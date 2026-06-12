TL;DR: Carney says “the average Canadian family” spends about $800 a month on groceries. He appears to be using an averaged-out statistical household, not a two-parent, two-child family trying to eat a healthy diet in the real Canada. Using the government’s own food-guide logic and ordinary supermarket prices, a basic healthy basket for four people comes in closer to $1,100 to $1,500 a month, at least. Meanwhile, government records show the Prime Minister’s in-flight catering includes luxury Normandy butter cups. Canadians get the grocery fantasy. Their rulers get the menu from Versailles. And the peasants get the bill.

Yesterday, Carney claimed that “the average Canadian family” spends $800 on food each month (or $570 USD):

If you suspected he was trying to make the problem look a little less like a hostage note from the produce aisle, your instincts remain in working order.

Carney is not using a traditional family of two parents and a couple of kids, as many people would naturally assume. He appears to be blending everyone together: single people, retired couples, childless couples, students, roommates, and families with children, then presenting the result as “the average Canadian family.”

That gives you a statistical creature of roughly two-point-something people. Useful for a spreadsheet, perhaps. Less useful if you are trying to work out whether two parents can afford to feed two children without turning the weekly shop into a guided tour of national decline.

A family of four is the real test. The basic replacement-level household. It is the family a country has to make economically possible if it expects to maintain itself without turning immigration into a permanent substitute for domestic viability. Immigration is not a replacement for being able to afford your own future, but that is another story.

So let’s do the math. And to be fair, I won’t price this according to my own diet or what I would like to eat. I’ll use the government’s own food guide for a healthy diet, then price the groceries at a perfectly ordinary Canadian supermarket: Atlantic Superstore, otherwise known as Loblaws with a regional accent.

I’ve excluded steak, chicken breasts, and fish because I am trying to test the Prime Minister’s claim, not launch the number into low orbit. This is the cheap, approved version: oats, beans, eggs, chicken thighs, frozen vegetables, fruit, milk, yoghurt, bread, pasta, rice. The kind of diet a policy adviser imagines real people eat while smiling gratefully at a federal PDF.

Anyone can do this now in a few seconds with AI. Which is awkward, because once the public gets access to a calculator, some speeches start to sound less like economic leadership and more like someone reading grocery prices from 2014.

Here’s ChatGPT 5.5’s take, all calculations in CAD:

I ran it by Grok too:

Approximately $1,200–$1,400 CAD per month (roughly $280–$325 per week) for a reference family of four, based on current Canadian data. This estimate aligns with recent Nutritious Food Basket (NFB) calculations used by public health units across Canada. These baskets cost out the basic foods needed for a healthy diet following Canada’s Food Guide (2019 version) for a reference family of four (typically two adults aged 31–50, one teen boy ~14–18, and one younger child ~4–8 or similar). Ontario examples from 2025 put it around $1,180/month; other regions are comparable or slightly higher. Atlantic Canada prices (relevant for Atlantic Superstore in NS/NB/PEI) tend to run on the higher side regionally in some analyses. Canada’s Food Price Report 2026 (from Dalhousie University in Halifax) projects average total food spending for a family of four at about $17,572/year (~$1,464/month) nationally, with Atlantic provinces facing above-average increases. The NFB/healthy home-cooked figure is typically a bit lower than average actual spending because it focuses on whole/minimally processed foods prepared at home, emphasizes affordable staples (veggies, grains, plant proteins), and excludes eating out, heavy snacking, or premium/processed items. Key Assumptions and Context Family composition: Reference family of four as above. Costs are lower for younger kids or smaller appetites and higher for teens or very active people. Adjust downward ~10–20% if both children are under 10; upward if older teens. Following Canada’s Food Guide: Meals emphasize the plate model — ~½ vegetables & fruits, ~¼ whole grains, ~¼ protein foods (favoring plant-based like beans, lentils, tofu, nuts/seeds more often, plus eggs, fish, poultry, lower-fat dairy or alternatives). Water as main drink; limit ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess sodium/saturated fat. Home-prepared meals and snacks only. Shopping at Atlantic Superstore: Prices are typical supermarket level (sales/flyers help a lot). You can often match or beat NFB averages by buying on promotion, choosing seasonal/frozen produce, dry beans/lentils (cheaper than canned), bulk grains (oats, rice, whole wheat pasta), and store brands (e.g., No Name or PC). Current examples from their site/flyers include competitive pricing on eggs (~$4–5/dozen), carrots/onions in bags, broccoli crowns, chicken (club packs often ~$5–7/lb), rice, etc. Other factors: Includes ~5% buffer for basics like seasonings/oils. Assumes minimal waste via meal planning/batch cooking. Does not include eating out, alcohol, or non-food items. Prices fluctuate with inflation, seasons, and sales (produce and proteins vary most). How to Achieve or Stay Under This Budget Meal plan weekly around the plate: Build dinners like veggie-heavy stir-fries/tofu or chicken + brown rice + broccoli/carrots/peppers; lentil or bean chili/stew + whole grain bread/salad; baked fish or eggs + roasted veggies + quinoa or sweet potatoes; whole wheat pasta with veggie tomato sauce + big side salad. Breakfasts: oatmeal with fruit/nuts/yogurt or veggie omelettes + whole grain toast. Lunches: leftovers, big salads, or sandwiches with lots of veg + hummus/egg/chicken. Snacks: fruit, carrot/celery sticks + yogurt or nut butter, handful of nuts. Smart shopping at Atlantic Superstore: Check weekly flyers for produce, chicken, eggs, and dairy deals. Prioritize affordable volume foods: potatoes, carrots, cabbage, onions, frozen veggies/berries, dry beans/lentils, oats, brown rice, whole wheat pasta/bread. Buy in-season or frozen produce; club packs or larger sizes for proteins when on sale. Use PC Optimum points and any app deals. Mix plant proteins (beans, lentils, chickpeas, tofu — very cheap and filling) with occasional animal proteins. Other savings tips: Batch cook grains/proteins/veggie sauces; use leftovers creatively; grow herbs or simple veggies if possible; limit juice/soda (water is free/cheap); compare unit prices. Realistic Range and Variability Lower end (~$1,100–1,250/month): Heavy on plant-based proteins, lots of frozen/seasonal produce, strict sales shopping, younger kids, low waste. Mid/typical (~$1,250–1,350): Balanced mix following the guide well with some animal proteins and fresh produce. Higher end (~$1,350–1,500+): More fresh/premium produce, frequent animal proteins (e.g., salmon, steak), less planning/sales focus, older teens, or some waste. These figures are consistent with public health monitoring tools designed exactly for “cost of healthy eating per Canada’s Food Guide.” Actual costs depend on your specific family’s ages/appetites, exact meal choices, and how aggressively you shop deals. For the most tailored number, build a sample weekly menu, list ingredients/quantities, and price them out directly on the Atlantic Superstore website/app (or in-store) — many families find they can stay comfortably in the $1,200–1,300 range with good habits.

