For those interested in ancient history, you might find this book interesting (link to legal free PDF below):

Isbn 9780192866783 48.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

AI TL;DR: Professor Schmidt argues that we have considerably stronger independent historical evidence for Jesus than previously recognised, and that some of this evidence may come indirectly from people who personally participated in his trial.

The book, makes five important arguments.

1. Josephus’s account of Jesus is almost entirely authentic. Scholars have long suspected that Christian scribes altered the Jewish historian’s description of Jesus, written around AD 93–94. Schmidt’s detailed linguistic and manuscript analysis argues that virtually the entire passage was written by Josephus himself, with only a few words subsequently lost or changed.

2. An important wording difference has been identified. The familiar Greek text says Jesus was the Christ. Schmidt argues that earlier manuscript traditions preserve the original meaning: Jesus was thought to be the Christ. His new contribution includes tracing an important Syriac version to Jacob of Edessa. This helps explain why a Jewish historian who wasn’t Christian would have written the passage.

3. Josephus probably knew people involved in Jesus’s trial. This is perhaps the book’s most striking argument. Schmidt reconstructs Josephus’s personal connections and identifies several people who could have witnessed Jesus’s trial. His strongest candidate is the high priest Ananus II, whose father and brother-in-law were involved in Jesus’s prosecution. Josephus personally knew Ananus II.

4. Reports of Jesus’s miracles and resurrection appear to have circulated very early. Schmidt argues that Josephus’s account reflects information originating with people who knew Jesus or interrogated his followers. If correct, the reports of miracles and resurrection were already circulating in the earliest years of Christianity, rather than gradually developing decades afterwards.

5. Josephus may have been subtly sceptical about Jesus. Schmidt finds expressions that could describe Jesus as a wonder-worker, deceiver or controversial religious figure. His interpretation is that Josephus was recording contemporary claims without necessarily endorsing them. This helps explain why the passage survived in an apparently Christian-friendly form.

What is genuinely new? The reconstruction of Josephus’s connections to possible eyewitnesses, the Syriac textual analysis, and the additional linguistic evidence supporting authenticity.

Here’s the book’s conclusion (extracted by AI from the PDF above):

Chapter 7: Summary and Conclusion

The Jesus of History

Attribution: From T. C. Schmidt, Josephus and Jesus: New Evidence for the One Called Christ (Oxford University Press, 2025), Chapter 7, pp. 198–214. © T. C. Schmidt 2025. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. Original book: https://academic.oup.com/book/60034. Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/.

Formatting-only reproduction. Original wording is unchanged; PDF line breaks and running headers have been removed, and the notes are collected at the end.

The Authenticity of the Testimonium Flavianum

Gathered in aggregate and squarely faced, the Testimonium Flavianum gives every sign of authenticity. The reasons for this, coming down to essentials, are founded in the TF’s vocabulary, phrasing, reception, content, and context—all of which agree with early Jewish tendencies in general and with Josephus’ tendencies in particular. The TF should hence be attributed to Josephus with much confidence.

This conclusion though is not in accordance with previous scholarly theories which assert that the TF suspiciously contradicts Josephus’ writing style and that it contains claims unlikely to have been made by the Jewish historian. The results of this book’s investigations instead show that the TF actually matches Josephus’ style quite precisely and that its content is very like the things which Josephus often says elsewhere.1 Not only this, but the TF is suffused with words, claims, and turns of phrase that were not used by ancient Christians, and that come across as written by a non-Christian.

To reiterate some examples, the TF uses the phrase ‘having the third day’ (τρίτην ἔχων ἡμέραν), it calls Christians a ‘tribe’ (ϕῦλον), it says that the followers of Jesus delighted in ‘truths’ or ‘truisms’ (τἀληθῆ), it calls Jesus a ‘wise man’ (σοϕός), and it uses the words ‘appear to be’ or ‘seem’ (ϕαίνω) to describe the resurrection of Jesus—none of which early Christians preferred to use or even ever used. The TF also makes claims that disagree with early Christian belief, such as how the TF wonders if Jesus was actually human (or less than human), when early Christians viewed denying Jesus’ humanity as heretical; or how the TF states, contrary to the New Testament, that Jesus had many Greek disciples; or how, again contrary to the New Testament, the TF emphasizes that Jesus’ disciples were faithful to him after his death; or how the TF places Jesus as flourishing before John the Baptist, which is once more contrary to the New Testament. There are even potentially derogatory terms in the TF that a Christian interpolator would be highly unlikely to leave behind, such as ‘a certain Jesus’ (Ἰησοῦς τις), ‘incredible‘ or even ‘magical deeds’ (παραδόξων), ‘with pleasure’ (ἡδονῇ), and ‘bring over’ or perhaps ‘mislead’ (ἐπηγάγετο).2

