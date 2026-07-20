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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

Also this: Just the headline:

https://davidcoletto.substack.com/p/what-mark-carney-can-teach-andy-burnham?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2&utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

Pray for Britain! Didn’t Carney do enough damage there??

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
2h

I had to stop after the first minute of the film. My stomach was getting too queasy.

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