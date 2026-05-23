Canadian Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre has recently addressed the delicate policy question of whether extortionists allegedly linked to a listed terrorist group, itself associated with an alleged Indian gangster and law graduate curiously named Lawrence Bishnoi, and courteously processed into Canada, should receive ten years in prison, or merely the traditional Canadian response: a stern press conference, a removal order, a taxpayer-assisted departure lounge experience, and a heartfelt reminder that public safety remains a top priority while the next storefront is being repaired.

The “Bishnoi Gang” is the official label, but the name comes from Lawrence Bishnoi, not from the Bishnoi community as a collective. The community protects trees and antelope; the alleged gang, according to authorities, has shown a less developed reverence for storefront glass and human life.

The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organisation operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer.

When my editor first said the words “Lawrence Bishnoi,” I assumed he had suffered a small colonial stroke. Surely, I thought, he meant Lawrence of Arabia, not Lawrence of the Bishnoi, a phrase so absurd it sounds like David Lean remade the British Empire as a jailhouse extortion network with roaming charges. No, this was not the pale Englishman who rides through the desert, stares meaningfully at sand, and discovers that if you meddle in someone else’s civilisation while wearing local fabrics, history may reward you with a film score. No, this was Lawrence of Bishnoi, which sounds like David Lean’s lost sequel after the camel budget was cut, the moral grandeur was outsourced, and the whole production was relocated to a Surrey strip mall between a banquet hall, a money-transfer office, and a municipal safety announcement written by someone named Kaitlyn. The old Lawrence had robes, cheekbones, cavalry mystique, and a memoir. The new Lawrence, according to authorities and media reports, has alleged phones, prisons, diaspora fear, disposable recruits, and the sacred modern miracle of remote work. The Empire did not die. It downloaded WhatsApp. But, to be fair, he also has the cheekbones.

The name itself should be illegal under the Literary Excess Act. “Lawrence” smells of boarding schools, dust, empire, polished boots, and men named Sir Henry who believed foreign geography was just British ambition waiting for ink. Bizarrely, this Punjabi Lawrence was reportedly named after the colonialist Sir Henry Lawrence because of his unusually pale skin, we are told, which suggests the British Empire did not collapse so much as moult, shed the pith helmet, and reappear as a jailhouse brand identity with international roaming.

“Bishnoi,” meanwhile, belongs to a real religious and cultural community associated, ironically, with reverence for life, vegetarian discipline, and environmental protection, which makes its attachment to an alleged transnational extortion network feel like naming a flamethrower after St. Francis of Assisi. To be clear, this is not about the Bishnoi community, which has the same right as anyone else not to be dragged into the branding department of organised crime. This is an absurd story about reality, which has become a deranged novelist naming characters after three centuries of colonial residue, spiritual contradiction, prison entrepreneurship, diaspora fear, and Canadian procedural oatmeal, then insisting the manuscript is nonfiction.

The Guardian supplies the missing gothic furniture: the large village house, white with red accents, protected by barbed wire, CCTV cameras, and an Om symbol on a nameless door, because apparently, when a man becomes sufficiently notorious, even architecture begins practising plausible deniability. The reporter’s local guide, cheerfully named Happy, grows notably less happy after the doorbell is rung and wants to leave the area before even stopping for tea. “Lawrence’s area,” he says, which is a remarkable phrase to use about a man who has been incarcerated for more than a decade. This is the genius of the modern gangster brand. The body may be in prison, but the aura still patrols the street. The man cannot legally walk to the corner, yet somehow the corner adjusts its behaviour around him.

The old Lawrence gave the world The Seven Pillars of Wisdom. The new Lawrence, according to authorities and press reports, allegedly, satirically and with the appropriate legal incense burned before the altar of defamation law, gives us, we can imagine, The Seven Pillars of Extortion. One must be careful, after all, when discussing law graduates behind bars who allegedly still get better reception than most Canadians calling Service Canada. It is a thinner but more practical volume, printed on bilingual government stationery, misfiled by a regional task force, then rediscovered during a stakeholder breakfast on “emerging coercive economies.” I am told that the alleged pattern works like this:

Pillar One: identify a business owner who has made the grave tactical error of appearing solvent in public.

Pillar Two: demand money in a quantity that suggests either terrifying confidence or no understanding whatsoever of restaurant margins.

Pillar Three: threaten the family, because modern organised crime, like progressive pedagogy, believes in whole-child approaches.

Pillar Four: shoot at a house, storefront, car, window, or other symbolic surface, thereby converting “community anxiety” into “active file.”

Pillar Five: use a young man with no prior convictions, so media and lawyers may describe him as a “ first-time offender” , a phrase meaning not “this innocent woodland sprite has never done wrong,” but “the paperwork has only just developed vision.”