Such examples suggest that the TF is not so approving of Jesus as has been previously supposed. It is in fact ambiguous enough to be interpreted negatively, neutrally, or positively—and so it seems to have been by ancient and medieval readers.3 Yet though the TF is in certain ways ambiguous, it is less so when interpreted in the light of Josephus’ stylistic practice, which makes clear that those aspects of the TF that have been thought of as the most positive toward Jesus (and therefore the most suspicious) are in reality far more mundane. Thus, contrary to the assertions of some scholars, the TF does not affirm Jesus’ resurrection, his messianic status, or his fulfillment of prophecy. It instead simply reports such matters as things which Jesus’ followers believed.4 This is why most ancient and medieval writers seem to have interpreted the TF as generally neutral and far from a pro-Christian redaction or interpolation or any such thing.5

Josephus’ Sources for Jesus

What is more, it is also apparent that in the TF Josephus claims to have actually known some of the ‘first men’ (πρώτων ἀνδρῶν) who were party to the crucifixion of Jesus. For he says that these ‘first men’ were ‘among us’ (παρ’ ἡμῖν), a phrase which, the fifty-one other times Josephus deploys it, seems to always mark a subject with which the speaker was directly connected and personally acquainted. Josephus goes on to emphasize several times elsewhere that he was closely familiar with the ‘first men’ (πρῶτοι) of Jerusalem beginning in the early 50s ce and continuing through the Jewish war in 70 ce.6 It goes without saying that some of these ‘first men’ were probably the ‘first men among us’ whom Josephus says accused Jesus two or three decades before. But that is not all, during the 50s and 60s ce Josephus also directly knew ‘chief priests’7 in Jerusalem and at least one leading member of the Sanhedrin,8 and the Gospels say that ‘all the chief priests’ and ‘the whole Sanhedrin’ were present for Jesus’ trial.9 The Gospels ought to be trusted in this claim since the Mishnah concurs that at the trial of a false prophet the entire Sanhedrin was to assemble.10 It is probable, therefore, that Josephus knew some who participated in judicial proceedings against Jesus, whether ‘first men’, chief priests, or members of the Sanhedrin—for he was well connected to each group and each group had a hand in Jesus’ crucifixion. And, it turns out, the affairs of Josephus’ life have so ordered themselves that it is even possible to identify several persons, known to Josephus, whom he likely had in mind when speaking of those ‘first men among us’ who accused Jesus.

These individuals can be found among the ten or so different acquaintances of Josephus discussed in the last chapter, all of whom had good reason to have been at the trial of Jesus. The most probable is Josephus’ commander, the High Priest Ananus II. His father, Ananus I, and his brother-in-law, Caiaphas, both had Jesus crucified. Another likely acquaintance is Josephus’ fellow Pharisee Rabbi Simon, prince of the Sanhedrin. His father, Gamaliel, was a famous leader (or even the leader) of the Sanhedrin in 30/33 ce, the same Sanhedrin which ‘murdered’ Jesus.11 Yet another likely acquaintance is Josephus’ friend High Priest Joshua. He was very old in 69 ce, meaning he would in all probability have been a high-ranking chief priest four decades previously when Jesus was put to trial before ‘all the chief priests’.12 And the above three persons are apart from the seven others discussed in Chapter 6 who each have plausible connections with both Josephus and Jesus.

