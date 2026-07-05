Editor’s TL;DR: Canada now has high-speed rail. It just runs from your wallet into the warm digestive tract of the managerial class, without any trains, track, passengers or detectable shame. Juniper calls this “bonus rail” nation-building.

I have just learned that certain reactionary elements are upset because Alto, the federal Crown corporation responsible for Canada’s proposed high-speed rail project, has reportedly paid roughly $2.8 million in bonuses before the train exists in any vulgar, colonial, track-adjacent sense.

I want everyone to breathe.

Preferably through a reusable linen mask purchased from a woman-led collective in Halifax or Portland.

Yes, the train does not have a completed line. It does not have passenger service. It does not have ticket revenue. It does not yet possess the oppressive physicality of steel, gravel, grease, timetable, platform, wheel, brake, tunnel, bridge, or shame. And that is precisely why the bonuses are so important.

Old Canada understood infrastructure as a crude exchange between money and objects. You gave men shovels, they disturbed land, and then something arrived, dangerous, and insufficiently consulted. New Canada understands infrastructure as a relationship. A train is not a machine. It is a corridor of belonging. It is a moving reconciliation opportunity. It is a climate-forward mobility imaginary. It is also, in a very real sense, a PowerPoint deck with pensionable consequences.

People keep asking, “Where is the train?”

This is such a settler question.

The train is in the process. The train is in the preliminary stakeholder alignment. The train is in the bilingual signage concepts. The train is in the procurement workshops where people named Mélanie, Tristan, and Hamish discover that rural taxpayers have concerns and then place those concerns lovingly into Appendix C, where they can mature away from harm. The train is in the executive compensation framework. The train is in the moment a vice-president says “intermodal” with sufficient mouth-feel to justify a parking pass.

You have to stop thinking of high-speed rail as a train moving quickly between cities. That is 20th-century extraction logic with a dining car. In modern Canada, high-speed rail means funds moving quickly through approved administrative bodies. The locomotive is theoretical because theory is safer. The track is aspirational because steel has a problematic history. The passengers are demographic projections because actual passengers have needs, luggage, and opinions. The dining car is a procurement webinar. The whistle is blown by a communications officer earning more than a welder, which is appropriate because welders only fuse metal, whereas communications officers fuse narratives.

This is what conservatives never understand. They think a project has failed if it has not produced a physical thing. But Canada has moved beyond thing-based governance. We are no longer trapped in the old object economy, where houses, hospitals, bridges, ships, doctors, ammunition, ferries, railways, and border controls had to appear in the visible world before anyone could be rewarded. That was a very exclusionary model. It privileged outcomes over atmosphere.

Alto is different. Alto is healing. Alto is a federally supported exercise in pre-delivery excellence.

Some critics say the bonuses are outrageous because ordinary Canadians do not receive bonuses for failing to complete their work. To which I say: exactly. Ordinary Canadians are still caught in the violence of completion. They think a roofer should repair the roof. They think a plumber should stop the leak. They think a border should have a border-like quality, and a railway should display at least passing curiosity about rails. This is why ordinary Canadians are tired, angry, and increasingly difficult to invite to facilitated dialogue.

They lack systems literacy.

A bonus in 2026 is not a reward for doing more. It is a sacrament of momentum. Did you attend meetings? Did you convene? Did you co-create a readiness pathway? Did you identify reconciliation-sensitive procurement opportunities adjacent to the pre-feasibility environment? Did you commission people to review the people reviewing the thing that might someday become the plan to begin thinking about the route? Did you maintain executive confidence while no one outside the room could identify a single object produced by your labour? Beautiful. Please accept this performance bonus and proceed to Phase Two, where someone discovers winter.

I am especially troubled by the hostility toward the people involved. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s partner became a vice-president at Alto. Champagne says he recused himself. There is apparently a screen. This should reassure everyone.

Screens are important.

Screens create boundaries. Screens protect process from optics. Screens allow everyone to remain very close to the money while not technically perceiving the money. Ottawa has probably developed an entire protocol for this by now: the official Conflict-of-Interest Privacy Partition, hand-crafted from recycled mandate letters and unused military procurement plans, rolled solemnly into the room whenever the public begins seeing through the window.

The minister cannot see the train. The partner cannot see the minister. The taxpayer cannot see the money. The bonus committee, however, can see everything it needs to see.

That is accountability.

I also reject the cruel insinuations around Cadence, the private consortium selected to help develop the project. Some people have mocked the inclusion of Air Canada, as if an airline has nothing to teach a railway project except how to lose luggage in three official languages. This is unfair. Air Canada understands movement. Sometimes it even participates in it. It also understands delays, public frustration, opaque pricing, and the spiritual discipline required to sit in a terminal watching a screen change from “On Time” to “We Appreciate Your Patience” while a nation ages visibly around you. Frankly, I can think of no better cultural partner for Canadian high-speed rail.

