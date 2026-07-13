I knew it.

I knew the healing would come through TikTok.

Not Parliament. Not a royal commission. Not another national dialogue facilitated by a woman in architectural earrings. TikTok.

There he was, our former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, appearing in Katy Perry’s Watch It Burn video, which is not, as several damaged people online suggested, a coded reference to the country he had just finished lovingly improving. He was moving his body in a way that I can only describe as post-governance joy. Some people called it dancing. Others called it cringe. Some of the more spiritually malnourished called it embarrassing.

I call it a Canadian heritage moment.

For years, Justin gave himself to this country. He carried us through pandemics, truckers, climate grief, commemorative socks, difficult conversations, canoe-based symbolism, and the daily emotional labour of being so much more attractive than most of his critics. He stood before Canadians again and again, asking only that we become better, softer, more inclusive, more tolerant, more administratively guided, and less likely to honk near Ottawa.

And now, finally, he is free.

Free to bounce.

Free to beam.

Free to enter his Katy Perry era as a private citizen, global progressive, and lightly perspiring avatar of national softness.

The CBC, because it remains one of our last sacred institutions, noticed that many of Katy’s fans were pleased to see him looking “genuinely happy.” This is important. Canadians have not always allowed Justin to be genuinely happy. We expected him to govern, apologise, emote, declare things unacceptable, gaze into the middle distance, and appear annually in sweaters that looked knitted by a reconciliation committee.

That is a lot to ask of one man.

And yet he did it.

He united Canadian peoplekind into a rich mosaic of wildly different cultures which, miraculously, all believed in the same shared values, controlled vocabulary, and mandatory land acknowledgements.

He taught us that diversity is our strength, unless it diversifies into protest. He showed us that leadership means listening, except when the listening produces truck horns, handmade signs, misinformation, extremism, and several thousand working-class people parked outside your office with unacceptable vibes.

He gave and gave.

And now he jumps around with Katy Perry.

This is renewal.

The Canadian Far Right, of course, will not understand this. They will see a grown man in a pop video, springing about like a rabbit who has just discovered edible glitter, and they will sneer. They will say things like “Prime ministers used to have dignity” and “What is happening to this country” and “I have seen Labradors with better spatial awareness.”

But Canada has moved beyond that.

We do not need the stiff, patriarchal seriousness of the past. We need vibes. We need softness. We need a former prime minister capable of entering a Katy Perry content environment and saying, with his whole torso, that healing is possible.

Some men retire and build bookshelves.

Some men grow tomatoes.

Justin Trudeau has chosen a better path. He has become a small, joyous, bouncing symbol of national release.

And let us be honest. He has always had this energy. Even at the height of statesmanship, you could sense that somewhere inside him lived a drama student desperate to leap through dry ice while a pop chorus explained freedom to a camera drone. There was always that bright, late-night confidence about him. The radiant alertness of a man who could walk into a nightclub bathroom and emerge with a national housing strategy. That was part of his gift. He was never just governing Canada. He was workshopping Canada’s emotional lighting.

Now the lighting has improved.

There is something beautiful in watching a man who once carried the burden of a G7 nation step into a video clip and finally live his teenage dream. Not the bad kind of teenage dream, obviously. The empowering kind. The kind where the boy grows up, becomes prime minister, divides a country into acceptable and unacceptable persons, then re-emerges beside Katy Perry looking as if someone has just told him the costume budget survived.

Is this cringe?

Only if you have not done the work.

Cringe is a colonial category. Cringe is what happens when joy is policed by old white men, Justin obviously exempt, since his whiteness has been heavily mitigated by theatre training, feminist listening, and a lifetime of apologising near flags. Cringe is the sound made by people who cannot handle radiance when it arrives wearing sneakers, damp curls, and possible contour.

I refuse it.

I celebrate this.

I celebrate Justin’s bounce. I celebrate his face. I celebrate the soft little national hop of a man unburdened by Question Period, caucus management, and that cold Ottawa smell of committee rooms and institutional carpet. I celebrate his right to move through the world as a whole person, a former leader, a feminist ally, a climate-adjacent elder youth, and a Canadian dad moving on from the old family and discovering that rhythm is also reconciliation.

Because, really, what did we want from him?

