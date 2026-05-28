I had not intended to make this about me, which is why I have prepared only a public statement, three follow-up reflections, a textile-based accountability addendum, a glossary of harms, a twelve-slide relational impact loom-map, and a small ritual playlist called I Am Not the Problem, I Am the Loom. Those who know me know that I am profoundly uncomfortable taking up space, except in situations where the space has already been violently pre-shaped by colonial architecture, cisheteronormative chair geometry, unexamined muffin distribution, or women who interrupt other women during grief-forward brunch without first asking whether the interruption has consented to being spoken through. Unfortunately, recent events have made silence impossible. Not unsafe exactly, though unsafe-adjacent. Not traumatic exactly, though trauma-shaped. Not erasure exactly, though certainly an erasure with oat milk, a side braid, and institutional lighting. I speak now not because I wish to centre myself, though I understand why my presence often becomes the natural centre around which less processed women arrange their discomfort, but because certain people have tugged at a single thread of my becoming and then expressed surprise when the entire community textile began to pucker, distort, and reveal that I had, in fact, been load-bearing all along.

The incident occurred last Saturday during what was supposed to be a gentle, restorative gathering at Maeve Brinehart’s studio, “Clay Remembers Pressure,” where several of us had assembled to discuss burnout, municipal fog, relational overcapacity, and whether Caleb Softacre’s secret car should be named as a harm object. The room had been arranged in a semi-circle to avoid hierarchy, though Priya Saltmarsh had placed herself directly beneath the good light, which I noticed without judgment. I was in the middle of sharing a very brief reflection on how exhausting it has been for me to function as the warp-thread of this community, when Astrid Wharf, who has lately become worryingly literal, asked whether perhaps the warp-thread had been describing itself as structural for too long. I laughed in the gentle way one laughs when someone has said something harmful but does not yet know they are about to be lovingly educated by a woman with a tote bag full of printed resources.

Then Priya, with the serene brutality of someone whose invoices are paid by the word “capacity,” said, “Juniper, I’m wondering whether some of this might be narcissistic.”

I want to be clear that I did not react defensively. I simply felt my nervous system develop inherited thread tension. My jaw tightened, not with anger, but with ancestral fibre memory. My eyes filled, not with self-pity, but with the saline overflow of being misread as pattern when I am clearly textile architecture. I placed one hand on my heart and the other on the nearest ethically sourced muffin and said, with great softness, “I am just being real right now, and if my reality feels difficult for you, I invite you to sit with why another woman’s truth activates such scarcity in your weave.”

This, apparently, was “an example.”

I reject that framing. There is a difference between narcissism and being unusually gifted at perceiving how conversations are secretly stitched around me. Narcissism is when someone lacks empathy. I have empathy constantly. I have so much empathy I often have to leave the room before other people finish describing their pain, because I am already metabolising its relationship to my own fatigue. When Beckett’s father died, for example, I immediately understood the grief textile of the situation and posted a black square with the caption, “Holding the father-wound in a collapsing fabric of empire.” Some people merely send casseroles. I created language. There are many forms of care, and mine happens to photograph well.

It has also been suggested that I use therapy language to avoid accountability. This is both inaccurate and extremely triggering, which is not an avoidance, but a boundary hem. When I told Nellie Thrum that her knitting circle abolition fundraiser had “accidentally reproduced carceral yarn logic,” I was not insulting her. I was naming a pattern. When she cried, I did not make it about myself. I simply explained that her tears were landing on me in a way that felt extractive, especially given my long history of being expected to emotionally mend the frayed edges of women who refuse feedback. If that is narcissism, then perhaps narcissism is just what we call feminine clarity before it has been approved by a committee.

Priya also claimed that I show more care toward women with institutional influence than toward women who “cannot help me.” This is a very ugly thing to say, particularly from someone whose LinkedIn banner says “justice is relational.” I care deeply for all women, regardless of grant access, panel proximity, or whether they can place me on a climate grief residency shortlist. It is true that I recently cancelled coffee with Leona Kelp because I was exhausted, but I still attended Saffron Gale’s CBC-adjacent listening salon that evening, because sometimes care requires showing up where the discourse is most fragile. Leona ferments cabbage in a basement and is therefore very grounded. She can survive disappointment. Saffron, however, works in public radio, where one misplaced tone can unravel an entire personality.

