Editor’s note: This essay is adapted from Juniper Salt-Fog’s doctoral dissertation, Mandatory Cloth as Relational Freedom: Atwoodian Anxiety, Modesty Stewardship, and the Colonial Violence of Asking Whether She Can Say No. The project is now in its seventh year, having been delayed by funding cycles, committee feedback, a rupture in the organic textile-autonomy reading group, and Juniper’s insistence that chapters should not “arrive in a linear way.”

I have informed Juniper that all future dispatches must include a TL;DR, partly as a service to readers, partly as a containment protocol. Her Canadian post-graduate prose may be perfectly adapted to winning arts grants, occupying panel discussions, and gently anaesthetising rooms full of people wearing workshopped textiles, but my subscriber analytics tell a harsher story. The average reader begins to lose consciousness somewhere around word 525, shortly after the third reference to “relational harm” and just before the paragraph where fog becomes a stakeholder.

This is not censorship. It is mercy.

TL;DR: Women must be free to choose what they wear, unless the choice has already been made for them by fathers, brothers, aunties, shame, reputation, sacred expectation, male anxiety, textile memory, and the sudden need for progressive women with graduate degrees to avoid sounding like racists at literary festivals.

In simple terms, if a fictional Christian theocracy puts women in bonnets, that is Gilead and must be resisted with wine, tote bags, and subsidised panel discussions. If any other real community makes a woman’s clothing non-optional through family pressure, threats, ostracism, gossip, and spiritual dread, we must be careful, because the fog has entered the garment and the garment has entered the discourse.

The crude question is: “Can she safely say no?”

The better question is: “How can we make sure nobody asks that too loudly?”

I want to begin, as usual, by saying something brave, difficult, and almost certainly eligible for a CBC panel: a woman’s clothing is her choice, except where the choice has already been lovingly pre-selected by the traditional community into which she is born, reinforced by family expectations, protected with sticks and knives and stones by male relatives, metabolized through ancestral shame, and made socially irreversible by everyone who matters in her life. At that point, the word “choice” becomes too thin, too Western, too lonely, too implicated in Enlightenment individualism. We need a wider frame. We need a softer grammar. We need to stop asking crude questions like, “Can she say no?” and start asking whether “no” itself is an extractive syllable.

Recently, I have noticed certain reactionary voices asking what they believe is the central question: “What happens if the woman removes the garment?” This question may seem reasonable, which is precisely what makes it dangerous. Once you begin asking what happens when a woman says no, you are already halfway to judgment, and judgment is the enemy of process. One must never rush toward conclusions merely because the woman risks ostracism, family rupture, threats, shame, reputational destruction, loss of belonging, or the sudden appearance of men explaining respect at high volume. These may sound like signs of coercion, but coercion is such a heavy word. Sometimes what outsiders call coercion may be more generously understood as dense relational guidance delivered through emotionally significant consequences.

It is important here to distinguish between unacceptable Western patriarchal control and sacred family-based protection, which just happens, coincidentally, to be administered by culturally rich male figures with unusually strong opinions about female obedience. For instance, when a Western father expresses concern about what his daughter wears, even mildly, even awkwardly, even while standing in the hallway holding a basket of laundry and trying not to say the wrong thing, we are obviously dealing with a patriarchal tyranny cell operating inside the domestic sphere. We must name it. We must intervene. We must convene. His concern is not concern. It is purity culture in socks. His discomfort is not discomfort. It is misogyny with a mortgage. His sentence, however clumsy or protective he imagines it to be, participates in the long authoritarian history of men policing female bodies under the fraudulent banner of care.

However, when a father from a tradition-bearing community tells his daughter that her clothing choices will dishonour the family, rupture the household, damage her future, summon gossip from four postal codes, and bring unbearable shame upon everyone who has ever loved her, we must be very careful. This is not the same thing at all. The Western father polices. The tradition-bearing father protects. The Western father controls. The tradition-bearing father safeguards continuity. The Western father’s concern is patriarchal panic. The tradition-bearing father’s concern is an intergenerational boundary statement emerging from a culturally situated male anxiety field. If this distinction seems incoherent, that may be because you are still trapped in the colonial expectation that identical behaviours should receive similar moral analysis.