We asked him to make Canada kinder. He tried. He looked at millions of Canadians who did not want his injection schedule, searched the deepest wells of compassion available to a drama teacher with emergency powers, and lovingly identified them as extremists, misogynists, racists, science-deniers, and probably several other spiritually unvaccinated categories; the full basket of therapeutic state vocabulary, lowered gently onto their heads like a weighted blanket filled with HR gravel.

We asked him to make Canada more inclusive. He did. Under Justin, the national embrace widened beautifully. It welcomed consultants, activists, CBC explainers, climate fellows, drag story elders, grant-fed poets, sanctuary-city mayors, and every imported grievance capable of filling out a funding application. There was room for everyone, provided they did not arrive in Ottawa with a truck, a flag, and the wrong kind of Canadian accent.

We asked him to bring Canadians together. He brought together public health officials, banks, police services, legacy media, emergency powers, and the entire managerial class in one beautiful synchronised moral exercise.

That is unity.

Not the old, crude unity of neighbours speaking to one another across political differences. The modern kind. The kind where everyone shares values because the state explains them slowly enough.

And after all that, the man deserves a little Katy.

He deserves glitter.

He deserves a beat drop.

He deserves to be loved by Perry’s fans, decoded by CBC lifestyle writers, and defended by emotionally advanced Canadians who understand that democracy is healthiest when former prime ministers can frolic in promotional content without being dragged back into the grey little kennel of masculine restraint.

So yes, I watched the clip.

In fact, I have it on loop right now. I am sitting here with a mug of oat tea, watching Justin hop joyfully through the Katy Perry content ecosystem like a rabbit released from the cruel hutch of democratic accountability. Every bounce feels medicinal. Every little spring of the knees says: I gave you peoplekind, I gave you emergency powers, I gave you the vocabulary to stop speaking to your relatives. Now let me glitter.

Then I lit a soy candle, placed my hand over my heart, and whispered: thank you for your service, Justin. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for showing Canadian peoplekind that the journey from Rideau Cottage to pop-adjacent bouncing is not decline.

It is liberation.

A nation heals in many ways.

Sometimes through subsidies.

Sometimes through panels.

Sometimes through vocabulary.

Sometimes through quietly deciding that the people who noticed what happened are the real problem.

Sometimes through a man in his fifties hopping around near Katy Perry while the CBC gently informs us that the fans are mostly supportive.

Canada is back.

And this time, it has choreography!

Editor’s note: Moments before publication, Juniper sent us a second clip, this one of Jagmeet Singh riding a bicycle along a beach at sunset, swaying gently across the sand like a man who has held up the Liberal government, secured the pension bag, and is now giving Canada the soft-focus middle finger from the shoreline.



Living dangerously, we asked T.W. for comment.

A note came back from under the shed, pinned to a carrot with what we hope was blackberry juice.

Don’t ever mention Trudeau or Singh to me again unless they are waiting outside the shed with signed confessions, numbered exhibits, and the pale expressions of men recently advised not to improvise near microphones. Canada has been ruined by people who thought a country could be run on empathy decals, borrowed money, and the word community repeated over a tray of government sandwiches. The rent is insane. The groceries require financing. The hospitals are full. The roads are returning to gravel out of shame. The schools teach children to chant slogans before they can divide. The courts release people with the tenderness of wildlife rehabilitators. The banks freeze. The borders leak. The debt has nested in the insulation. The taxes multiply in the dark. The airports have become holding pens for luggage grief and crystal meth. The CBC sits beside the fire explaining that smoke is a complex lived experience. The country reeks of wet lanyards, damp tote bags, and managed decline. I have seen petting zoos with a firmer chain of command, and a goat eat a tax form and still produce a more coherent economic policy.

The rest of that rant has been redacted on legal advice. Apparently the problem was not the accusations, but the specificity, the rabbits, and a proposed rough insertion of large carrots in the evidentiary record that several lawyers described as “unhelpful.” There was also concern about what T.W. believed the phrase “bouncing into retirement” ought to mean under his proposals for Canadian sentencing guidelines.

Then, underneath, in smaller writing:

Also, tell Juniper to stop calling this surreal shitshow healing. Trudeau is bouncing through a Katy Perry video, Singh is bicycling into the pension sunset, and the country is in the grocery aisle trying to decide whether cheese now requires a co-signer. She would call a house fire ‘warmth redistribution’ if the arsonist wore Blundstones and used the word community.

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