And here’s Gemini Pro’s take:

Here is a practical, daily meal plan designed using the Canada Food Guide principles, which recommend dividing your meals into 50% vegetables/fruits, 25% whole grains, and 25% protein foods. Using current 2026 pricing data from Atlantic Superstore, we can break down the exact cost of cooking these meals from scratch. The Menu & Cost Breakdown Prices are estimated based on bulk/club pack pricing where applicable to ensure the most economical approach. Breakfast: Oatmeal & Fruit Whole Grains: 1/2 cup dry rolled oats (sourced from a 1kg bag at $4.00) = $0.16 Fruit: 1 medium banana = $0.30 Protein: 1 hardboiled No Name egg ($5.50/dozen) = $0.46 Protein/Drink: 1 cup 2% milk ($8.10/4L jug) = $0.51 Breakfast Total: $1.43 Lunch: Tuna Salad Sandwich & Veggies Whole Grains: 2 slices No Name 100% Whole Wheat Bread ($2.89/loaf) = $0.41 Protein: 1/2 can No Name Flaked Light Tuna ($2.00/can) mixed with 1 tbsp mayo ($0.15) = $1.15 Vegetable: 1/2 an English Cucumber ($2.00/each) = $1.00 Fruit: 1 medium Apple = $1.00 Lunch Total: $3.56 Supper: Chicken, Rice, and Greens Protein: 150g baked boneless skinless chicken breast ($13.21/kg club pack) = $1.98 Whole Grains: 1/2 cup dry brown rice (~$5.00/900g) = $0.50 Vegetables: 1 cup steamed broccoli ($2.00/crown) and sliced carrots = $1.24 Supper Total: $3.72 The Budget Calculations The raw ingredient cost for this day of eating is $8.71 per person. However, to make this realistic, we need to add a 10% buffer to account for cooking oils, salt, spices, and occasional items like coffee or tea. This brings the true daily cost to $9.58 per person. Here is how that scales up: Time frame Per Person Family of Four Daily $38.32 Monthly (Average)$1,165.56 Yearly $13,986.80 Note: This budget relies on strict portion control, zero food waste, and cooking entirely from scratch. Buying pre-packaged snacks, eating out, or purchasing out-of-season produce will increase these totals significantly. You can use the interactive calculator below to adjust these base costs and see how changing your family size or meal expenses impacts your total grocery budget.

Carney’s own professional managerial class at Dalhousie University say that it is more like $12.04 per person per day.

The average family of four is expected to spend $17,571.79 on food in 2026, an increase of up to $994.63 from last year. Food prices are 27% higher than they were five years ago.

Notice Dalhousie went with “average family of four”.

So what would be a more honest figure to use in describing the costs of food for “families in Canada?”

As I’ve said, Carney’s figure is much lower than the rest because he appears to be using an averaged-out statistical household: two-point-something people, the kind of family that exists in a spreadsheet but not around an actual kitchen table.

The other estimates are measuring something more concrete: two adults, two children, eating a “healthy diet” in Canada in 2026. And they cluster around a much uglier reality. Feeding four people very basically now costs somewhere between $1,100 and $1,500 a month.

While the Prime Minister was telling Canadians that the “average family” spends about $800 a month on groceries, government records were busy coughing up another number. His own in-flight catering bill has reportedly hit more than half a million dollars in a year:

Documents showed $195,400 in catering across just three trips, with menu items including beef tenderloin, Scottish salmon, veal, fine wine, cucumber pearls, and something called a luxury Normandy butter cup, which sounds less like food than a pastry invented by a monarchy on its last warning.

When will the Canadian peasants of the New Canadian Feudalism wake up from their quasi-comatose state and understand the arrangement? They get the $800 grocery fantasy. Their rulers get the luxury Normandy butter cup. And the peasants get the bill.

Elbows Up, Canada!

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