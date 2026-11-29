If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, practical advice and international helpline numbers for both male and female victims can be found at the end of this article.

Many recent articles on this Substack have dealt with male violence, and there is no shortage of it. But violence is not a male monopoly.

Some of the ugliest abuse happens behind front doors, away from cameras, slogans and the approved victim categories. Women can be violent too. They can be controlling, sadistic, manipulative and physically dangerous.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics figures, published on November 25, an estimated 1.8 million men and 2.8 million women aged 16 and over experienced domestic abuse in England and Wales in the year ending March 2026. These figures include abuse by partners, former partners and other family members.

Nearly two in every five victims were male.

In 2014, the ManKind Initiative conducted a hidden-camera exercise on the streets of London. Although this was a campaign film rather than a controlled scientific experiment, the reactions are revealing.

Two actors staged an incident of domestic abuse in public. When the man became aggressive towards the woman, members of the public intervened. When the roles were reversed, some of the people watching actually laughed.

Perhaps the most disturbing thing about the ManKind video is how openly the actress can behave violently towards the man. She does it in broad daylight, in front of complete strangers. Some of them actually find it entertaining.

Imagine what an abusive woman might get away with behind a closed door.

If you were a man being abused by your wife or girlfriend, having witnessed those public reactions, how inclined would you be to tell your friends, your colleagues or the police what was happening to you?

According to figures published by the ManKind Initiative, 67% of the men calling its helpline had never told another human being about the abuse they were suffering. Some 64% would not even have made that telephone call had they been required to identify themselves.

A study published in 2021 found that among the reasons male victims gave for not contacting the police were the fear of being laughed at, the fear of not being believed and the fear of being arrested themselves.

Even the British College of Policing acknowledges that abused men may be reluctant to come forward because they believe the police will automatically assume that the woman is the victim.

Although the examples in this article are British, the problem is by no means confined to Britain. A 2020 study of abused men in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States documented similar prejudices within their respective criminal justice systems. A 2025 international study, involving nearly 2,000 male victims across six English-speaking countries, identified significant shortcomings in the domestic abuse services available to men.

Here in Canada, the latest Statistics Canada figures reveal that only 9% of male victims of physical or sexual assault by an intimate partner reported any of their experiences to the police. Statistics Canada itself acknowledges that men may be reluctant to seek help for fear of stigma or being regarded as the perpetrator.

In Britain, however, an abused man who overcomes his fear of ridicule and humiliation encounters a particularly bizarre problem. A man who is systematically beaten and terrorised by his wife falls within the British government’s policy framework for Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

I am not making this up.

In April 2024, researchers at the University of Central Lancashire published a report entitled The Survivorship Experiences of Men and Boys of Crimes Categorised as Crimes of Violence Against Women and Girls.

The Survivorship Experiences Of Men And Boys April 24 494KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Among the 342 male survivors who participated in the survey:

90.4% said the classification made male victims feel invisible.

90.1% felt it conveyed that their experiences did not matter to society.

89.2% felt it caused distress.

88.9% felt it made seeking help more difficult.

88% felt it conveyed that the government did not care about them.

80.1% felt it diminished their experiences.

73.1% felt it adversely affected their chances of being believed by public services, including the police.

Of the 342 men surveyed, precisely two supported retaining the existing classification. Perhaps even more tellingly, 64.3% of the male survivors were unaware that the government’s strategy covered them at all, 83.6% did not feel included in it and 86.5% did not feel protected by it.

The matter was subsequently debated in Parliament in April 2025.

In December of that year, the government published its new strategy, entitled Freedom from Violence and Abuse: A Cross-Government Strategy to Build a Safer Society for Women and Girls.

Men and boys were afforded an explanatory note.

As recently as November 26, 2026, the Home Office confirmed in a written parliamentary answer that male victims remain covered by the strategy, while pointing to its investment of over £400,000 this year in a specialist helpline for abused men.

There is a further absurdity. As Sky News reported in December 2025, the government’s statistical measure for its target of halving violence against women and girls includes adult male victims.

The government could therefore make progress towards its target of reducing violence against women and girls by reducing the number of men being beaten by their wives.

The language we use to describe social problems influences how people perceive them. By repeatedly discussing domestic abuse under the heading of Violence Against Women and Girls, we risk reinforcing the cultural assumption that men are perpetrators and women are victims. This may make it harder for abused men to recognise themselves as victims, harder for others to recognise their suffering, and easier for abusive women to exploit those prejudices. Imagine the message we would be sending to abused women if the government categorised their experiences under Violence Against Men and Boys.

Quite why the recognition of male victims should present any difficulty for those concerned about female victims is beyond me. Acknowledging the suffering of one costs the other nothing.

The three British accounts that follow will, I suspect, be depressingly familiar to abused men in many other parts of the world.

My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage, from the UK’s Channel 5, tells the true story of Richard Spencer, a father of three who endured some twenty years of abuse at the hands of his wife, Sheree.

