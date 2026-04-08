The Dutch seem to be leading the way in killing those with intellectual disabilities and/or autism. Here’s a case from a couple of years back:

The patient, a young man between the ages of 16 and 18, was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (hereinafter: ASD) with anxiety and mood complaints approximately four and a half years prior to his death. The patient had experienced depressive feelings since early childhood. He had had continuous suicidal thoughts for approximately four years prior to his death. Two years prior to his death, he made a serious suicide attempt. The patient described his life as “happiness.” He felt very lonely, was deeply unhappy, and found no pleasure in anything. He could not find a connection in society and felt misunderstood within it. It was torment to him to see his peers developing themselves, while he could not utilize his abilities and remained stuck. Every day was a struggle for him to get through. Due to his sensory processing difficulties, he was severely limited in what he could do in a day. Furthermore, he could barely leave the house because, without the stabilizing influence of his mother, he became overstimulated too quickly. The patient saw no prospects whatsoever; life was a constant battle for him. He harbored only a long-standing death wish. During the final weeks leading up to his death, the patient lay in bed the entire time. More than two years prior to his death, the patient discussed his wish for euthanasia with his general practitioner. Approximately one year prior to his death, the patient had registered with the Expertise Centre for Euthanasia. Due to the long waiting time there, the doctor (who is a child and adolescent psychiatrist) decided to investigate the patient’s request for euthanasia. Approximately five months prior to his death, the patient spoke with the doctor for the first time about his wish for euthanasia. In the first consultation, he requested the performance of euthanasia. The patient repeated this request in all subsequent consultations. The doctor consulted an independent psychiatrist with specific knowledge in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry. The psychiatrist examined the patient approximately four weeks before death. As a consultant, the physician consulted an independent SCEN physician, who visited the patient two weeks before death. The physician performed the termination of life at the request using the means, in the quantity, and in the manner recommended in the KNMG/KNMP Guideline on the Performance of Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide of September 2021.

The suffering described is serious, but it is not the same as a truly irreversible terminal decline. It is the suffering of an overwhelmed, socially isolated, developmentally vulnerable young person whose environment, supports, treatment fit, and prospects were all still open to change.

Autism-related distress, sensory overload, loneliness, dependency, and hopelessness are not trivial. But neither are they proof that a life has no future. They are often precisely the kinds of conditions that can shift when the right supports, the right people, the right structure, or simply time enter the picture. Adolescence is especially unstable. A 17-year-old who cannot imagine a tolerable life is not in a position to know with confidence what will be possible at 20, 25, or 30.

That is the moral inversion here. A humane society should look at such a person and say, “This is someone we do not abandon.” Instead, the system effectively said, “Your inability to bear the world as it currently is may be sufficient reason to leave it permanently.”

And these “psychiatric euthanasias” are accelerating:

For many years, psychiatric euthanasia in the Netherlands was virtually nonexistent. Between 2002 and 2010, only 1 or 2 cases per year were reported across all age groups.3 This changed markedly after 2011. According to data published by the Regional Euthanasia Review Committees, the number of psychiatric euthanasia cases increased from 2 in 2011 to 138 in 2023, followed by a further sharp rise to 219 cases in 2024, representing an increase of roughly 60% in a single year.4 Within this expansion, youth euthanasia cases are increasingly prominent. Between 2020 and 2024, the number of euthanasia cases for individuals under 30 rose from 5 to 30, a 6-fold increase, representing over 9% of all premature deaths (suicide + assisted dying) in that age group in the Netherlands.4,5 When requests rather than completed euthanasia are considered, the numbers are worrying. Given that an estimated 3% of youthful (<24 years) applicants receive euthanasia,6 the estimated number of youthful applicants in 2024 would total 7300. Although rejection and withdrawal rates remain substantial,6 and the Dutch euthanasia law has remained unchanged, multiple sources indicate a gradual lowering of the effective threshold for granting euthanasia on psychiatric grounds. Population-level data show a rapid increase in cases, particularly among youth, without corresponding changes in prognostic certainty or treatment effectiveness. This expansion is accompanied by shorter assessment trajectories, a more permissive interpretation of “irremediable suffering,” and a strong concentration of cases among a small number of physicians.4,6-11 When euthanasia deaths are considered alongside suicides, assisted dying now accounts for a growing proportion of premature deaths among young adults, particularly young women,12 raising serious concerns about contagion effects, shifting cultural norms, and the population-level consequences of introducing medicalized death into the care landscape for youth with mental suffering.

In this framing, complex mental suffering rooted in trauma, social marginalization, developmental vulnerability, and failures of care are increasingly presented as a medical dead end. Structural deficits in mental health services, including long waiting lists and fragmented care, fade into the background. Professional hesitation is reframed as cruelty or paternalism rather than as clinical prudence.

This shift has been personified by Menno Oosterhoff, a retired Dutch psychiatrist whose actions have profoundly shaped public perception.13 In an 11-month period, he performed 12 euthanasia procedures for mental suffering, including cases involving youth and at least 1 minor. He publicly described his trajectory as a moral awakening, introducing the term “mentally terminal” to suggest an analogy between mental suffering and terminal somatic illness.14 The concept has no grounding in psychiatric science or developmental psychology, but it proved rhetorically powerful. Oosterhoff recorded euthanasia conversations with a minor and made them available online.9 The material was later removed as the footage caused significant distress among clinicians, ethicists, and child psychiatrists. Yet, rather than prompting restraint, it increased his visibility. He became a frequent guest on television talk shows and published a bestselling book, positioning himself as a moral pioneer. Colleagues reported troubling practices.9 Young patients were sometimes redirected toward euthanasia pathways while their treating teams were still actively engaged and believed meaningful improvement was possible. The message implicit in such interventions was that persistence in treatment could be bypassed if even one clinician was willing to declare suffering irremediable. The clinical authority of ongoing therapeutic relationships was thus undermined by a parallel pathway oriented toward death.

Even among high-risk psychiatric populations, suicide remains a rare event. Introducing euthanasia as a sanctioned outcome reframes suicidality from a symptom requiring containment into a potential treatment endpoint, an acceptable “treatment plan.” For youth with trauma histories and narrowed future perspectives, this can entrench death-focused thinking rather than alleviate it.

The Dutch experiment with psychiatric euthanasia, particularly in youth, can no longer be described as cautious, balanced, or exemplary. What has emerged over the past decade is an unstable configuration in which activism, procedural regulation, and moral avoidance increasingly substitute for clinical humility and epistemic restraint. Practices that appear on paper to respect individual autonomy generate, at the population level, predictable and troubling effects: contagion phenomena following media exposure, forum shopping among clinicians, widening diagnostic claims of irremediability, and the steady medicalization of social, developmental, and existential distress. These are not incidental side effects but structural consequences of introducing medicalized death into a domain characterized by uncertainty, plasticity, and ongoing development. Psychiatric disorders have long existed at the margins of health care, and society. Such propagation of resignation and therapeutic nihilism further marginalizes our patients and justifies society’s restraint from funding the often expensive interventions that they need.

What is increasingly clear is that psychiatry, positioned as arbiter of death in the lives of youth, is being asked to carry a responsibility it cannot ethically or scientifically sustain.

We can expect this pattern to spread to Canada, the UK, and elsewhere over the next few years. It is estimated that Canada could save $1.273 trillion by 2047 by expanding its state-sanctioned killing program.

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