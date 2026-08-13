Editor’s note: The British government is considering housing around 1,250 single adult male asylum seekers at a former military site near Piddington, Oxfordshire, a village of fewer than 400 people.

Times Radio invited former Conservative minister Edwina Currie and writer A.N. Wilson to discuss the proposal.

We asked T.W. to listen to it.

He did.

Then he asked whether Britain was still being governed by humans.

From T.W.:

I listened to the Times Radio discussion twice because after the first hearing I assumed I had accidentally intercepted a conversation between three people trapped in a lift during the collapse of the Roman Empire. But no. This was apparently a serious discussion about placing roughly 1,250 single adult male asylum seekers beside a tiny English village, and Edwina Currie, formerly a minister of the Crown, had identified what she considered the obvious commercial opportunity: a brothel.

There are moments when Britain suddenly explains itself.

The villagers, apparently, are expected to contemplate the arrival of a population of young men several times larger than their own and understand that this is simply one of those little adjustments required by the national interest. They may object, certainly. Britain still has forms for that. There may even be a consultation, perhaps held at 2:15 on a Tuesday afternoon in a portable classroom seven miles away, after which everybody involved can announce that the community has been listened to before doing precisely what was proposed in the first place. Currie helpfully supplied the governing philosophy: “There has to be an element in government of ‘So what?’”

I have rarely heard the modern state described so economically.

Your village is about to be transformed.

So what?

There will be 1,200 young men with very little to do.

So what?

Should the people who live there have any meaningful say?

Certainly not. They might have prejudices.

This last point was illustrated by Currie with a story from her days on Birmingham City Council, when residents given some control over housing allocations apparently discriminated against immigrants, necessitating the removal of that control. An interesting lesson. If ordinary people exercise local power incorrectly, you take the power away from them. If central government exercises enormous power disastrously, it receives another department.

A.N. Wilson then improved matters considerably by remembering a small German village into which several hundred migrants had been placed after Merkel opened the doors in 2015. The young men became bored, he explained. Crime followed. There were even, and I am preserving the phrase because future historians will otherwise accuse me of making it up, “relatively minor sexual assaults.”

I became interested in the classification system.

Presumably Britain now possesses a Sexual Assault Severity Index, perhaps laminated, on which officials can distinguish between minor, relatively minor, moderately concerning and an incident inconsistent with community expectations. Somewhere there is a civil servant preparing a traffic-light dashboard. Green means no assaults. Amber means relatively minor assaults. Red means somebody has finally noticed.

There was, however, another detail missing from this serene discussion of 1,200 young men requiring things to do. They do not necessarily arrive sharing the sexual and social assumptions of the people among whom they are being placed. This is apparently an observation too vulgar to make during immigration policy, but quite acceptable once everybody has reached Crown Court (see articles below).

When two Afghan small-boat migrants were convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl, counsel for one told the court that his client was “not used to a society where women are free and deemed equal to men,” describing him as “morally at sea” amid “massive cultural barriers.” The judge rejected culture as an excuse for rape, quite properly, while acknowledging that significant cultural differences existed. In another child-rape case, the prosecution referred to a probation assessment saying the offender’s “culture may affect his attitude towards female children” and discussing “English moral values and laws.”

Which brings us back to Edwina Currie’s commercial solution.

Twelve hundred young men will require services. Sports. Activities. A mosque. And, although she doubted anyone would permit it, the obvious thing they would require was a brothel.

At which point Edwina had, without quite saying the words, revived one of the great patriotic instructions of the imperial age:

Lie back and think of England.

Only the updated version is rather more administrative. England selects the site. England delivers the men by rubber boats. England explains that they require sexual outlets. England informs the surrounding villagers that they have no veto. And if the women of Little Piddington should feel that this arrangement has somehow altered the character of their community, there has to come a point, according to Edwina, when government says:

“So what?”

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Further reading:

"Not In Our Village!" T.W.Burrows · Jul 6 Villagers living near the site say their life has been ‘hell’ since it opened in June 2023 amid claims of antisocial behaviour and an atmosphere of ‘intimidation’. Read full story