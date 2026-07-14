I see that a GB News presenter has been wandering into kebab shops asking what special skills are required to work there.

The man walked in expecting to expose some minor absurdity in the visa system, as though the Home Office had accidentally classified “putting chilli sauce on chips” alongside neurosurgery, underwater welding, and operating a nuclear submarine while drunk on HR language.

But he has missed the point.

Kebab work is skilled.

Very skilled.

Possibly too skilled for the native population.

Any fool can cook lamb. The real skill begins much earlier, in that sacred industrial chamber where meat stops being biology and becomes a declaration.

The amateur sees fat, skin, mutton, goat, sheep offcuts, mechanically recovered items of uncertain emotional background, neck trim, and whatever else has arrived in a lorry marked “protein adjacent.”

The master sees lamb kebabs.

That is not food preparation. That is a religious experience with paperwork.

And this, we are told, raises questions about the skilled worker route.

Yes. It does.

The question is: why are these men not being fast-tracked into the Royal Academy?

Britain used to have shipbuilders. It used to have miners. It used to have men who could repair a tractor using a spanner, a cigarette, and contempt for weakness. Now the country has a more delicate requirement. It needs specialists who can gaze upon a frozen block of mechanically retrieved neck sadness and say, with professional confidence, “This is lamb.”

That is not low-skilled labour.

That is advanced kebab ontology.

When is lamb lamb?

How much lamb must lamb contain before the word lamb becomes legally nervous?

Can goat, horse, rat, or whatever else made eye contact with the mincer be counted as part of the sheep if introduced with sufficient optimism?

Does halal goat skin and fat become lamb through heat, seasoning, pressure, or the quiet failure of enforcement?

These are not questions for ordinary men. These are questions for philosophers, food technologists, and Home Office caseworkers with vacant eyes and a spreadsheet called FINAL_FINAL_REVISED_SKILLED_OCCUPATIONS_v6.

So yes, perhaps your local British teenager could stand behind the counter and ask a drunk man whether he wants salad with that.

But could he participate in the greater national project?

Could he take one look at mechanically recovered uncertainty and understand its destiny?

Could he shave it from a rotating column at 1:40 a.m. while three lads called Callum argue over who ordered the extra garlic sauce?

Could he do all this under fluorescent lighting while the till refuses contactless and a man in a tracksuit asks whether the meat is “proper lamb,” meaning only that it should not visibly still have hooves?

I doubt it.

This is why Britain must import talent.

Not because the job is beneath British workers. No, no. That would be offensive. We must be precise. The job is above them. The native youth lacks the ancestral discipline required to stand beside a glowing meat obelisk and perform the ancient rites of late-night urban survival.

A British apprentice might ask awkward questions.

“What animal is this?”

“Why is it sweating?”

“Why does the meat contain crunchy bits?”

This sort of curiosity is toxic to a modern economy.

What the sector needs is not suspicion, but commitment. Men who understand that in twenty-first-century Britain, identity is fluid. Meat identity especially. A sheep can be a goat. A goat can be lamb. A bucket of trim can become dinner. A dinner can become a visa. A visa can become a labour-market strategy. A labour-market strategy can become a government press release about growth.

And there you have the whole country on a skewer.

The presenter kept asking, “What skills do you need?”

Poor man. He thought the worker would say knife skills.

Knife skills are nothing. A hedgehog has knife skills if you approach it incorrectly.

The true kebab professional must master ambiguity. He must understand the rotating pole not as an appliance, but as a washing machine for definitions. Into it goes the animal kingdom, some water, several forms of trim, and a legal team’s preferred noun. Out comes a product so British it can only be consumed while leaning against a cash machine and regretting democracy.

This is the same country that cannot deport people, cannot police shoplifting, cannot build houses, cannot find a dentist, cannot stop sewage entering the sea, and cannot tell whether a man with seven identities is definitely the man with seven identities.

But by God, it can create a visa pathway for the sacred doner arts.

And that is progress.

Some people will say this is a scandal. They will say the skilled worker route has become a side door. They will say a system sold to the public as a way of recruiting doctors, engineers, scientists, and serious trades has somehow ended up with kebab shops, vape counters, barbers, and the entire economic ecosystem of a high street after the pubs close.

I am more generous.

I say Britain is simply recognising the professions of the future.

Advanced Sauce Distribution.

Applied Lamb Approximation.

Rotational Meat Management.

Countertop Cash Flow Studies.

Cross-Cultural Chilli Negotiation.

Level 4 Garlic Bread Compliance.

These are not jobs. These are pillars of the new Britain.

The old economy made ships. The new economy makes lamb from memory.

The old working class dug coal. The new working class asks whether you want bossman sauce while the Home Office quietly decides the nation has a shortage of vertically rotating meat specialists.

So I apologise to the kebab sector.

I was wrong.

I used to think skilled work involved years of training, difficult judgement, or the ability to produce something the country could not otherwise produce.

Now I see the truth.

The skill is not in cooking the lamb.

The skill is in making lamb a matter of opinion.

And if Britain cannot produce enough local people capable of doing that, then frankly, the country is finished.

Pass the garlic sauce.

I need to creosote my brain.

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