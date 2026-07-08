I have just watched the bravest soccer video of the tournament posted on Facebook, and I am honestly shaking. This woman gets it.

People are being extremely literal in the comments, which is violent. “Egypt is in Africa,” they say, as if continents are fixed categories and not living, breathing inclusion journeys. Egypt may be in Africa on a colonial map, but emotionally, spiritually, and under several grant frameworks, it is clearly Asia-adjacent.

The point is that Argentina knocked them out with goals, which is the oldest trick in the patriarchal sport handbook.

Once again, a white-coded soccer structure has decided that “winning the match” matters more than representation. This is why we urgently need an equity-informed World Cup.

I have therefore drafted a preliminary framework for a more equitable World Cup.

First, we must abolish sudden death. The language alone is unacceptable. No one should be suddenly dead because Switzerland missed a penalty. I propose we replace penalty shootouts with a facilitated sharing circle in which each team explains what advancement would mean to them, their region, and their ancestors, including any ancestors acquired through allyship.

Second, goals must be weighted according to historical context. A goal scored by a former empire should not count the same as a goal scored by a country still recovering from being on the wrong end of someone else’s flag collection. England scoring against anyone should probably be worth half a goal. France must begin each match with an apology and a yellow card.

Third, continents need minimum representation targets in the quarter-finals. It is frankly grotesque that teams are still expected to qualify by “winning matches.” That is how we got capitalism, borders, and men yelling at televisions while eating meat.

A proper World Cup should guarantee at least one place for Africa, one for Asia, one for Latin America, one for Oceania, one for the Global South broadly conceived, one for any team that made a strong emotional contribution, and one rotating slot for countries whose elimination caused the most online distress.

Europe can have whatever remains after the healing work is complete.

Fourth, every team that defeats a less-represented team must host a post-match accountability presser. Argentina cannot simply score three goals against Egypt and then wander off as if it has not destabilised Asia. Lionel Messi, or whichever soccer elder now carries that intergenerational burden, should be required to sit beneath soft lighting and explain why the third goal was necessary.

Fifth, the scoreboard must be redesigned. Numbers are cold, vertical, and exclusionary. Instead of “Argentina 3, Egypt 2,” viewers should see a more compassionate assessment:

Argentina: technically advanced

Egypt: morally present

Asia: erased but luminous

Africa: also complicated

FIFA: listening and learning

This would reduce harm while still preserving enough soccer for people who insist on that sort of thing.

Sixth, commentators must stop saying things like “they need a goal.” Need is a loaded term. Perhaps the team needs rest. Perhaps the team needs funding. Perhaps the team needs a small ceramic studio in Lunenburg where it can process elimination without pundits screaming about crosses into the box.

Seventh, referees should carry green cards for affirmation. A player who fails to score but displays excellent allyship, climate anxiety, or non-toxic movement through space should be publicly affirmed at midfield.

Eighth, the offside rule must be decolonised. I do not fully understand it, which tells me it is probably a gatekeeping mechanism.

Finally, no country should be knocked out until it has been properly seen.

The old system asks, “Who scored more goals?”

The new system asks, “Whose journey has been centred?”

And if that means the final lasts eleven days and ends with Morocco, Japan, Egypt, Canada, Ghana, and a Welsh poet all sharing the trophy in a rain garden, then perhaps football has finally grown up.

Until then, I stand with Egypt, Asia, Africa, vibes, and every team eliminated by arithmetic.

Soccer must do better.

Editor’s note: Juniper later clarified that she does not watch soccer because of the shouting, the flags, the running, the binary scorekeeping, and the emotional violence of clocks.

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