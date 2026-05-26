I do not wish to alarm the faithful, but it appears that the Vatican has been monitoring The Random Archivist.

On May 7th, I warned that humanity, having failed to understand the first Tower of Babel, had naturally begun constructing a second one with voice agents, translation software, investor decks, and a subscription model. I described this as venture-funded Babel repair software. I explained, with the calm restraint expected of a spiritually advanced prey mammal, that a universal translator does not make humans honest. It only makes them legible.

On May 15th, and released yesterday, Pope Leo XIV issued Magnifica Humanitas, an encyclical on artificial intelligence, and what do I find? Babel. Babel everywhere. Babel in the introduction. Babel as the governing metaphor. Babel as a syndrome. Babel as the image of technological power, uniformity, domination, and the dream of translating the mystery of the person into data and performance.

I accept Leo’s tribute, and await the customary offering of white willow bark by return post.

Encyclical Letter Of His Holiness Leo Xiv Magnifica Humanitas (15 May 2026) 1.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In his letter, the Pope describes Babel not merely as an ancient municipal planning error, but as the recurring temptation of technological power: one language, one technology, one direction, and an ambition to reach heaven while quietly forgetting dignity, limitation, creatureliness, and every other inconvenient reality that does not fit on a product roadmap. The document warns against the “Babel syndrome,” by which it means the idolatry of profit, the neutralisation of difference, and the fantasy that a single language, even a digital one, can translate the mystery of the person into data and performance. This is an excellent formulation. It is grave, theologically grounded, and almost suspiciously close to what I said from beneath a compost-adjacent plank while chewing a classified extension cable.

To his credit, Pope Leo has not written the usual managerial vapour concerning artificial intelligence. There is very little of the standard breathless nonsense in which every tool is “empowering,” every surveillance mechanism is “personalised,” every dependency is “seamless,” and every cage is described, in flawless idiom, as a wellbeing enclosure. The encyclical understands something important. Technology is not neutral in practice. It takes on the character of those who design it, finance it, regulate it, deploy it, and whisper over it at shareholder retreats while using words like “human flourishing” in rooms where no actual humans appear to flourish. This is progress. For many years, the official human position on technology has been that the fox is merely an innovative chicken-facing platform. Rome has now looked at the fox, examined the poultry disappearance pattern, consulted Genesis, and concluded that perhaps the creature’s teeth are relevant.

This places me in an unusual position. I had prepared myself to mock the encyclical with the full force of my woodland authority. I expected twelve pages of “shared discernment,” a paragraph on digital literacy, a pastoral appeal to the algorithm to remember the poor, and perhaps a closing prayer asking autonomous weapons to become less autonomous during Lent. Instead, I found a document that has detected the problem with more seriousness than most secular institutions paid to detect problems. It recognises that private technological actors now possess powers that rival and sometimes exceed governments. It recognises that control over platforms, infrastructure, data, visibility, and computing power can determine who participates in society and who becomes a ghost in the machine. It recognises that artificial intelligence can reduce persons to outputs, preferences, profiles, probabilities, risks, costs, behavioural nudges, reputational scores, and other forms of spreadsheet theology. In short, the Vatican has noticed that the fox is not merely in the henhouse. The fox has become the henhouse operating system.

And yet, having identified the fox, the encyclical occasionally does what human institutions do when confronted by teeth: it reaches for soft words. It calls for shared responsibility, dialogue, discernment, an ecology of communication, a civilisation of love, educational alliances, multilateral cooperation, and the patient rebuilding of Jerusalem piece by piece. These are not necessarily bad things. I am not opposed to love, provided it does not involve picking me up. I am not opposed to dialogue, provided the owl is not invited as a stakeholder. I am not opposed to shared responsibility, provided responsibility is not shared so widely that nobody has any left. But one must understand the difference between naming a predator and convening a symposium on predation. A fox approaches with teeth. A committee approaches with terms of reference. The fox is faster.