Pillar Six: if he is a foreign national, run him through the deportation machine, thereby achieving the majestic Canadian compromise of discovering violent criminality, holding a meeting about it, and then sending one visible idiot to the airport while the invisible system keeps billing.

Pillar Seven: allow politicians to argue about ten-year mandatory sentences while everyone politely avoids asking why a man already in prison thousands of miles away in India can allegedly coordinate mayhem more efficiently than the federal government can renew a passport.

This, as a rabbit, is where I began eating the emergency carrot stack. Prison, unless human civilisation has recently reclassified walls as networking opportunities, is meant to reduce a man’s range of motion. That is the premise. The door closes. The key turns. The inmate is cut off from society, or at least from the parts of society he was previously improving with bullets. In the old days, a prisoner might lift weights, carve wooden birds, acquire religious intensity, write terrible poems, or tunnel through a wall using a spoon and male resentment. But modernity, having looked at every restraint and asked, “Could this be a platform?”, has apparently created the age of carceral entrepreneurship. The incarcerated man does not serve time. He pivots to management. He becomes a distributed command node with concrete walls, custody meals, and a better communications structure than most Canadian rural hospitals. This is not rehabilitation. This is LinkedIn for men whose résumés perhaps should be handled with tongs.

Prison, in Lawrence’s case, appears to have become less a punishment than a hostile cloud server. The Guardian reports that when asked how he could appear on a video call from jail, he replied with magnificent managerial compression: “We manage.” There it is, the slogan of the age. Not innocence. Not repentance. Not rehabilitation. We manage. The airports manage arrivals. The courts manage delay. The police manage risk. The bureaucrats manage concern. The criminals manage operations. Everyone manages, and somehow the shopkeeper still ends up sweeping glass off the floor.

To be fair, Canada has not done nothing. Canada rarely does nothing. Nothing is too clean. Canada does something adjacent to something, then names the adjacency. Immigration authorities have opened investigations. Removal orders have been issued. Some people linked to extortion networks have been removed from the country. This is not meaningless. A fox escorted to the airport is, in that moment, less fox per square kilometre. But the question, which is so obvious it will probably require a federal-provincial summit to avoid, is this: what if the fox is only the delivery boy? What if the recruit is removed but the caller remains abroad, the money keeps moving, the organiser stays insulated, the mythology keeps recruiting, the weapon pipeline keeps breathing, and the next status-hungry moron is already standing by with a phone, a hoodie, and the moral imagination of a wet cigarette? Then deportation is not a strategy. It is housekeeping. It wipes the blood off one tile while the slaughterhouse continues its lease.

This is where Poilievre has entered the scene carrying his preferred instrument, which is a blunt object with polling data wrapped around it. His argument is not difficult to understand, which immediately distinguishes it from most Canadian policy. He is saying, in effect: do not merely catch the foreign extortion subcontractor, process him through immigration, and launch him home like a bureaucratic clay pigeon. If he is part of organised extortion or using illegal firearms, put him in prison first, for real time, then deport him afterward if deportation applies. Not plane instead of prison. Prison, then plane. This is not subtle, but neither is shooting at a businessman’s house. If a court proves that your Canadian visitor experience included terrorising shopkeepers, your visitor experience should include ten years of concrete and bars before the complimentary removal.

Naturally, this produces panic among the people who believe all public policy must be filtered through the emotional needs of the accused. “But many of them are first-time offenders,” we are told, as if this phrase were a baptismal certificate. “First-time offender” is one of those narcotic expressions humans use when they wish to turn a criminal proceeding into a scented candle. It sounds soft. It sounds sad. It sounds like a boy who stole a bicycle because capitalism failed to hug him. It sounds like a muffin thief with unmet attachment needs. But in adult language, it often means only that this is the first time the state has caught, charged, proven, and recorded something. If a fox appears outside my burrow with feathers around his mouth, I do not say, “Let us avoid carceral thinking. This may be his first documented poultry-adjacent incident.” I say, “That fox has eaten before, and I would like to discuss perimeter security.”

This does not mean every low-level recruit is a mastermind. Most are not. Criminal networks do not recruit geniuses to shoot windows. They recruit the vain, broke, frightened, bored, resentful, status-hungry, and stupid. They recruit young men whose inner life consists of sneakers, grievance, and the belief that being used by a gangster is the same thing as being feared by society. They recruit human kindling. Then, when the fire starts, someone says, “But he had no prior record,” as if the absence of a government file proves the presence of a soul. A system that treats “no prior conviction” as moral biography has already started hallucinating. The accurate term is first-time detected offender. Or, in the richer language of my people, junior violence subcontractor, recently introduced to the filing cabinet.

