Two 14-year-old boys targeted one victim, 15, on Snapchat before luring her to an underpass where they laughed and filmed themselves as they attacked her. Two months later, when they were joined by another boy aged 13, they gang-raped a second girl, 14, at knifepoint while again recording the attack on their phones as they goaded each other to degrade her further.

The trio – all from the traveller community – were convicted of rape in March. The two older boys were also found guilty of taking indecent images of a child, relating to the filmed recordings.

Judge Nicholas Rowland told them: ‘None of you need to go to prison today.’ He said they were very young, had low intelligence, a limited understanding of consent and were susceptible to peer pressure.

The victim was then raped by two of the boys in an underpass by the River Avon in Fordingbridge and a video of her 90-minute ordeal was shared on social media, resulting in her receiving abusive messages, prosecutors said.

Presumably, His Honour just completed a progressive course in advanced leniency and couldn't wait to test out his new theories.

Unfortunately, this institutional “empathy” for the predator has become one of the signature moral achievements of the so-called developed world. I could list thousands of cases now: the same inverted ritual, the same judicial sermon, the same trembling concern for the life chances of the person who destroyed someone else’s. Again and again, the system looks at savagery and sees “complex needs.” It looks at terror and sees “context.”

This is not an accident. It is the flowering of the modern university in its fullest bureaucratic bloom. The law schools, social-work programmes, criminology faculties, HR credential mills, and public-policy seminar rooms have spent decades manufacturing the priesthood of managed decline. They produce the lawyers, judges, consultants, civil servants, charity executives, police trainers, and moral auditors who now run the machinery. And before they are permitted to ascend, they must prove that they have absorbed the catechism: power is guilt, crime is disadvantage, punishment is oppression, responsibility is a social construct, and the only unforgivable sin is to ask what happened in plain English.

If you still possess functioning moral instincts and think this sentence was grotesquely wrong, you can request a review here:

And here’s one of the girls wondering “what’s the point” of going through the hell of the trial:

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