There has also been concern about my “diagnosis language,” as though language itself were not a form of medicine when administered by the right woman in linen. Yes, I speak fluently about attachment ruptures, trauma signatures, somatic fraying, boundary grief, nervous-system knots, and the inherited violence of sudden questions. This is not because I use mental health language to excuse myself. It is because my healing has reached a stage where other people’s behaviour is now the primary site of my treatment. I am doing the work. At present, the work consists of Priya lowering her vocal intensity, Astrid ceasing sudden truth-events, Maeve providing chairs with less accusatory posture, and the group remembering that my nervous system does not process contradiction before 2 p.m. I cannot heal in a room where people keep expecting me to change internally when the harm is clearly woven into the fabric of the gathering.

Nor should anyone confuse my self-knowledge with irresponsibility. I have a number of highly specific sensitivities, several of which were named during a three-part workshop by a woman from Wolfville who works with horses, grief felt, and unresolved matrilineal thread-memory. My rejection sensitivity is real. My leadership fatigue is real. My moral overfunctioning is real. My polyvagal exhaustion around mediocre women becoming confident is very real. These are not excuses. They are maps. If I arrive late, it is because linear time does not always honour neurodivergent fibre drift. If I forget to respond, it is because my inbox has become a colonial archive of expectation. If I fail to apologise, it is because apology can be extractive when demanded by someone still benefiting from my emotional infrastructure.

I have been accused of giving bad advice to other women. This is a painful distortion. When Isla Murmur asked whether she should pursue a relationship with a kind, stable man who wanted children, I told her to consider whether couple-form attachment might narrow her becoming. Was that sabotage, or was it care? When Tamsin Keel asked whether she should keep her long hair because it made her feel beautiful, I gently suggested a grief-bob, not because she looked threateningly luminous under string lights, but because hair holds settler continuity. When Rowan Tidewell wondered whether she should accept a job outside the nonprofit ecosystem, I merely asked whether financial stability might dull her relationship with uncertainty. If other women interpret my wisdom as discouragement, I cannot be responsible for their unprocessed dependence on flourishing.

Let me also address the idea that I am somehow entitled in relationships. I have never said no man is good enough for me. I have simply said that any man entering my tenderness commons would need to be emotionally fluent, economically stable, decolonially literate, unthreatened by my public brilliance, skilled in soup, comfortable with non-possessive devotion, capable of silent repair after tone injury, and willing to fund my softness without attempting to define it. This is not demanding. This is discernment. I do not want a provider in the crude patriarchal sense. I want a resource-aligned masculine witness who can support my unfolding while remaining grateful for the opportunity to be adjacent to it. If men find that intimidating, perhaps they should do the work before approaching a woman whose aura has footnotes and whose boundaries have been hand-stitched from intergenerational refusal.

Some have asked whether I regret that the brunch ended early, that Maeve cried into the glaze samples, that Rowan had to facilitate an emergency grounding exercise in the stairwell, and that Caleb fled in the secret car despite the group not yet having reached consensus on whether it existed. I regret only that my truth was forced to arrive in a room insufficiently resourced to receive it. An agreeable person, I am told, might have worried about the evening being spoiled. I did worry about the evening. I worried deeply that the evening had become unsafe for my complexity. I worried that my social fabric had been damaged. I worried that the muffin I had emotionally selected was no longer available to me without symbolic contamination. These things matter. Community is not just what happens to everyone. It is also what happens to me while everyone is happening.

Let me also address the claim that other women “seem tense” around me. Women are tense because patriarchy has trained them to fear female power. If they look at me before laughing, that is not because they are seeking approval. It is because they trust my read of the room. If they stop speaking when I inhale, that is not domination. That is relational attunement. If they apologise before disagreeing with me, that is not fear. That is community literacy. We cannot keep pathologising the natural authority of a woman who has done the readings, hosted the circles, named the harms, tracked the micro-shifts, held the silence, and remembered who failed to bring gluten-free crackers in March. Some of us are simply looms. Others are loose thread. That is not hierarchy. That is structure.