Then there is AtkinsRéalis, formerly SNC-Lavalin, whose presence has been greeted with the usual mean-spirited references to past unpleasantness, allegations, scandals, legal proceedings, political donation issues, bridge bribery, Libya, McGill, carbon capture, and the little 2019 unpleasantness.

This is exactly why name changes are necessary.

Names should not be prisons. Companies, like people, deserve the chance to emerge from a cocoon of reputational discomfort with a fresh logo, a softened colour palette, and a renewed commitment to large public contracts. If every organisation were forever defined by its past, half the Canadian establishment would have to sit quietly in a broom cupboard and think about what it had done. That is not nation-building. That is carceral bookkeeping.

Canada has chosen growth.

A Crown corporation. A federal corridor. A private consortium. Air Canada. AtkinsRéalis. CDPQ Infra. SNCF. SYSTRA. Keolis. Development money. Executive bonuses. Cabinet optics. Pension-fund muscle. Foreign expertise. Domestic fog. A taxpayer at the end of the table wondering why the cheese costs $8,000 per family.

This is not corruption. This is charcuterie.

You have to plate it correctly.

The old Canada built railways across mountains with dynamite, horses, surveyors, frostbite, whisky, and men who occasionally died in the attempt. Yes, something was built, but at what cost to emotional safety? New Canada has learned from this harm. We build a website. We convene a roundtable. We publish a rendering in which the train appears sleek, clean, and morally superior to the people paying for it. Then we bonus ourselves, because the emotional labour of imagining a railway in this climate is enormous.

Alto is a perfect little snow globe of the country. Shake it and the whole national operating system drifts down beautifully: housing plans without houses, defence plans without equipment, health-care plans without doctors, border plans without borders, affordability plans that make things dearer, climate plans without electricity, railway plans without rail. Through it all, the administrative class remains calm, moisturised, and fully vested.

The train may be delayed until the early 2040s, but the executives are already seated in First Class, asking whether the taxpayer has finished loading their luggage.

This, too, is a form of inclusion.

Some people from Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia and rural Ontario and the frozen democratic provinces where people own generators and speak plainly have asked why they should pay for a ghost train between Toronto and Quebec City. I hear that pain. I validate that pain. I have placed that pain on a sticky note under “regional feelings.” But nation-building cannot be held hostage by people who expect to benefit from the things they fund. That is an alarmingly transactional view of citizenship.

The taxpayer’s role is not to ride the train. The taxpayer’s role is to believe in the train. Or at least to fund the people who believe in the train professionally. The real railway was the stakeholder engagement we monetised along the way. And that, honestly, is a beautiful thing.

Editor’s note: For non-Canadian readers, AtkinsRéalis is the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin. Its greatest hits, allegedly, include alleged hydroelectric-contract funny business in Kerala, a Jacques-Cartier Bridge bribery case, illegal reimbursed political donations, the Libya affair involving payments tied to Gaddafi’s son, the McGill superhospital kickback scandal, SaskPower carbon-capture design-dispute misery, and the 2019 national psychodrama in which the Trudeau government was found to have improperly pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould over prosecution decisions. Years later, it changed its name.

Sometimes the easiest way to move on from a smell is to repaint the dumpster.

In the interests of common sense, we thought we would ask T.W. for a comment. He was found under the shed, sitting on a sheaf of procurement documents and eating what appeared to be the corner of a departmental briefing note. At first he declined to speak, partly because his mouth was full, and partly because he said he had entered “a state of constitutional digestive grief.”

Eventually, he issued the following statement:

I am a simple rabbit. I do not understand Crown corporations, high finance, intermodal corridors, co-development, strategic readiness, recusal screens, or why every public project in this country requires a priesthood of vice-presidents whose job titles sound like they were assembled from fridge magnets at Davos. But I do understand carrots. If I promise to build a carrot railway from one end of the garden to the other, then eat $2.8 million worth of carrots before laying a single stick of track, I have not completed Phase One. I have committed lunch. In the old days, someone would have noticed. They would have said: T.W., where is the railway? Where are the sleepers? Where is the tunnel? Why is your mate now Vice-President of Burrow Interface? Why has Air Canada been invited to advise on carrot mobility when its own luggage has been missing since Moose Jaw? Why is AtkinsRéalis studying the ethics of chewing? Why is there a screen between you and the carrot pile, and why can everyone still hear crunching? These would have been fair questions. In Kakistanada, however, the absence of railway proves the maturity of the process. The missing carrots demonstrate fiscal velocity. The very large rabbit sitting beside the crumbs is not a suspect. He is a delivery partner. This is why I could never serve in Ottawa. If I eat all the carrots, I look guilty. If they eat the carrots, they call it capacity building and schedule a bilingual announcement beside a rendering of future carrots. Still, I have learned something today. I have learned that Canada does have high-speed rail after all. It runs from the taxpayer to the administrative class, makes no stops, carries no passengers, and arrives early every time.

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