teach him the specific manoeuvre likely to appear at a particular DriveTest centre.

This is not truck training. This is memorising the boss fight.

“Do not worry about the world, young driver. The world is complicated and has hills. Focus instead on the sacred S-back of Peterborough.”

I have no objection to tests. Rabbits test one another constantly. Is that shadow a hawk? Is that lettuce damp? Is that hole occupied by a snake, or merely by Kevin after his divorce? Testing is essential.

But a test is only useful if passing it correlates with competence. If passing the test merely means one has learned the choreography of officialdom, then the road has become a theatre, the truck is a prop, and everyone else is an unwilling audience member in Act Three: “Mass Casualty Event Near Thunder Bay.”

The CBC transcript includes the allegation that some DriveTest employees were accepting bribes for road-test passes and adding false experience to driver records. The Auditor General’s report later describes fraud-control concerns in the more elegant dialect of government, in which “people may have purchased permission to operate a murder rectangle” becomes “opportunities exist to strengthen periodic site audits.”

This is why bureaucrats should never be allowed near verbs.

A normal mammal says: “Someone is selling truck licences.”

A bureaucrat says: “Further measures may be explored to enhance controls around examiner variance.”

A rabbit says: “Dig downward immediately.”

What makes the whole thing especially Canadian is the moral tone. Everyone agrees safety is very important. Everyone is committed to high standards. Everyone is taking this matter seriously. Everyone has a framework. Everyone has stakeholders. Everyone is reviewing. Everyone is exploring options. Everyone is modernising oversight. Everyone is developing indicators.

Meanwhile, somewhere on Highway 17, a man who learned pre-trip inspection from a photocopied hint sheet is approaching a blind curve in freezing rain with 40 tonnes of destiny behind him.

But please, let us not be negative.

Ontario has some of the safest roads in North America, we are told. This may even be statistically true, which is the most dangerous form of nonsense. Averages are wonderful things. On average, a rabbit and a wolf are both well-fed after dinner.

This is the key principle of late-stage bureaucracy:

The certificate is real even if the training is imaginary.

Once one understands this, many mysteries dissolve.

One school cuts corners. One inspectorate lacks capacity. One contractor has integrity issues. One ministry lacks access to records. One test centre uses an easier route. One provider teaches the manoeuvre rather than the skill. One student signs for hours not received. One examiner passes someone he should not. One road becomes a graveyard. Then, after impact, the humans stand around the crater and say, “This appears to be a multi-factorial event.”

Yes. So is being eaten by three foxes.

What the humans have built here is not merely a truck-licensing problem. It is a perfect miniature of the modern administrative state. The public is told a safety regime exists. The paperwork says the safety regime exists. The acronym says the safety regime exists. The minister says the safety regime exists. The contractor says it follows the ministry’s standards. The ministry says the contractor has processes. The schools say the students are trained. The students say they signed the forms.

And then the rabbit looks up from the ditch and says:

“Why is the tractor-trailer sideways?”

MELT was supposed to mean Mandatory Entry Level Training.

Instead, it has become a warning label.

The standards melted.

The oversight melted.

The accountability melted.

The distinction between “licensed” and “competent” melted.

And now the rest of us are left to share the road with the puddle.

I do not claim all truckers are dangerous. Many are professionals. Many are victims of the same bargain-bin certification economy that endangers everyone else. But I do claim this: when a society treats licences as paperwork, training as a business model, testing as a contract, enforcement as a press release, and public safety as a communications problem, eventually the physics department will intervene.

Physics is not impressed by certificates.

Physics is the last regulator.

And unlike the others, physics always shows up.

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