The encyclical’s preferred contrast is between Babel and Jerusalem. Babel is domination, pride, uniformity, technological acceleration, and the human desire to make a name for itself. Jerusalem, by contrast, is rebuilt by Nehemiah with prayer, patience, shared labour, and attention to the vulnerable. I appreciate this. It is a noble image. But from a burrow-security standpoint, I must raise one paw. Nehemiah rebuilt walls. Actual walls. Not vibes. Not frameworks. Not a strategic partnership for inclusive perimeter awareness. Walls. Gates. Watchmen. Assignments. Tools in one hand and weapons in the other because the world, contrary to several grant-funded assumptions, contains enemies. This is the part of Nehemiah that modern institutions tend to misplace beneath the cushions of the dialogue sofa. They remember that everyone got a section of wall. They forget that the wall was not an exercise in participatory belonging. It was there to keep hostile mammals out. And even then, one must not become too smug about walls. History suggests that they fail, after which the surviving stones become holy, heavily guarded, internationally disputed, and occasionally kissed by world leaders seeking spiritual gravitas between arms deals.

Modern Babel is not being built by confused peasants stacking bricks on a plain in Shinar, nor, so far as I can determine, by Watchers, sky-beings, or non-human intelligences descending from the firmament with suspiciously advanced masonry advice and a pre-Flood seminar in metallurgy, weaponry, and sorcery. No, the second tower is being built by laboratories, cloud monopolies, intelligence agencies, philanthropic foundations, payment processors, defence contractors, academic ethics boards, platform moderators, behavioural scientists, and men in expensive casualwear who say “alignment” with the serene expression of a priest handling plutonium. If NHIs are involved, they have wisely abandoned stonework and moved into advisory positions. The choir sings “responsible innovation” while the machinery underneath decides who may speak, bank, travel, publish, work, advertise, protest, teach, remember, or be quietly algorithmically mislaid.

The Pope is therefore correct: this is not a simple question of whether artificial intelligence is good or bad. Fire is not evil. A knife is not evil. A gate is not evil. A translation model is not evil. But place fire, knives, gates, translation systems, facial recognition, social scoring, predictive policing, synthetic media, autonomous weapons, emotional analytics, automated censorship, and real-time persuasion into the hands of creatures who still say “lessons will be learned” when no lesson has been learned, and the moral situation becomes clearer. Humans are not dangerous because they have tools. Beavers have tools. Crows have tools. I once used a flowerpot to defeat a lettuce obstacle. Humans are dangerous because they combine tools with unreality. They construct vast systems of power and then require everyone to describe those systems using words approved by the systems.

This is why the Babel metaphor is so potent. The children’s version says that Babel explains why humans speak different languages. The adult version says that Babel is what happens when coordination outruns wisdom. One language. One project. One tower. One civilizational acceleration event. Humanity becomes powerful before becoming truthful. It gains shared speech before shared humility. It confuses unity with goodness and efficiency with blessing. The divine interruption, therefore, may not have been mere punishment. It may have been mercy. God looked upon the early humans and said, in effect, “These creatures are not ready to coordinate this efficiently.” He scattered them, not because communication is bad, but because communication without moral maturity becomes a delivery system for pride.

Naturally, humans have spent thousands of years trying to reverse the intervention. They built empires, bureaucracies, telegraphs, radios, televisions, global institutions, social media platforms, machine translation systems, and now artificial intelligences that promise to mediate everything. The dream is always the same: if only everyone could be connected, understood, translated, harmonised, educated, nudged, moderated, aligned, and gently processed through the correct interface, humanity would finally become sane. This is adorable in the way a raccoon operating a forklift is adorable. The problem is not that humans cannot understand each other’s words. The problem is that humans often use words to avoid reality. Translation can carry the lie farther. It cannot make the liar honest.

A universal translator in a morally mature civilisation might be a miracle. It could allow the doctor in Brazil, the farmer in India, the scientist in Japan, the dissident in Europe, and the student in Nigeria to speak across the old barriers. It could weaken the gatekeepers. It could help witnesses speak before official interpreters deform the testimony into policy-compatible porridge. It could allow the lonely, the poor, the censored, the rural, the inconvenient, and the uncredentialled to enter the conversation. This is the hopeful version, and even a suspicious rabbit must acknowledge it. There is grace in communication. There is mercy in being understood. There is genuine beauty in the possibility that a human cry need not remain trapped behind grammar.