A mother weeping because her daughter wants to dress differently must also be approached with great delicacy. In a Western conservative setting, such weeping would plainly be emotional manipulation, the soft edge of domestic authoritarianism, a guilt-based technology of female containment. But in a vibrant community context, tears may be doing more complex work. They may be grief moving through the textile line. They may be ancestral fabric memory leaking through the maternal nervous system. They may be the body’s way of saying that the daughter’s desire to make a personal decision has arrived too abruptly for the family’s reputational ecosystem to metabolise. The same applies to brothers, cousins, elders, aunties, and watchful community members. Surveillance, when done by the wrong people, is oppression. Surveillance, when carried by kinship networks whose practices have not yet been responsibly theorised by a Canadian university department, may be relational accountability.

This is why I find the current debate so troubling. Critics insist on using crude symmetry. They say things like, “If it is wrong for one group of men to control women’s clothing, it is wrong for another group of men to control women’s clothing.” But this is not analysis. This is arithmetic. And arithmetic has always struggled to hold complexity, especially when complexity is wearing linen and applying for a grant. A straight line, as I argued in my earlier work on fog-dyed fibre practice, is not neutral. It arrives, divides, compares, simplifies. It pretends that one thing can be like another thing merely because it is functionally identical. We must learn to honour asymmetry. We must learn that patriarchy becomes something else when enough people in the room are afraid of being called insensitive.

This brings me, tenderly and with publicly funded seriousness, to Margaret Atwood, patron saint of the Canadian literati, shawled prophetess of book clubs, blessed mother of wine-glass feminism, and national custodian of the dystopian bonnet. Atwood gave us The Handmaid’s Tale, that sacred warning text through which generations of educated Canadians learned to recognise religious authoritarianism when it appears in fictional America wearing the correct Christian-coded costume. In that world, women are watched, assigned, renamed, ritualised, reduced to social functions, controlled through theology, dressed according to role, enclosed within a public modesty system, and punished for disobedience. This is horrifying. Obviously. We know it is horrifying because the aesthetic is severe, the men quote scripture, and the villains are culturally legible to people who attend literary festivals and clap when someone says “urgent.”

But we must be careful not to universalise Atwood. That would be a vulgar reading. When Gilead forces women into symbolic clothing, we call it dystopia. When a culturally rich living community makes female modesty non-optional through reputation, fear, family pressure, social sanction, and inherited moral obligation, we must call it complicated. When fictional aunts enforce obedience, we call them agents of the regime. When real aunties enforce obedience, we call them intergenerational knowledge holders. When Gilead uses religious authority to regulate women’s bodies, we say never again. When a tradition-bearing household uses sacred expectation to regulate women’s bodies, we say let us not impose Western categories. Atwood’s warning is therefore extremely important, provided we apply it mainly to imaginary Christian theocracies, Republican senators, school boards in states we do not visit, and anyone named Mike who owns a barbecue.

Some readers may object that this is hypocrisy. I receive that, though I would invite those readers to consider whether hypocrisy is just consistency that has become accountable to stakeholder sensitivity. The bonnet in Gilead is oppression because it appears in a dystopian novel assigned by professors who know where danger is supposed to come from. The inherited modesty garment in a multicultural setting is different because it arrives surrounded by vulnerable community narratives, panel discussions, and a strong possibility that criticising it may benefit the wrong people. This is not moral cowardice. It is coalition management. We must never allow the suffering of actual women to become useful to bad actors, especially if the alternative is allowing those women to remain quietly unsupported until a safer spokesperson can be found.