Richard describes how his wife threatened to injure herself, blame him and obtain a restraining order that would prevent him from seeing his child. On one occasion, according to Richard, she opened a window and shouted for him to stop hitting her.

It was this threat that made him determined to collect evidence to protect himself. He accumulated photographs of his injuries, audio recordings and video footage of the abuse. During periods when his wife was affectionate towards him, he felt so guilty about collecting the evidence that he almost deleted it.

He describes taking his wife’s makeup with him when attending professional conferences so that he could conceal his bruises.

Richard felt unable to leave the relationship because he could not contemplate leaving his children alone with her. He also feared that the police might regard him as equally responsible for the violence and that he might lose his children altogether.

Eventually, a sympathetic neighbour and a longstanding friend helped him recognise the seriousness of his situation. His friend, having seen some of the recordings, took steps that ultimately led to police intervention.

Even during her police interview, Sheree attempted to portray herself as the victim. The police, however, had Richard’s photographs, audio recordings and video footage.

She eventually pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. In March 2023, she was sentenced to four years in prison at Hull Crown Court and made subject to an indefinite restraining order.

It is a deeply disturbing documentary. If you watch it, bear in mind that the crimes committed against Richard fall within the British government’s policy framework for Violence Against Women and Girls.

The documentary, Abused by My Girlfriend, originally broadcast by the BBC in 2019, tells the story of Alex Skeel and his girlfriend, Jordan Worth, the mother of his two children.

The abuse began with seemingly trivial things. She objected to the colour of his clothes, the way he wore his hair and the people with whom he spent his time. Gradually, she isolated him from his friends and family, took control of his finances and deprived him of almost every means of communicating with the outside world.

At one point, his mother became so desperate to contact her son that she transferred £1 into his bank account so that she could attach a message telling him that she loved him.

Worth once told Alex that his beloved grandfather had died. A few hours later, she informed him that his grandfather was, in fact, still alive.

Eventually, Alex was being beaten, stabbed, scalded with boiling water, deprived of food and made to sleep on the floor.

Even when the police and medical professionals confronted him about his injuries, he insisted that he had inflicted them upon himself. He was terrified of what she might do if he told the truth.

When the police finally rescued him in June 2017, doctors estimated that he was perhaps ten days away from death.

In April 2018, Jordan Worth was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for her crimes.

Perhaps one of the most revealing moments in the documentary comes towards the end, when the police officer who saved Alex reflects upon his initial failure to recognise the abuse. He acknowledges that the fact that the offender was female meant that things did not come together in their minds as quickly as they should have done.

He had the humility to recognise his own mistake.

Almost a decade after Alex Skeel was rescued, the British government still categorises crimes such as those committed against him under its Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.

What happens when an abusive woman realises that she can exploit the very prejudices that prevent male victims from coming forward?

In this interview with LADbible, Gareth Jones describes the abuse he suffered at the hands of his girlfriend, Sarah Rigby.

Shortly after persuading him to move in with her, Rigby began demanding money and attempting to take control of his bank account. When Gareth objected, she told him:

If you try and do anything about this, then I’ll go to the police and I’ll tell ‘em that you raped me and who do you think they’re gonna believe? Little old me or big old you?

Gareth describes this as the moment he felt trapped.

He was subsequently kicked, bitten and scratched. On one occasion, she struck him across the nose with a glass candle holder, leaving him permanently scarred.

Despite paying the household bills, he was forbidden from using the toilet to defecate and had to walk to a local pub or supermarket. He was barely permitted to shower. She restricted his food intake to such an extent that, according to Gareth, he lost four and a half stone (approximately 29 kg or 63 pounds) in two months.

She demanded sex repeatedly throughout the day. If he failed to perform, he was humiliated and made to sleep on the floor without covers, with the window open.

When he secretly visited his mother, Rigby discovered what he had done and punished him with a beating.

Eventually, after she remarked that she might end up killing him, Gareth began secretly sending copies of her messages to his mother so that, should anything happen to him, somebody would have the evidence.

With the assistance of the ManKind Initiative, he finally escaped with little more than the clothes on his back.

Having finally summoned the courage to report the abuse to the police, Gareth contacted Rigby to ask for his belongings back. According to Gareth, she then reported him for harassment, and he was arrested and placed on bail. The proceedings against him were subsequently dropped, but by then his mental health had deteriorated to such an extent that he had become suicidal.

In its report on the subsequent prosecution, Cheshire Constabulary quoted Detective Constable Sophie Ward:

This is the worst case of controlling and coercive behaviour I have ever seen.

The detective also stated that Rigby had shown no remorse.

In May 2024, Sarah Rigby was sentenced to twenty months in prison, suspended for two years. She was ordered to complete 35 days of rehabilitation and was made subject to a five-year restraining order.

She walked free.

