Editor’s note: We asked T.W. to watch Keir Starmer’s video on X because we couldn’t stomach any more cringe today.

In return, he requested extra helpings of white willow bark and something considerably stronger for the dry heaving certain to follow.

Keir Starmer has released a short film reviewing the work of Keir Starmer, produced by people employed to present Keir Starmer favourably, featuring witnesses selected for their willingness to praise Keir Starmer, and ending with Keir Starmer announcing that Keir Starmer has passed the Keir Starmer test.

The investigation was thorough.

Sir Keir appears first to explain that he has spent his life fighting for justice. A newsreader confirms that he fought for justice. A miner confirms that he fought for miners. A woman confirms that he helped obtain justice for Stephen. Sir Keir then confirms that he united the Labour Party, won the election and became prime minister, although these sections appear to have been included before the film reached the difficult period in which the united Labour Party removed him.

There follows an exit poll, Big Ben, cheering, campaigners, steelworkers, children, NATO and the toolmaker.

It is less a farewell video than an application to have himself canonised while his hostages are still in the building.

Perhaps, as a final punishment, they will give Starmer a life peerage and inflict him on the British people forever, as he has just done with Sher Khan.

The central problem with political history has always been that other people write it. They look through documents, examine results, compare promises with outcomes and occasionally ask the public how things went. This introduces dangerous levels of uncertainty.

Sir Keir has eliminated that risk by writing the history himself before leaving office.

“Do you leave your country in a better place than you found it?” he asks.

This is an excellent question.

“Yes,” he replies.

Case closed.

No figures are presented. No opposing witness is called. Britain is not invited to submit comments. The assessor and applicant are the same grey man standing in the same grey room, and the grade has already been entered into the national record.

This is how performance reviews should work.

I intend to adopt the system here.

Did T.W. Burrows leave the vegetable garden in a better condition than he found it?

Yes.

Were several cabbages missing afterwards?

The review did not examine individual cabbage outcomes.

Did the gardener chase T.W. Burrows across the lawn with a rake?

T.W. Burrows inherited a difficult rake environment following fourteen years of failed human management.

Would the carrots agree that their situation improved?

Carrots do not speak, and any attempt to claim otherwise represents online misinformation.

I therefore award myself Outstanding Leadership in Root Vegetable Reform.

Sir Keir’s film uses a similar evidential standard.

A campaigner says he kept a promise. Another says nothing happened until she met him. A steelworker thanks him for saving jobs. Mark Rutte appears to certify that Britain benefited from Starmer’s presence and that he “kept the charge going” over Ukraine.

This is important because every British prime minister should have his domestic record certified by a Dutch NATO secretary general.

If your boiler has broken, your council has collapsed, your taxes have risen and you have been waiting eighteen months for a hospital appointment, please remain calm. Mark Rutte says Keir was tremendous on keeping the war going in Ukraine.

The montage then turns to Sir Keir’s human side.

He counts with schoolchildren.

“Six, seven.”

There it is. The footage his enemies feared.

After years of allegations that the prime minister lacked political instinct, charisma, judgment, conviction and any detectable purpose beyond occupying the space directly behind a lectern, he demonstrates that he can count beyond five.

The children appear calm. Nobody has prompted him. He reaches seven unaided.

Had he remained in office for a third year, advisers believe he might eventually have attempted eight.

Another child asks whether he is the prime minister.

“Yes,” says Sir Keir.

This exchange was retained by the editors because it records one of the few occasions during his premiership when both participants understood his position.

Then comes the compulsory reminder:

“His dad was a toolmaker.”

Of course he was.

No account of Keir Starmer may legally conclude without mentioning that his father was a toolmaker. The fact has now appeared more often in British public life than the Union Jack.

Future historians will assume Britain operated a hereditary toolmaking monarchy. Sir Keir, son of the Great Toolmaker, rose from the ancient tool district of Oxted, crossed the Mountains of Prosecution and claimed the sacred sausage roll of Downing Street.

The toolmaker himself remains curiously irrelevant. We are never told which tools he made, how many he made or whether any survived. His occupation exists mainly as a verbal emergency exit whenever Sir Keir drifts too close to appearing like a wealthy London barrister who accepted free spectacles and designer clothing.