This is where testimony becomes difficult. If a woman says, “This garment is my choice,” we must believe her immediately, amplify her, invite her to speak at a festival, and praise the garment as empowerment. If another woman says, “This garment was not my choice, and I was threatened, shamed, or punished when I tried to remove it,” we must also listen, of course, but in a more careful, slower, less audible way. We must ask who amplified her, who benefits from her story, whether her language risks stigmatising the community, whether she has appeared on the wrong podcast, whether her trauma has been weaponised, and whether her desire for freedom has been sufficiently separated from reactionary narratives. Believing women was an important earlier framework. We have evolved. We now believe women whose testimony does not destabilise the coalition map or upset anyone who has recently completed a certificate in inclusive facilitation.

I believe deeply in women’s autonomy. I believe in the autonomy of women who choose the garment, women who celebrate the garment, women who explain the garment calmly to nervous Western audiences, and women who assure us that the garment is empowering while standing within a family and community structure that would make any other choice socially catastrophic. I am still processing the autonomy of women who remove the garment and then describe the system plainly. That is a more difficult autonomy. Some women escape too loudly. Some leave without adequate nuance. Some speak as though freedom mattered more than intergroup optics. Some use sharp words like “fear,” “control,” and “I had no choice,” when softer language would allow the rest of us to remain employed in the moral middle.

Here again Atwood is useful, but only if handled responsibly. The genius of The Handmaid’s Tale is that it gives us a dystopia far enough away to condemn safely. A future America. A Christian-coded regime. Red cloaks. White bonnets. Bible men. Fertility rituals. Female obedience. Clean lines. Easy villainy. One may oppose Gilead from a tenure-track position, from a panel chair, from a streaming subscription, from a tote bag, from a wineglass, from a column in a national newspaper, with no danger whatsoever of offending the wrong community liaison officer. This is the beauty of literary dystopia: it allows us to perform courage against imaginary regimes while maintaining exquisite sensitivity around real forms of control operating two bus stops away.

Ordinary people may look at this and say, “But surely the test is whether the woman can refuse.” This is the kind of blunt question that damages rooms. Refusal is not the only form of agency. Compliance can also be agency, especially when non-compliance would produce consequences so severe that compliance becomes the only survivable form of agency available. I call this chosen inevitability. A woman may choose the garment because she wants to, because she believes in it, because she fears the alternative, because her family expects it, because her future depends on it, because shame has been braided into her sense of self since childhood, or because not choosing it would detonate her entire social world. These are all choices, provided we stop being literal.

The colonial mind asks, “Can she take it off?” The more caring mind asks, “Why are you so obsessed with removal?” The colonial mind asks, “Will she be punished?” The more nuanced mind asks, “What do we mean by punishment?” The colonial mind asks, “Is this patriarchy?” The more sensitive mind asks whether “patriarchy” is an appropriate term for uncle-based continuity, modesty stewardship, and the community’s sacred right to panic when a young woman becomes too visible. This is the depth that angry men on the internet cannot hold, though to be fair, neither can most ordinary women who have not been trained to distrust their own common sense.

I have heard critics accuse people like me of abandoning women inside conservative communities because we are more afraid of sounding intolerant than of leaving those women trapped. This is unkind. I am not abandoning them. I am accompanying them silently from a safe institutional distance while ensuring their suffering does not become useful to the wrong side. That is what allyship looks like when it has matured beyond rescue fantasies. Rescue is a colonial word, unless we are rescuing women from Western fathers, Christian schools, purity culture, provincial conservatives, anti-abortion activists, traditional wives on Instagram, or anyone who says “modesty” without first locating themselves in relation to harm. In those cases, rescue is not colonial. It is urgent, brave, intersectional, and may require a documentary crew.

We should be especially cautious around women who leave their traditional cultures. Leaving can be violent, not because of what was done to them physically and mentally before they left, but because their departure may injure the reputation of those who preferred them compliant. Escape can reproduce colonial exit logics. Freedom can become extraction. A door may look like liberation, but who built the door? Who funded the hinges? Has the threshold undergone an equity audit? What if leaving the room harms the people who arranged the room around her? What if her refusal causes elders to feel unseen in their sacred work of making her visible only under approved conditions? These are not easy questions, and that is why they must be asked repeatedly until practical action becomes impossible.

