I am writing today from the liminal threshold between ferry, fog, and invoice.

As my many followers in America, Britain, Europe, Australia, occupied Turtle Island, and other places touched by the global harbour imaginary will already know, Halifax’s cross-harbour ferry system is facing up to $45 million in maintenance needs.

This has become, understandably, an international concern.

I have received many messages. Some from readers. Some from allies. Some from people I believe may technically be bots, but whose solidarity language was immaculate. All of them asking the same urgent question:

Who will hold the ferry?

Sadly, certain people, mostly men with trucks, sheds, and tone, have described the matter as “a municipal expense.”

I find this framing extremely harmful.

The ferry is not a municipal expense.

The ferry is a floating commons.

The ferry is a marine-based decolonial breathing practice.

The ferry is a publicly funded vessel of relational arrival.

When I step onto the ferry wearing my thrifted hand-felted wool coat, Blundstones, and ethically complicated headphones, I am not “commuting.” I am participating in a harbour dialogue. I am consenting to movement across water. I am allowing the city to hold me briefly between shores while I process the settler geometry of roads.

And yes, that costs money.

Apparently, some of the money has already been allocated by the municipality, but not all of it. This has caused certain people outside the peninsula to ask why they should pay for my short, healing boat journey from one grant ecosystem to another.

To them I say: please sit with your discomfort.

Nova Scotia is a province. Halifax is in Nova Scotia. The ferry is in Halifax. Therefore, the ferry is in Nova Scotia. This is called systems thinking. I learned it during a three-day certificate in Participatory Fog Governance, and frankly it changed me.

A person in Cumberland County may say, “I have never used the ferry and I have never met anyone who has.”

That is a very extractive thing to say.

Have you used the concept of the ferry? Have you benefited from knowing, somewhere in your provincial imagination, that a person can stand on one side of the harbour with a tote bag full of unread climate reports and be transported to the other side without personally operating a diesel truck? Have you considered the psychic relief that provides to all of us?

No.

You have not.

You are trapped in receipt-based consciousness.

Some people insist that ferry users should pay more through fares. This is violent. Fares are barriers. Barriers are colonial. Colonialism is bad. Therefore, asking me for an extra dollar to ride a boat is basically residential school math with a turnstile.

Others say HRM taxpayers should cover the cost because HRM owns and operates the ferry.

Again, this is very narrow.

Halifax is not just a municipality. Halifax is where the province keeps its feelings. It is where the NGOs live. It is where the graduate students ferment. It is where murals appear on brick walls and receive provincial recognition for confronting something unspecified.

Rural Nova Scotia has always had an important role in this arrangement. It produces vegetables, lobster, resentment, and tax capacity.

Halifax produces frameworks.

Both are necessary.

Without rural Nova Scotia, there would be no money. Without Halifax, there would be no one to explain why the money should leave.

This is partnership.

I understand that many communities outside Halifax have concerns. Some roads are crumbling. Some towns cannot get doctors. Some ambulances take a long time. Some schools are closing. Some people live in places where public transit means your cousin has a Subaru and owes your father a favour.

I hear you.

But the ferry terminal at Alderney also has needs.

The terminal is not just a terminal. It is a threshold. It is a portal. It is where I once waited eleven minutes in a crosswind while holding a lavender oat latte and thinking seriously about Palestine, stormwater, and my own avoidant attachment style.

That space deserves care.

When people say, “Why should taxpayers in Yarmouth or Cape Breton pay for Halifax ferry maintenance?” I worry that they are thinking too literally. Yes, geographically, the ferry runs between Halifax and Dartmouth. But spiritually, it runs between harm and healing. Between asphalt and brine. Between the old economy of roads and the new economy of vibes with procurement documents.

Also, some of us do not own cars because cars are bad, although we do accept rides from people with cars when it is raining, snowing, windy, dark, inconvenient, emotionally brisk, uphill, downhill, after yoga, before meetings, during weather, or after 8:30 p.m.

The ferry allows me to live my values without having to examine how much those values cost other people.

That is what public infrastructure is for.

I have heard certain critics say this is just Halifax asking the rest of the province to subsidise its amenities again.

This is unfair.

We do not only ask the rest of the province to subsidise amenities. We also ask it to subsidise pilot projects, climate coordinators, cultural plans, waterfront consultations, placemaking initiatives, emergency working groups, seasonal empathy audits, and occasionally an art installation made from rope, grief, and discarded lobster tags.

The ferry belongs in this tradition.

It is true that some people outside Halifax cannot afford groceries, heating oil, rent, property tax, dental care, or the emotional cost of reading another provincial press release about innovation. But that is precisely why they should support the ferry. The ferry gives them something to be proud of from a distance. They may never ride it. They may never see it. They may not know where Woodside is. They may think Alderney is a minor character in a Victorian novel.

But every time I cross the harbour to attend a panel on Food Justice in the Post-Carbon Estuary, they are there with me.

Financially.

And I honour that.

There is also the climate emergency to consider. If the ferry is not properly funded, some commuters may drive around the harbour. This would increase emissions, congestion, and the number of pickup trucks visible from cafes. We cannot allow that. Halifax has worked very hard to create a downtown where working-class vehicles feel morally out of place.

A properly funded ferry protects that progress.

I know the number sounds large. Forty-five million dollars. But numbers can be misleading when removed from their emotional context. Forty-five million dollars is only a lot if you think of it as money. If you think of it as care, resilience, marine equity, shoreline belonging, and deferred maintenance finally being invited into the circle, it becomes almost modest.

Frankly, I am tired of the austerity mindset.

We always seem to find money for roads, bridges, police, highways, snowploughs, culverts, and other masculine infrastructure. But the moment a small harbour boat needs tens of millions of dollars, suddenly everyone becomes an accountant. Suddenly, the province is full of men asking about ridership.

Ridership is such a colonial metric.

What about floatship?

What about mist access?

What about belonging-per-nautical-mile?

What about the child standing at the rail, looking at the gulls, learning that the state can carry you gently over water if enough people in Antigonish are billed without consent?

That is the Nova Scotia I believe in.

And if the province cannot pay, the federal government should pay. And if the federal government cannot pay, then we must create an envelope, because Canada is at its most beautiful when money has been placed inside an envelope, renamed, cross-referenced, and made emotionally unavailable to taxpayers.

I believe in envelopes.

I believe in international solidarity.

I believe in funding brave, under-resourced queer climate resilience circles in Accra, Nairobi, Mumbai, and other places where extremely serious Canadians can arrive with linen shirts, clipboards, and the trembling awareness that they are doing history.

I believe in gender-responsive procurement.

I believe in feminist capacity-building.

I believe in two-spirit marine inclusion strategies, even when the marine component is theoretical and the inclusion strategy is mostly lunch.

So when people say, “Juniper, how can Canada afford to fund queer livelihood mapping in another hemisphere but not basic services here?” I find that question small. So small. Almost municipal.

The point is not whether we have money.

We have money. We print money!

We always have money when the moral vocabulary is correct.

If a rural Nova Scotian asks for a doctor, that is health care. Difficult. Expensive. Jurisdictionally complex. Requires studies.

If a road in Cumberland County has become a gravel memory with potholes, that is transportation infrastructure. Also complex. Also difficult. Also something to be reviewed in the next capital cycle by people who own Subarus.

But if I say the Halifax ferry is an Atlantic Marine Equity Mobility Renewal Initiative, suddenly the fog clears. The gulls understand. A consultant appears. The words “pilot funding” begin to glow faintly in the harbour mist.

This is why language matters.

Do not call it ferry maintenance. That sounds mechanical, almost working-class. Call it shoreline justice. Call it low-carbon harbour belonging. Call it a cross-water reconciliation corridor for commuters, students, artists, knowledge workers, and people who own more than one notebook.

Now we are moving.

Not merely across the harbour, but toward a future.

A funded future.

This is how we build solidarity across regions.

What we need now is courage. Provincial courage. Federal courage. The courage to look at a $45 million ferry maintenance bill and see not a cost, but an opportunity to align harbour movement with inclusive regional transformation.

The courage to say that a woman in Antigonish may never ride the Alderney ferry, but she can still be part of its journey.

Financially.

And I will carry her with me.

Not physically, obviously. The ferry has capacity limits, and also I prefer quiet.

But spiritually, yes.

When I step onto the deck, wind in my scarf, fog in my lungs, oat latte warming my hands, tote bag damp with public purpose, I will know that all of Nova Scotia is there beneath my feet.

Pictou. Yarmouth. Digby. Amherst. Cape Breton. The small towns, the farms, the broken roads, the closed ERs, the school portables, the people waiting eighteen months for a specialist, the man who has been told the pothole outside his house has entered a stakeholder engagement phase.

All of them gathered invisibly beneath the deck plates, lifting me across the harbour.

And when I arrive at Alderney, morally enlarged, municipally unburdened, and only lightly misted by accountability, I will whisper the only words that can truly honour their sacrifice:

Please validate my transfer.

You send money.

I wave from the boat.

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