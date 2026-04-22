London Has Flagged the Rabbit
London’s electric eyes have already flagged a distinguished mammalian irregularity.
The Metropolitan Police has won a judicial review into the use of AI Live Facial Recognition across London:
And in a triumph of modern public safety, they’ve already flagged me
Who would have thought they’d be able to pick me out in a crowd? Next time I’m in London on important business, don’t ask, I’ll use the sewers.
In the sewers?
Might get eaten by rats or maybe that's where politicians leak!
Don't get run over ; )