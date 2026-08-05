Editor’s note: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed that Lyme disease almost certainly arose from laboratory experimentation, that RSV came from a laboratory, and that COVID-19 has been credibly linked to gain-of-function research. He also noted that this work carries enormous costs and no proven benefits.

This seemed unfair. Surely somebody benefited.

We asked T.W. to investigate the flourishing science of manufacturing tomorrow’s emergencies today.

There is a comforting official explanation for gain-of-function research. Scientists take a pathogen that is presently rather poor at infecting human beings and improve its performance. They may help it spread more efficiently, evade immunity, survive in new hosts or acquire other useful professional skills. This is done so that we can understand what might happen if nature eventually develops the same idea, we are told.

The work is described as “dual use,” meaning it can be used either to protect humanity or to produce the precise biological threat from which humanity will later require protection. The distinction lies largely in the grant application.

A hammer can be used to build a house or break a skull. Gain-of-function research begins by designing a hammer that can seek out skulls on its own, cross national borders and reproduce inside the victim. The scientists then apply for another grant to study helmet technology.

Naturally, we are assured that the research is necessary for pandemic preparedness.

This is similar to a fire department developing a more combustible form of petrol, spraying it around a nursery and then presenting itself as the only institution qualified to manage the consequences. When questioned, the fire chief explains that the work has “enormous potential benefits” and that all the matches are kept inside a secure filing cabinet.

Critics fail to understand the sophisticated logic involved. Suppose a virus is presently incapable of causing a global catastrophe. How will we know how to stop it from causing a global catastrophe? The obvious answer is to alter it until it can, place it in the care of a twenty-two-year-old laboratory worker on a temporary contract, and publish enough of the methodology that every serious government on Earth can appreciate the scientific achievement. This is called international cooperation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently claimed that Lyme disease “almost certainly” came from this sort of experimentation, that RSV came from a laboratory, and that COVID-19 had been credibly linked to gain-of-function research. But what are the benefits?

Well, Lyme disease has been tremendously beneficial to the Lyme disease industry. It has provided decades of employment for researchers, specialist clinics, diagnostic companies, patient charities, medical conferences and government committees. It has produced arguments over testing, arguments over treatment, arguments over whether patients are genuinely ill, and further research grants to investigate why the previous research grants have not settled any of the arguments. A disease that leaves some patients suffering for years is clearly regrettable. From an institutional perspective, however, it is renewable. The patient may remain sick, the doctor may remain uncertain, the test may remain disputed and the funding application may therefore return every spring, much like the tick. Incidentally, why are there so many ticks these days? But I digress.

RSV has also made a valuable contribution. It fills paediatric wards, frightens parents, threatens infants and creates an urgent market for sacred vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, surveillance programmes and public-health campaigns. A virus that kills or hospitalises children may look like a failure to the untrained eye. To the preparedness community, it is a vivid demonstration of why its budget remains dangerously inadequate. Every child struggling to breathe becomes another powerful argument for the scientists who were studying respiratory viruses in the first place. Had RSV remained harmless, it would have generated little research interest. By becoming dangerous, it acquired relevance, prestige and a pharmaceutical pipeline.

COVID-19, of course, was the masterpiece. It supplied the excuse for emergency powers, travel restrictions, compulsory medical policies, mass testing, digital passes, censorship partnerships, government contracts, unprecedented toxic gene therapy development and the elevation of obscure public-health officials into household names and saints. It transferred wealth on a scale most bank robbers could only achieve by becoming consultants. Small businesses were crushed while the largest corporations expanded. Governments suspended ordinary rules, then treated anyone objecting as a public danger. Technology companies acquired a public-health mandate to police political speech. Pharmaceutical companies received guaranteed customers, legal protection and free advertising delivered by heads of government. None of this made the policies necessary, proportionate or lawful. It merely made them possible.

Universities got money, newspapers got frightened subscribers, television networks got a permanent red graphic, and millions of office workers got the opportunity to attend meetings without trousers. The benefits were extensive.

Some people lost their businesses, education, health, savings, relatives and sanity, but these losses occurred outside the relevant accounting category.

“Defensive research” is a useful phrase because it allows every country to investigate offensive capabilities while maintaining a morally superior expression. We are not developing biological weapons. We are merely discovering, in exquisite detail, how biological weapons might be developed by someone less responsible.

There are also less dramatic incentives. Laboratories need funding. Agencies need missions. Universities need publications. Pharmaceutical companies need markets. Intelligence services need threats to assess. Politicians need experts to stand behind them at press conferences. An ordinary pathogen that remains quietly inside a bat, tick or test tube is of limited institutional value. A pathogen with pandemic potential can support careers for decades.

Once the research infrastructure exists, it develops a survival instinct considerably stronger than the organisms being studied. Every new threat justifies more money. Every laboratory accident proves that stricter laboratories are required. Every public objection demonstrates dangerous scientific illiteracy, best corrected by funding a communication initiative administered by the same institutions.

Failure becomes evidence that the programme must expand. Success is defined more flexibly. Perhaps a paper is published. Perhaps a database is updated. Perhaps researchers learn something mildly useful about receptor binding. Perhaps a pathogen is made several thousand times more interesting than it was when found in nature.

Then there is prestige. Human beings have always enjoyed doing things previously reserved for God, particularly when there is a conference dinner afterward. To modify life, direct evolution and produce a creature that nature failed to invent is intoxicating. The researcher does not think of himself as manufacturing a catastrophe. He is standing at the frontier of knowledge.

Imagine the benefits of the next one.

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