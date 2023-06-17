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Kevin McKernan Presents Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination to the FDA VRBPAC Advisory Committee

"The Pfizer vaccines specifically had this SV40 promotor which was not disclosed in the expression vector map that was given to the EMA"
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The Random Archivist
Jun 17, 2023
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