Still, sentencing alone is not a magic spell. I know humans like magic spells. They call them legislation. They write them down, announce them under flags, and wait for reality to obey. A ten-year sentence may deter some recruits, especially those standing at the crossroads between extortion cosplay and forklift certification. It may incapacitate the man who fires the gun, sends the threat, or collects the money. It may signal that terrorising families is not a misunderstanding, not a youth-pathways issue, not a culturally sensitive paperwork event, and not an opportunity for restorative dialogue facilitated by a woman with wooden earrings. But severity without certainty is theatre. The fox does not fear the farmer who gives a thunderous speech about traps. The fox fears traps that exist, work, and appear in unpleasant numbers. If the shooter is caught, but the caller is not, if the courier is deported but the recruiter is untouched, if the low-level idiot goes to prison while the organiser continues operations from behind bars like a sinister travel agent, the ten-year sentence becomes not a deterrent to the network but an occupational hazard for interns.

The most disturbing thing is not that young men fear Lawrence Bishnoi. It is that some admire him. In the Guardian’s account, one admirer says, “Lawrence is not a gangster. Lawrence is karma.” This is what happens when a criminal brand becomes a theology for men marinating in grievance. Murder becomes balance. Extortion becomes destiny. Prison becomes proof of seriousness. Vegetarianism, celibacy, divine tattoos, sacred animals, and criminal violence are stirred together until gangsterism acquires a religious garnish, as if avoiding meat somehow improves the spiritual quality of ordering death. The gangster is no longer a gangster. He is cosmic bookkeeping with a charge sheet.

Behind the myth is not glamour but hunger staring at glass towers. One of the Guardian’s most revealing scenes is not a murder, a prison interview, or a police allegation, but a group of men drinking on a rooftop, surrounded by shining malls, luxury brands, cars, gyms, and buildings they can see but not possess. One man says the buildings are telling him he must seize them somehow. This is the spiritual economy of the gangster brand. Put status behind gates, money behind glass, romance behind humiliation, jobs behind scarcity, and power behind men who break rules with impunity, then act surprised when the angriest young males start worshipping locksmiths with guns.

The real answer is not “deportation” versus “prison,” because that is a false choice suitable for cable panels and concussed ministers. The answer is sequence, certainty, and reach. Protect the victims. Follow the money. Find the callers. Identify the recruiters. Remove the phones. Freeze the accounts. Map the network. Collapse the organisers’ operating model. Prosecute the violent. Deport where lawful. Stop importing criminality, stop exporting only the symptoms, and stop congratulating yourself because one frightened courier with a burner phone has been escorted through departures. A gang is not a single fox. It is a fungal system with tattoos. You do not solve fungus by deporting one mushroom.

One must not mock the police who are actually trying to catch these people. Many of them are trapped inside systems designed by people who think danger can be managed by renaming it. A gang is not a “harm network.” A threat is not an “unwanted coercive communication.” A bullet hole is not a “community safety indicator.” It is a hole made by a bullet, normally fired by a person who should be separated from society before he begins exploring leadership opportunities. The great advantage of criminals is that they are allowed to be direct. The great burden of institutions is that they are often run by people who believe directness is a hate incident.

So let the humans have their press conferences, removal orders, ten-year proposals, task forces, acronyms, podium faces, and laminated flowcharts showing how a bullet hole becomes an agenda item. I am only a rabbit, and therefore limited to primitive concepts such as doors, teeth, tunnels, traps, and consequences. But when a man named Lawrence can allegedly conduct more business from an Indian prison than Ottawa can conduct from Ottawa, the problem is not merely crime. It is civilizational slapstick with casualties. Lawrence of Arabia rode into legend on a camel. Lawrence of Bishnoi rides into Canadian policy on a burner phone, a deportation hearing, and the phrase “first-time offender” wearing a clown nose, allegedly and satirically speaking, of course. At which point the sensible rabbit checks the exits, counts the foxes, and asks: has anyone actually set the traps?

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New Delhi The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the alleged masterminds in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and a dozen others, charging them with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of high-profile people.

The charge sheet came in the second of the three terror-gangster nexus cases that are being investigated by the NIA. “All the 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen.” “Besides having links with conspirators in Pakistan, the accused were also in contact with pro-Khalistan elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries,” the NIA said.

Bishnoi, who continues to remain in jail after his arrest in 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from prisons in different states, along with Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is an accused in the killing of ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ follower Pradeep Kumar at Faridkot (Punjab) in November, 2022. “The Lawrence Bishnoi terror-crime-extortion syndicate was also responsible for providing killers for the RPG attack case on Punjab state intelligence headquarters at Mohali, which was carried out on directions of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a Pakistan-based BKI terrorist,” the NIA said.

Comments switched off, since this is New Canada, and there are many new laws about unkind words.

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