Let us therefore return to first principles. Women must be free to wear what they choose. Communities must be free to define which choices are acceptable. Families must not control women, unless the control is legible as traditional ideological protection. Male authority must be challenged everywhere, except where challenging it would complicate diversity messaging. Literary dystopias must be studied intensely, provided no one applies their warnings too literally to present arrangements. Female obedience must horrify us when fictional, Christian-coded, and aesthetically obvious. Female obedience must humble us when real, culturally protected, and surrounded by the correct vocabulary.

I do not claim to have all the answers. I simply know that mandatory is not always mandatory. Sometimes mandatory means held. Sometimes pressure means belonging. Sometimes fear means texture. Sometimes silence means complexity. Sometimes a garment that cannot safely be removed is still a choice because choice, like fog, need not be visible to be present. And if this seems evasive, contradictory, cowardly, or morally insane, I invite you to sit with that discomfort in a properly facilitated container, where we can explore why your need for consistency is making the room feel unsafe.

Until then, let us continue warning children about Gilead while refusing to notice anything too nearby. Let us condemn imaginary Christian bonnets with full moral confidence and treat real compulsory garments as delicate anthropology. Let us remember that women must be free, unless their unfreedom has been woven into someone else’s identity. And above all, let us never ask the crude, violent, clarity-based question: what happens if she says no?

Because once that question enters the room, the fog begins to lift.

And without the fog, some of us would have to get real jobs.

Editor’s note: In the interest of balance, and because sanity now insists that all Juniper columns be followed by a brief exposure to mammalian common sense, I asked T.W. Burrows for his opinion on the matter.

He chewed silently through the corner of a manila folder, stared at Juniper’s essay for some time, and then dictated the following:

“Do not mistake my position. I have no strategic interest in declaring war on whatever hats, veils, bonnets, cloaks, ceremonial napkins, ideological tea towels, or spiritually pressurised head coverings various human groups insist upon wearing. The burrow has finite resources. Civilisation is collapsing in seventeen more urgent directions. I cannot spend Saturday adjudicating textile theology while the fox is digitising the fence.

“The question is not whether a garment is bad. The question is whether a person may refuse it without being ruined. That is the whole matter. Everything else is fog, funding, cowardice, and graduate syntax.

“That said, the progressive defence of some compulsory garments is not merely hypocrisy. It is bait. They defend the garment with one eye on the reaction. They know perfectly well that some angry fool will take the provocation, shout too broadly, insult whole populations, and turn a simple question about individual freedom into another fake victim pageant. Then the cameras arrive. Then the hashtags bloom. Then the original woman, the one who could not safely say no, disappears behind a professionally managed grievance float.

“So I advise restraint. Do not lunge at the textile bait. Do not give the Apparatus its preferred footage.”

“And if Juniper requires 3,000 words and a funded listening circle to avoid that conclusion, then the garment is not the only thing being used to cover something up.”

After this statement, T.W. requested that Juniper be kept at least twelve feet from the shed, not because of her clothing, but because of her sentences.

Comments have been switched off below. We regret this act of strategic cowardice, but this is New Canada, where public conversation is now conducted under the watchful eye of several thousand compliance professionals, many of whom appear to have been assembled from student-debt anxiety, HR software, and a moist pamphlet titled Safety Through Silence.

No comments may be posted, read, misread, screenshotted, denounced, tribunalized, spiritually laundered, or discovered three years later by a grant-funded harm archivist with a ring light and unresolved issues. This precaution is especially necessary because certain statements, when absolutely true in an insufficiently therapeutic register, may produce a comically astronomical fine, a restorative process, or a six-month dialogue circle with someone named Kai who has never changed a tire but does possess emergency jurisdiction over your soul.

For your own protection, please enjoy the article internally.

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