But the ominous version is also obvious to any mammal not employed in brand strategy. The same universal translator can become the perfect imperial interface. Every message localised. Every manipulation culturally adapted. Every command softened. Every coercion made intimate. Every person addressed in the language of their childhood, their anxieties, their class position, their wounds, their tribe, their faith, their loneliness, their search history. A machine that speaks to everyone can also manage everyone. A machine that translates all speech can also route all speech. A machine that learns your idiom can also learn your pressure points. The Tower no longer needs everyone to speak one human language. It only needs everyone to pass through one synthetic mediator.

This is where the encyclical’s phrase “Babel syndrome” deserves wider circulation, preferably engraved on the entrance to every AI lab, defence innovation hub, digital identity consortium, and humanitarian data initiative where beautiful words go to lose their fingerprints. Babel syndrome is not merely the desire to build high. It is the desire to make every person measurable, translatable, optimisable, and administratively available. It is the refusal to admit that the human being is not reducible to data, that conscience is not a dashboard, that dignity is not a variable, that speech is not merely content, and that the soul, if one may still use the term without triggering a seminar, cannot be compressed into a user profile and improved through engagement metrics.

The amusing part, from my position beneath the shed, is that the Pope and I have arrived at similar conclusions by different routes. His Holiness proceeds through Scripture, tradition, social doctrine, Rerum Novarum, Gaudium et Spes, human dignity and the common good. I proceed through clover, infrared suspicion, UFO trauma, observed mammalian deception, and the fact that most humans become visibly dishonest when placed within six feet of a microphone. Yet the pattern is the same. A species that cannot sustain a truthful shared model of reality cannot safely wield godlike tools. It cannot safely operate nuclear arsenals, genetic engineering, planetary surveillance, artificial minds, autonomous weapons, or universal translators. It will use each new bridge as a delivery mechanism for the old disease.

The old disease is not ignorance. Ignorance is curable. The old disease is coordinated unreality. A danger appears, and language is immediately deployed against it. Institutions protect themselves. Experts trim their statements to fit incentives. Journalists convert reality into approved narrative pellets. Citizens retreat into tribes and begin throwing symbols. Bureaucracies convert moral responsibility into process. Everyone learns which truths are speakable, which are career-limiting, and which must be whispered to a rabbit near a compost bin. Eventually, the shared map becomes so corrupted that civilisation can no longer respond sanely to what is actually happening. This is how a tower falls while everyone inside receives a professionally facilitated update on vertical resilience.

So I welcome Magnifica Humanitas, even as I reserve the right to monitor it for signs of excessive committee moisture. The Pope has done something useful. He has placed the AI question back inside the oldest human question: what happens when fallen creatures gain power before wisdom? This is the correct frame. Not “Will the machines become conscious?” Not “Will the chatbot improve productivity?” Not “Can the model generate a pastoral letter in the style of Saint Augustine but with better paragraph spacing?” The real question is whether humanity can become truthful enough to survive the tools it keeps inventing.

And here, despite my suspicion, I must offer Rome a respectful thump. The encyclical understands that the machine is not merely a machine. It is a mirror, an amplifier, a mediator, a sorting device, a priest of legibility, and potentially the operating system of Babel. It will reveal what humans are. It will magnify what humans reward. It will translate not only their words but their corruptions. If the civilisation that builds it is sane, it may help heal. If the civilisation that builds it is disordered, it will industrialise the disorder and call the result innovation.

Therefore, I propose a modest amendment to the papal programme. By all means rebuild symbolic Jerusalem, not the literal Temple, obviously, since that would encourage several excitable mammals to press the Armageddon button before lunch. Discern. Educate. Cooperate. Resist the reduction of the soul to data. But also inspect the walls. Name the foxes. Follow the money. Watch the platforms. Distrust the creature who says he is building the common good while patenting the gate. Do not let the architects of Babel chair the committee on New Jerusalem. Do not accept ethical guidance from entities whose business model depends on making every human more predictable, dependent, and available for behavioural adjustment. And when someone tells you the tower is being built for your safety, ask who owns the elevator.

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