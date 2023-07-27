Meet Ya’ara Saks, Canada's New Minister of Mental Health

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchMeet Ya’ara Saks, Canada's New Minister of Mental Health You would think that good mental health would be a prerequisite for the job, but this is Canada, and it is 2023The Random ArchivistJul 27, 2023∙ Paid139ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist