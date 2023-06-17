Kevin McKernan Presents Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination to the FDA VRBPAC Advisory Committee

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchKevin McKernan Presents Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination to the FDA VRBPAC Advisory Committee"The Pfizer vaccines specifically had this SV40 promotor which was not disclosed in the expression vector map that was given to the EMA"The Random ArchivistJun 17, 2023∙ Paid1221ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist