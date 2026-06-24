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KZwick
2h

Champagne Socialists from BCs Sunshine Coast suffer the same dilemma. Ferry routes are no longer affordable for Victoria to fund. The Province is broke from industrial collapse due to the hyper virtue signalling of anti colonial eco revolutionaries.

Banned energy tankers on the West Coast have led to closed water highways. They've run out of other people's money.

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