Having undergone extensive psychotherapy to rebuild his life, Gareth asks a perfectly reasonable question towards the end of the interview:

If this was a male, then... really, would it have been the same outcome?

What can friends, family and neighbours do?

As the three accounts above illustrate, those outside an abusive relationship can play a crucial role in helping someone escape. Do not assume that a man is safe simply because he is physically bigger or stronger than his partner.

According to the ManKind Initiative, there are a number of warning signs worth looking out for:

He becomes increasingly withdrawn and stops seeing friends and family.

He abandons hobbies, interests and activities he previously enjoyed.

He appears frightened of upsetting his partner or constantly seeks her permission.

His partner repeatedly telephones him to establish his whereabouts.

He is regularly belittled or humiliated by his partner, even in public.

He has unexplained injuries or repeatedly attributes them to accidents.

He wears clothing that may conceal injuries, even in hot weather.

His appearance, health, confidence or personal hygiene deteriorates.

He has little access to his own money or means of transport.

He becomes unusually anxious or depressed.

None of these signs alone necessarily indicates domestic abuse, but a combination of them should give you cause for concern.

If you suspect someone is being abused:

Find an opportunity to speak to him privately, away from his partner.

Ask whether everything is all right. Explain what you have noticed.

Take what he tells you seriously. Do not ridicule him or question his masculinity.

Maintain contact wherever it is safe to do so. Do not abandon him simply because he continues to stay with his partner.

Offer practical assistance, such as somewhere safe to stay, transport, secure storage of evidence or accompanying him to the police.

Help him develop a plan to leave safely. Do not confront his abuser yourself or disclose his plans without his consent.

If you hear screams, threats or violence, or believe someone is in immediate danger, call the police. Do not assume that the man is necessarily the aggressor.

You can also contact a domestic abuse helpline yourself for advice. You do not have to wait until the victim is ready to make that call.

Remember that Alex Skeel’s mother became so desperate to contact her son that she transferred £1 into his bank account simply to tell him that she loved him.

If someone you care about suddenly disappears from your life after entering a relationship, do not automatically assume that they no longer care about you. They may be prevented from contacting you.

Five things to remember if you are a man experiencing domestic abuse

The following advice draws on the ManKind Initiative’s guidance for male victims of domestic abuse.

Recognise the warning signs. Controlling your finances, isolating you from friends and family, monitoring your communications, humiliating you and threatening false accusations are forms of abuse. Don't wait until the abuse becomes physically violent. Keep evidence. If it is safe to do so, preserve messages, emails, photographs of injuries and a dated record of incidents. Keep copies somewhere your abuser cannot access, preferably with someone you trust. Have your injuries medically documented. Break your silence. Do not allow shame, embarrassment or fear of ridicule to prevent you from seeking help. Tell somebody you trust. Report incidents to the police and obtain reference numbers. Contact an organisation such as the ManKind Initiative (further contacts below). You do not have to deal with this alone. Do not retaliate. Wherever possible, remove yourself from the situation rather than responding physically or verbally. You could find yourself being arrested even if your partner was the aggressor. If you are attacked, prioritise your immediate safety and getting away from the danger. Walk away. You cannot end the abuse by being more accommodating, more loving or more forgiving. You do not have to remain in an abusive relationship in the hope that she will change. Abuse can escalate when a victim attempts to leave, so seek specialist and legal advice where necessary. The ManKind Initiative provides a personal safety plan to help victims prepare to leave safely. If you are in immediate danger, contact the emergency services.

Being physically stronger than your abuser does not make you immune to abuse. Being a man does not oblige you to endure it.

You do not have to wait until you are ten days from death to justify leaving a relationship.

Where to get help

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, the following organisations provide support, advice or referrals to male victims.

United Kingdom

ManKind Initiative: 0808 800 1170

Men’s Advice Line: 0808 801 0327

Confidential webchat available through Men’s Advice Line

Ireland

Canada

Canadian readers can also consult the government’s directory of provincial and territorial resources specifically for men and boys experiencing intimate partner violence.

United States

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Text START to 88788

Confidential online chat available 24/7

Australia

MensLine Australia: 1300 789 978

1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Text 0458 737 732 (1800RESPECT)

Both organisations offer online counselling and support 24/7

New Zealand

Shine Domestic Violence Helpline: 0508 744 633

Confidential online chat available

Other countries

Find A Helpline provides an international directory of support services for victims of domestic abuse.

Some of these organisations are dedicated specifically to male victims, while others support victims of either sex. Opening hours vary.

If you suspect that your partner monitors your telephone, emails or internet activity, use a trusted friend’s device to contact these services. If you are in immediate danger, call your local emergency number.

Support for female victims

Although this article has focused on the experiences of abused men, the advice applies equally to women experiencing domestic abuse. Nobody should have to live in fear of the person with whom they share their home. If you are a woman experiencing abuse, the following organisations can provide specialist assistance or help you find somewhere safe to go.

Nobody, male or female, should be expected to endure domestic abuse.

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