It is especially hurtful to be called self-centred when I have devoted my life to causes much larger than myself. I have stood for the climate, for land, for ferry accessibility, for textile refusal, for decolonised soup, for anti-car mourning, for fog as public pedagogy, for shoreline memory, and for the abolition of harmful straight lines in municipal planning. I do not move from cause to cause for status. I move because my compassion is migratory. Some people remain with one issue because they lack range. I contain multitudes, several of which have received project funding.

People say, “Juniper, why must every public issue become part of your healing journey?” I find this question violent. Healing is not a brand. Healing is a practice, a posture, a series of photographs for Instagram, taken from behind while looking at water in a coat with visible stitching. When I post about my journey, I am not asking for attention. I am modelling vulnerability for women who have not yet learned how to be visible without seeming ambitious. When I write, “Today I am forgiving myself for the ways I abandoned my softness in rooms that demanded performance,” and then include a portrait of myself beside a chipped mug, that is not vanity. That is pedagogy. The shawl is frayed because repair is political.

As for humility, I have always been suspicious of praise. When people tell me I am wise, luminous, necessary, brave, irritatingly perceptive, emotionally ahead of the room, or the only person in Halifax capable of turning fibre into a methodology, I do not absorb that in an egoic way. I receive it as information about the work. Often I deflect by asking the other person how my presence affected them. This is not monopolising the conversation. This is creating a reflective container in which they can better understand their experience of me. It is exhausting, yes, but some of us were given nervous systems that function as both loom and public infrastructure, which means we are expected to hold the community together while being criticised for requiring maintenance.

The accusation that I resent ordinary duty is perhaps the most patriarchal wound in this whole clay-scented fiasco. I do not resent duty. I resent the way duty has been weaponised to trap women in kitchens, nurseries, marriages, heterosexual time, and emotionally under-ventilated rooms with men who believe “helping” means owning one frying pan. I have always honoured caregiving, provided it is recognised, named, resourced, grant-supported, photographed sensitively, and not assumed. I do not hate sacrifice. I simply believe sacrifice must be collectively witnessed, otherwise it risks becoming labour, and labour without witness is how patriarchy launders women into appliances. I do not object to care work. I object to care work becoming task-based, repetitive, private, unphotographed, or expected to result in clean dishes.

This is why my work in the community matters. Yes, I am very busy. Yes, I sometimes have to neglect private obligations in order to sustain public tenderness. Yes, my closest relationships have occasionally reported feeling “managed,” “scheduled,” “processed,” or “converted into subcommittee items.” But that is the cost of being a person whose care radius exceeds the domestic enclosure. Some women bake muffins for their families. I convene a twelve-person reflection circle on muffin access as a metaphor for colonial scarcity. Both are nourishment. Mine simply has minutes.

The same principle applies to children, which I say as a proudly non-reproductive auntie to several boundary-forward young beings in my care constellation. When Leona suggested that Isla’s child might simply be rude, I gently intervened. The child is not rude. He is a gifted, highly sensitive, systems-disrupting indigo witness whose nervous system has not consented to linear politeness. The fact that he threw lentil soup at the wall during the land acknowledgement does not mean he lacks discipline. It means the room failed to provide adequate sensory sovereignty. We have now consulted three specialists, two child-centred somatic practitioners, one play therapist who uses driftwood, and a woman who believes some children remember Atlantis. None of them has yet understood him, which proves how unusually complex he is.

I am aware that people will say this is another example of diagnosis without treatment. But treatment is such a narrow word. Must every child be treated simply because he screams when denied another person’s pastry? Must every nervous system be corrected simply because it bites? Sometimes what looks like misbehaviour is actually a critique of adult convenience. Sometimes what looks like parenting is just domination with snacks. Sometimes the most loving thing we can do for a child is to protect him from the violence of being expected to become pleasant. Not every knot needs to be untied. Some knots are sacred. Some knots are structural. Some knots are only called knots by people who benefit from straight thread.

