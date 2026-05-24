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Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
4h

All I can say is: WTF! That judge needs to be dismissed.

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William Xu's avatar
William Xu
4hEdited

In a civilized society (not just in the West), these animals who commit such acts should be imprisoned for life at the very least, if not chemically castrated. However, we are not living in one, are we? It is good to know that being 'progressive' has become synonymous with moving backward and being morally corrupt. This is simply disturbing and outrageous!

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