But there is another reason to conclude that Josephus knew some who attended the trial of Jesus. This is because the individuals mentioned above can all be placed at the same time and general location of the trial itself. This is clear from Jewish law, which stipulated that on the evening of Passover—when Jesus was put on trial—faithful Jews were to gather in Jerusalem in the house of their familial patriarch. The conclusion from these things is that Ananus II, Josephus’ future commander, would have been celebrating Passover in the house of his father at the precise time the New Testament says Jesus was brought to his father’s house for interrogation.13 It means too that Simon, Josephus’ fellow Pharisee, would have been with his father Gamaliel when Gamaliel was called to the Sanhedrin trial of Jesus. And much the same can be said for the other of Josephus’ acquaintances as they celebrated Passover with their illustrious families, each family undoubtedly having many members among the Sanhedrin or the chief priests who, according to the Gospels, all attended the trial of Jesus.

I should not fail to emphasize that the Passover timing of such an event would have given Josephus’ contacts an extraordinary opportunity to have learned what occurred at the trial of Jesus, probably even allowing some to participate. And from this experience they each could have apprised Josephus about many things pertaining to Jesus of Nazareth. Indeed, Josephus is so well connected to Jesus that he is only one degree of separation removed from each of the four Jewish leaders whom the Gospel authors describe as participating in Jesus’ trial: Ananus I, Caiaphas, Herod Antipas, and Gamaliel.14 For Josephus knew close family members of each man.15 And of course, some of those family members are likely to have attended the trial itself, making Josephus a direct contact with those who prosecuted Jesus.

Aside from these persons, there are also any number of other individuals whom Josephus may have met during his years in Galilee or his decades in Jerusalem whom he could have heard speak of Jesus.16 These include a great range of people, from various chief priests, to the scions of the Herodian dynasty, to the leaders of the Sanhedrin, to the common folk of Jerusalem and Galilee, to even Josephus’ own father and mother. After all, his parents were living in Jerusalem during the public crucifixion of Jesus in 30/33 ce, when his father was an esteemed priest and his mother was at least a teenager.17 They both would have been able to recount to him many things about Jesus. And this is not to forget that Josephus also knew several Jewish leaders who supervised the trials of the apostles James, Paul, and likely Peter and John.18 All told then, Josephus clearly had an impressive roster of informants able to tell him about the man from Nazareth.

But, given these things, there now remains but one more significant question to address: what can the TF tell us about the Jesus of history? For if the TF is authentic—if it really was written by a Jewish historian who grew up in Jerusalem in the 30s and 40s ce, who lived among the common people of Galilee, who circled among the chief priests of Jerusalem in the 50s and 60s ce, and who knew the prince of the Sanhedrin and several High Priests; if its author, Josephus, really did know some who crucified Jesus and some who put the apostles on trial—then we would be wise to pay attention to its words. For the TF may have historical depths which have not yet been plumbed.

The Testimonium Flavianum: Its Text and Meaning

In determining what the TF has to say about Jesus of history, it is necessary to discover what Josephus meant to communicate in the TF and, also, to ascertain the original text of the TF. To begin, did Josephus mean his account of Jesus to be negative, ambiguous, neutral, or positive? Throughout this book I have belabored the negative potentialities in the TF’s phrasing because so many instances exist where the wording of the TF is used elsewhere by Josephus in a negative sense.19 However, a purely negative interpretation of the TF runs into problems. First is that these negative turns of phrase also have counterexamples where Josephus uses the same terms neutrally or sometimes even positively.20 Secondly, Josephus was quite capable of being openly critical of religious figures,21 yet he is not obviously so toward Jesus. Nor does he explicitly follow any of the more outlandish and derogatory portrayals of Jesus found in other Jewish sources like the ‘Jew of Celsus’ or the Babylonian Talmud, or the Toledot Yeshu. It is true, there are several hints that he was aware of these criticisms, but he never openly embraces them.22 Along with this, no ancient or medieval source appears to have read the TF in a purely negative light, even if some readers were concerned over certain phrases.23 So it would be unwise for us to read the TF as a wholly negative account.

In further support of this are several reasons for considering Josephus to have thought somewhat favorably of Jesus, or at least to have allowed for the possibility. Firstly, his friend and correspondent King Agrippa II was not unfriendly toward Christians suggesting that Josephus would not have been either.24 Secondly, Josephus greatly esteemed John the Baptist,25 a known associate of Jesus, and it is reasonable that his admiration for John the Baptist would have colored his opinion of Jesus. Thirdly, he also presents James, the brother of Jesus, in an ambiguous, perhaps even vaguely sympathetic light. Thus, in the account of James’ trial, Josephus criticizes the conduct of his own commander and former High Priest, Ananus II, who had James illegally executed. Though Josephus also mentions that James was put on trial as a lawbreaker, he does not affirm or deny the verity of the charge, and instead highlights Ananus II as the one committing malfeasance.26 Josephus would have had good reason to be suspicious over the propriety of James’ trial since it was conducted by Ananus II, the very man who betrayed Josephus, as explained in Appendix 6. All this suggests that Josephus may have viewed James with ambiguity, if not a touch of sympathy, and therefore probably viewed his brother Jesus similarly.

On the other hand, it would be equally unwise to read the TF as purely positive. There are simply too many potentially negative statements scattered about that to read them all favorably would take some improbable hermeneutical acrobatics. In this regard, the placement of the TF and some of its vocabulary allude to Jesus as being a conjurer, an insurrectionist, a pretender, a false Messiah of disreputable birth and suspicious burial, who led a rabble of overzealous, uneducated followers. Though, as said above, Josephus never unequivocally states any of these things and only alludes, suggests, hints, or subtly refers to them.27 Such is why most Greek authors seem to have interpreted the TF as ambiguous, neutral, mundane, or slightly negative.28

All told then, the above observations answer quite completely to the question of what Josephus meant by the TF. He seems to have intended it to be neither openly negative nor openly positive, and therefore largely neutral. He did however insert a healthy amount of ambiguity, enough for one to draw several negative or positive inferences about Jesus. Whether this was because Josephus hoped to curry favor with an audience divided over their estimation of Jesus, or because he himself had no certain opinion of Jesus, or because his sources differed regarding Jesus, or because he admired Jesus but did not want to reveal his true feelings, or because he simply did not care, I cannot tell.

Text and Translation of the TF

In terms of the actual wording of the TF, its original Greek text is accurately preserved in present Greek manuscripts and quotations with the exception that one or two Greek words seem to have dropped out from the phrase ‘he was the Christ’ (ὁ χριστὸς οὗτος ἦν). As discussed in Chapter 3, Jerome’s Latin translation and Jacob’s Syriac translation show that the phrase originally read something like that Jesus was ‘believed to be the Christ’ (credebatur esse Christus) or that ‘it was thought that he was the Christ’ ( .)ܡܣܬܒܪܐ ܕܡܫܝܚܐ ܐܝܬܘܗܝ ܗܘܐThese translations are further supported by later Armenian and Arabic versions and by the early Latin version of Pseudo-Hegesippus. Of all the ancient versions, Jerome’s Latin most closely follows the grammar of the remaining Greek text ὁ χριστὸς οὗτος ἦν, while Jacob’s Syriac most closely follows its vocabulary.29 The Syriac is also intriguing because the phrase mestabrā itaw ( )ܡܣܬܒܪܐ . . . ܐܝܬܘܗܝcan be alternatively translated as ‘proclaimed to be’. Though this is not the usual way to understand mestabrā, such an interpretation is almost synonymous with the Greek word λεγόμενος that Josephus uses elsewhere for Jesus when he says that Jesus was ‘called’ or ‘declared’ (λεγόμενος) the Christ.30

Be that as it may, the rule of textual criticism is that one should err on the side of conservatism and normal word usage. Hence, in the below Greek text I supply the Syriac phrase mestabrā itaw between brackets and then translate it according to its typical meaning as ‘thought to be’. This results in a text that does not contain conjectural emendations,31 and which follows Greek witnesses at all times except at one point where it relies on the wording of Jacob’s Syriac version and the grammar of Jerome’s Latin version, both of which are supported by other Latin, Arabic, and Armenian witnesses. Though the Syriac in all likelihood fairly portrays Josephus’ intended meaning, the reader should remember that the original Greek wording of the phrase may have read something like ‘thought to be’ (εἶναι νομιζόμενος) or ‘believed to be’ (εἶναι πιστευόμενος) or simply that Jesus was ‘called Christ’ (ὁ λεγόμενος χριστός).32