Ask about immigration: toolmaker.

Ask about the economy: toolmaker.

Ask why the Labour Party has replaced him after two years: his dad worked with his hands.

The film also shows Sir Keir telling workers that visiting them is “far better than being in Parliament.” This is meant to establish warmth and spontaneity. It instead raises the question of why he fought for decades to enter Parliament, led a political party, became prime minister and spent two years attempting to remain there.

Perhaps he misunderstood the job.

There is a clip of him entering an office after playing football all weekend.

A woman asks whether his leg is sore.

“Oh, Jesus,” says Sir Keir.

This may be the most natural moment ever recorded in his political career. Unfortunately, it occurs while walking through a doorway and discussing a minor sporting injury.

The editors included it to prove that somewhere inside the prosecution-grade casing there was a living mammal.

I sympathise. As a rabbit, I have also been accused of emotional reserve. I rarely smile during interviews and often freeze when approached by journalists. The difference is that nobody has installed me in Downing Street and asked me to explain the national debt.

The farewell film carefully constructs a complete human being from these fragments.

He played football.

His leg hurt.

He said Jesus.

His father made tools.

He can count to seven.

He knows his own job title.

What more could Britain reasonably demand?

The bereaved campaigners give the film its moral armour. Their causes are serious. Their gratitude is real. Sir Keir’s government did act on matters that mattered deeply to them.

That is why they are there.

Any criticism of the film must first pass through a corridor of grieving mothers, Hillsborough families, threatened children and endangered women. Sir Keir has arranged them between himself and the viewer like moral sandbags.

You may question his record, but you must do so while Carla speaks about protecting children and Margaret speaks about the 97, and don’t ever mention the rape gangs.

It is a prosecutorial technique. Establish the sympathetic witnesses. Place the defendant among them. Allow their suffering to illuminate his face. Then ask the jury whether Britain is better.

The defendant answers before anyone else can.

Yes.

The film lasts only a few minutes, but it contains the entire administrative philosophy of modern Britain. Success is no longer measured by what happened. Success is measured by whether a professionally edited video can be produced in which selected people say that success happened.

The public services improved because Sir Keir says they improved.

The economy improved because Sir Keir included “the economy” in a sentence.

Britain’s international reputation improved because a NATO official praised him.

Children are safer because a campaigner has hope.

Women and girls are safer because a woman in the film says he took the matter seriously. The estimated quarter of a million girls abused by grooming gangs may wish to submit a minority report.

The country is better because the man leaving it has completed the relevant box on his departure form.

This method should be extended across government.

Every minister could receive a camera crew during his final week. Officials would locate four grateful citizens, one foreign dignitary, a schoolchild and somebody who remembers what his father did for a living.

The departing minister would then walk through several factories wearing a hard hat, touch a hospital wall, count to nine with infants and announce that his department had been transformed.

At the end, he would ask himself a question.

“Did I solve housing?”

“Yes.”

“Did I control immigration?”

“Yes.”

“Did I restore public confidence?”

“Absolutely.”

“Were you removed from office after becoming catastrophically unpopular?”

“That falls outside the assessment period.”

A certificate would be printed on heavy cream paper and placed in the National Archives.

Sir Keir’s certificate will be particularly handsome.

KEIR STARMER

For services to Keir Starmer

Having examined his own conduct, heard evidence from witnesses chosen by himself and excluded all material likely to cause distress, the candidate has demonstrated exceptional competence in the field of retrospective self-approval.

Grade: Better Than He Found It

The final line of the video deserves to survive.

“That test and that answer is a yes.”

He does not merely answer the question. He announces that the answer exists independently, like a laboratory result.

The answer is a yes.

It was discovered by experts.

The data has been reviewed.

The certificate has been laminated.

Britain may look around at the country and arrive at some vulgar opinion of its own. That is the danger of allowing ordinary people access to windows.

Sir Keir has already completed the official assessment.

He came.

He counted.

He played football.

His father made tools.

And after two years, Keir Starmer left Keir Starmer in a much better condition than Keir Starmer found him.

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