Law Professor Bruce Pardy at the NCI: The Holy Trinity of the Administrative State Results in Officials Deciding the "Public Good".

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchLaw Professor Bruce Pardy at the NCI: The Holy Trinity of the Administrative State Results in Officials Deciding the "Public Good"."What meets no resistance does not stop"The Random ArchivistApr 16, 2023∙ Paid741ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist