Editor’s note: When I first saw the clip, I assumed it was parody. Then I remembered we live in Canada. I sat there in silence, wondering whether the problem was the man saying it, the audience expected to receive it, or the entire publicly funded nursery. Fortunately, Juniper Salt-Fog was deeply moved by the clip and asked to respond. In the interests of balance, emotional safety, and whatever remains of the Canadian experiment, we have agreed to publish her remarks below.

Juniper Salt-Fog Feels Held By CBC News



When I first heard the words, I had to pause the clip.

“You will never ever have to wonder what is real or what is fake if it comes from CBC News.”

I placed one hand on my sternum, the other on my mug of nettle tea, and let the sentence enter my body at the pace of consent.

Some people will mock this. I know they will. They will say a news organisation should never tell citizens that wondering is unnecessary. They will say doubt is part of democracy. They will say no institution, especially one funded by the state, should speak as though it has been granted custody of reality itself.

I hear those concerns.

I also notice the nervous-system activation beneath them.

Because what I heard was not arrogance. I heard care. I heard a public broadcaster stepping forward in a time of unbearable informational precarity and saying, gently but firmly: you do not have to hold this alone.

For years now, we have been expected to perform unpaid cognitive labour around reality. Is this true? Is that false? Was the expert wrong, or merely contextually evolving? Was yesterday’s dangerous misinformation simply today’s quietly updated guidance? Must I personally distinguish between a fact, a frame, a correction, a narrative, an emerging consensus, and a man in the comments section named Darren who owns three snowblowers and says “look at the documents”?

It is exhausting.

CBC understands this.

CBC does not merely report the news. CBC creates a container in which reality can become less jagged. It takes the sharp, splintering chaos of the world and returns it to us in a voice suitable for kitchens, classrooms, waiting rooms, and emotionally complex Subaru interiors.

“You will never ever have to wonder.”

I know some people hear that and become suspicious. I hear it and feel my shoulders lower.

Wondering can be beautiful, of course, when properly supported. I am not anti-wonder. I have attended several workshops where wonder was actively reclaimed through movement, breath, and shoreline listening. But unmanaged wondering can become unsafe very quickly. It can lead to questions. Questions can lead to pattern recognition. Pattern recognition can lead to unprocessed distrust. Unprocessed distrust can lead to a person reading primary sources alone at night without facilitation.

That is not community.

CBC offers another path.

I was especially moved by the reminder that CBC journalism is produced by humans. Not algorithms. Not anonymous accounts. Not men with sunglasses filming themselves in trucks. Humans. Humans with standards. Humans with editorial meetings. Humans who have met a high bar, or at least work somewhere where the phrase “high bar” can be said without anyone laughing into a tote bag.

This matters to me.

I do not want my relationship with reality to be purely individualistic. That feels extractive. That feels very settler. I want reality mediated through accountable structures, public mandates, newsroom ethics, and people who know when to lower their voices over footage of weather damage.

Some call that dependence.

I call it relational knowing.

“Choose news, not noise” is not censorship. It is an invitation to rest. Noise is not simply falsehood. Noise is cognitive clutter. Noise is excessive insistence. Noise is a screenshot from 2021. Noise is a graph posted without context. Noise is someone saying “weren’t they wrong about that?” during a moment that clearly calls for collective reassurance. Noise is the emotional violence of being asked to remember what officials said before they said the new thing.

News is different.

News has lighting. News has music. News has presenters who look as though they have processed national grief in a blazer. News does not demand that I become my own epistemological homesteader, alone in the wilderness of competing claims, chopping firewood beside a stack of PDFs.

CBC allows me to come inside.

This is why I am proposing a new workshop series called From Suspicion to Soft Trust: Rebuilding Public Feeling Through Crown-Mandated Knowing. The first session will explore the trauma of excessive verification. The second will examine correction as ceremony. The third, pending funding, will invite participants to write letters of gratitude to institutions they doubted before they had the language to recognise doubt as a form of abandonment.

I understand that not everyone is ready for this work.

Some people still believe freedom means being left alone with their own judgment. I do not shame them. I simply ask whether that judgment has been properly held, sourced, moderated, and braided into a wider ethics of care.

Because when CBC says I will never ever have to wonder, I do not hear a command.

I hear a lullaby.

And for one blessed publicly funded moment, I allow myself to be sung to.

Editor’s note: I asked T.W. Burrows for his response. He stared at the transcript for a moment and made a small choking noise.

“That,” he said, “is the sound a velvet bag makes when it is being placed over your head.”

There were one or two further remarks, but they cannot be safely reproduced in New Canada.

He then retreated under the shed and refused further comment, except to add that Juniper should not be allowed near a radio without adult supervision.

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