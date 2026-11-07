I see the “crisis incoming” propaganda is ramping up. Now we have resilience hubs, apparently.

Notice how nobody in this ITV report actually answers the obvious question: Why now?

I have a few theories.

For decades, governments and their friends in the media assured us that people who stored emergency food, water, medical supplies and alternative sources of power were dangerous lunatics.

They were called preppers.

Television crews visited their homes to film the suspicious quantities of baked beans. Psychologists were invited to explain what had gone wrong in their childhoods. Journalists photographed their shelves, interviewed their bewildered neighbours and asked whether they were expecting the end of civilisation.

Some had enough supplies to survive six months without outside assistance. Some even got to put their preparations to the test during the Canadian winter of 2021–22, when they were thrown out of work for refusing the government’s latest loyalty test, administered by syringe. Rice and beans vs “safe and effective”. Take your pick.

During the scamdemic, the same journalists who had mocked the fringe extremist prepper types discovered that supermarkets occasionally ran out of food.

Naturally, they didn’t blame the policies of the professional-managerial class when there was another flu to blame. But even some of them began to wonder whether the PMC had really been making all the wisest choices.

This set off alarm bells in Brussels, the epicentre of all things PMC. Something had to be done, and quickly. Preferably involving committees, expert consultations and enough paperwork to cover every backside in the European Commission.

And so, in March 2024, the Commission ordered a report on Europe’s preparedness for future crises. Published that October, the 164-page document, reassuringly entitled Safer Together, recommended approximately 80 measures, including coordinated campaigns encouraging households to stockpile emergency supplies.

A few years later, the British branch of the PMC made a startling announcement.

Everyone should become a prepper.

But only for three days.

Anything more would be excessive.

And everyone should buy a wind-up radio.