The Random Archivist

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
6h

I have more confidence in a hallucinating AI chatbot than the CBC. At this rate, they are just trying to compete against the Chinese state-run media CCTV. Now Canada feels just like the Temu version of my home country. Indeed, life can be a dark comedy sometimes .

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
2h

A hilarious parody. The commercial not the commentary. Kidding.

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