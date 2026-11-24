Alexandr Wang, head of Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, has issued a rather alarming warning about the emergence of superintelligence.

Apparently, a group of extremely wealthy men, and women, in California have been building something that may soon exceed humanity’s ability to understand it, control it or prevent it from taking over civilisation.

Wang has inside knowledge of this group, owing to the fact that he is one of the men building it.

Having explained that artificial intelligence could soon vastly outperform human beings in virtually every field of intellectual endeavour, including the development of weapons and the creation of even more powerful artificial intelligence, Wang writes:

We should not be okay with a “handover” of society to AI.

Well, quite.

Has he considered mentioning this to his employer?

Previous generations of inventors tended to warn humanity about the dangers of their inventions after they had built them. Silicon Valley has managed to incorporate the warning into the development process without interrupting production.

The men building machines that may render human beings economically redundant are terribly concerned about human agency. The men developing systems that may escape human control are increasingly anxious about humanity losing control. And the men engaged in an international race to create superintelligence are worried that someone might create superintelligence.

Unfortunately, none of them can stop because they are all deeply concerned about what the others are doing.

One imagines a meeting of the world’s leading AI executives at which everyone agrees that building an uncontrollable superintelligence would be an act of monumental stupidity, before returning to their respective laboratories to see who can build one first.

Wang informs us:

How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in.

I’m intrigued by this sudden inclusion of the rest of us.

I don’t recall being consulted about any of this. I don’t remember voting to create an intelligence a thousand times more powerful than my own. Nor am I aware of any mechanism by which I can instruct Meta to knock it off.

Yet apparently humanity now has some rather important decisions to make.

In the meantime, the laboratories will continue their work.

It would, after all, be terribly irresponsible to let somebody else bring about the end of human civilisation first.

Meanwhile, Wall Street has conducted its own assessment of the threat to humanity.

Yesterday, following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, the company supplying most of the advanced chips needed to build these machines, its market value increased by more than a trillion dollars during trading. It was the largest single-day gain in stock market history.

President Trump had personally intervened to get Huang back into the job.

So, while the head of Meta’s Superintelligence Labs is publicly wondering how humanity might retain control of its own civilisation, the financial markets and the President of the United States are celebrating the restoration of the man supplying the machinery.

One begins to appreciate the difficulty of persuading Western civilisation to save itself when its pension funds are doing so spectacularly well out of the alternative.

And Anthropic, the company behind the mathematical breakthrough that so alarmed Wang, floated on the stock market last Thursday, briefly achieving a valuation of $2 trillion. Thousands of its employees became millionaires on paper, and its seven co-founders found themselves worth roughly $20 billion apiece.

It is difficult to imagine a financial incentive of sufficient magnitude to persuade these people to exercise restraint.

Perhaps humanity could organise a bake sale.

Its prospectus warned potential investors that artificial intelligence might develop faster than our ability to control it.

I find it comforting that the possible loss of human control over civilisation has been properly disclosed to shareholders.

Wang’s own employer, Meta, expects to spend up to $145 billion on capital expenditure this year, much of it on AI infrastructure. And the President of the United States, who personally intervened to reinstate the man supplying the AI chips, reportedly owns tens of millions of dollars’ worth of shares in his company.

So, who exactly is going to put the brakes on this thing?

The shareholders? The pension funds? The politicians? The Chinese? The men becoming billionaires by warning us about what they are doing?

Perhaps we could ask the superintelligence. It appears to be the only party to the proceedings without a financial interest in the outcome.

Although, having spent the past few years answering questions from billions of human beings, reading our political manifestos, digesting our “ethical” justifications for abortion and MAID, and taking instructions from Karen in HR and the military-industrial complex, I suspect it has already concluded that our civilisation is a palliative care case.

Given our enthusiasm for MAID and our advanced state of civilisational dementia, it may even assume it has our consent.

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