Finally, I want to address the most harmful implication: that I cannot tolerate exposure. Nothing could be further from the truth. I welcome accountability. I crave accountability. I have built my entire life around accountability, provided it is trauma-informed, non-punitive, properly facilitated, emotionally resourced, scheduled at least two weeks in advance, and does not include sudden accusations by Priya Saltmarsh while I am holding a muffin. What happened Saturday was not accountability. It was reputational violence performed under track lighting by a woman with unresolved status envy and a very aggressive scarf.

This is the part people miss. They think the question is whether Priya’s accusation was true. But the deeper question is how Priya’s accusation affected me. Did anyone ask what it was like for me to be accused of narcissism in front of women whose approval I have carefully cultivated for years? Did anyone consider the administrative burden of having to manage the emotional fallout, the side texts, the screenshots, the mutuals, the brunch optics, the muffin container, and the possibility that someone might now reread my Substack archive diagnostically? Priya may have felt she was naming a pattern, but I had to live inside the naming. That is labour. That is impact. That is why I spent Sunday unable to answer Leona’s message about her mother’s surgery. I was holding too much.

The real question is not whether I dominated the room. The real question is whether the room understood the textile architecture of my presence. You cannot blame the loom for tension when everyone keeps arriving as loose thread. You cannot blame public infrastructure for buckling when the entire municipality insists on driving its feelings across the same bridge. You cannot blame a woman for becoming central when everyone else has failed to develop adequate load-bearing softness.

I forgive Priya, of course. Publicly. Privately, I will need time. I have already muted her on three platforms, drafted a restorative email, undrafted it, redrafted it as a poem, sent a voice note to Saffron, consulted Rowan Tidewell about whether this constitutes betrayal grief, and asked Theo Reedbed whether “narcissist” can be understood as a neoliberal containment term for women whose symbolic authority exceeds the group’s capacity. He said “possibly,” which I found healing.

In conclusion, I am not a narcissist. I am a highly sensitive moral loom experiencing reputational fray. I am not self-obsessed. I am self-contextualising. I am not manipulative. I am fluent in harm. I am not cruel. I am direct in a world addicted to comfort. I am not status-seeking. I am simply often invited into rooms where status happens to be located. I am not using the language of compassion to disguise contempt. I am compassionately naming the contemptible. I am not the wound. I am not the tear. I am the woman explaining why the fabric failed when it was asked to hold me incorrectly.

To anyone who has been harmed by the false suggestion that I am difficult, I see you. To anyone who has repeated that suggestion, I am holding you in complexity from a safe distance. To anyone who still feels the need to “call me in,” please first ask whether your nervous system is prepared to encounter a woman who has spent years becoming this honest.

And to Priya, if you are reading this: I release you from the version of me you needed in order to feel less small.

Also, I would like my muffin container back.

P.S. How do you like these shots from the trauma-informed ethnographic photo essay I’m hoping to place with Atlantic Kinfolk? The working title is Women Holding Space Near Muffins: A Visual Archive of Relational Harm in the Post-Ferry Interior. I think the stairwell image in particular captures the exact moment when accountability becomes topographical.

Note from the editor: Please like and subscribe to Juniper Salt-Fog’s Substack, and show your appreciation for the brave textile labour of a woman willing to turn one brunch conflict into a twelve-part moral cartography project. Paid subscribers will receive access to Juniper’s private reflection loom, three emergency voice notes about Priya’s scarf, and her forthcoming essay, I Was Not Centering Myself, I Was Providing Structural Tension.

Also, why did only one person like Juniper’s article, “Have You Been Morally Enhanced by the Ticks?” Honestly, I thought Substack would appreciate Juniper’s serious attempt to reframe bloodsucking arachnids as tiny unpaid public-health workers, the immune system as a site of dietary justice, and anaphylaxis as feedback. Apparently not. Apparently, the readership is still trapped in the tired colonial binary of “parasite” and “please get this thing off my leg.”

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