As far as the English translation goes, it is not possible to preserve all of the ambiguity of the original TF, but one can get a good approximation of what Josephus meant by comparing how Josephus uses the same words and phrases in the TF elsewhere throughout his work, as I do at key points in Chapter 3. One particularly difficult word to translate is paradoxa (παράδοξα), which I have rendered as ‘incredible deeds’. Taken together, all this results in an English translation that sounds like so:33

Greek text

Γίνεται δὲ κατὰ τοῦτον τὸν χρόνον Ἰησοῦς τις σοϕὸς ἀνήρ, εἴγε ἄνδρα αὐτὸν λέγειν χρή· ἦν γὰρ παραδόξων ἔργων ποιητής, διδάσκαλος ἀνθρώπων τῶν ἡδονῇ τἀληθῆ δεχομένων, καὶ πολλοὺς μὲν Ἰουδαίους, πολλοὺς δὲ καὶ τοῦ Ἑλληνικοῦ ἐπηγάγετο· ὁ χριστὸς οὗτος [mestabrā itaw] ἦν. καὶ αὐτὸν ἐνδείξει τῶν πρώτων ἀνδρῶν παρ’ ἡμῖν σταυρῷ ἐπιτετιμηκότος Πιλάτου οὐκ ἐπαύσαντο οἱ τὸ πρῶτον ἀγαπήσαντες· ἐϕάνη γὰρ αὐτοῖς τρίτην ἔχων ἡμέραν πάλιν ζῶν τῶν θείων προϕητῶν ταῦτά τε καὶ ἄλλα μυρία περὶ αὐτοῦ θαυμάσια εἰρηκότων. εἰς τε νῦν τῶν Χριστιανῶν ἀπὸ τοῦδε ὠνομασμένον οὐκ ἐπέλιπε τὸ ϕῦλον.

English translation

And in this time, there was a certain Jesus, a wise man, if indeed one ought to call him a man, for he was a doer of incredible deeds, a teacher of men who receive truisms with pleasure. And he brought over many from among the Jews and many from among the Greeks. He was [thought to be] the Christ. And, when Pilate had condemned him to the cross at the accusation of the first men among us, those who at first were devoted to him did not cease to be so, for on the third day it seemed to them that he was alive again given that the divine prophets had spoken such things and thousands of other wonderful things about him. And up till now the tribe of the Christians, who were named from him, has not disappeared.

With the above translation in view, it is fitting to take our interpretive cue from the TF’s opening line: ‘In this time there was a certain Jesus, a wise man, if it is necessary to call him a man, for he was a doer of paradoxa. . . .’ Howsoever one translates paradoxa (παράδοξα) will guide the interpretation of the whole. If it be deemed positive, as in ‘miraculous deeds’ (a viable translational decision), then the tenor of the TF will change accordingly. The same goes for the relatively equivocal ‘incredible deeds’, which would cast ambiguous light on the TF. But if one chooses the negative ‘magical deeds’, then the meaning of the TF swings in a more critical direction. One could also reasonably translate ‘brought over’ (ἐπηγάγετο) in a negative manner as ‘induced’ or ‘led astray’, which would then make the whole TF quite condemnatory of Jesus. There are of course several other aspects of the TF which could be translated as slightly positive or negative in English, though in the original Greek, the ambiguity of these phrases would have been on full display for readers.34

It deserves mentioning yet again that however one may choose to translate the TF, it is unlikely that Josephus intended a purely negative portrayal of Jesus. Likewise, one must also consider that, as far as the phrases that have often been understood as the most positive toward Jesus, the evidence indicates that these are far more neutral. Thus, the original text of the TF did not say that Jesus ‘was the Christ’ but instead something like that Jesus was ‘believed to be’ or ‘thought to be’, as the Latin and Syriac evidence indicates (with support also coming from Arabic and Armenian evidence). It could also be that Josephus repeated the same terms he used of Jesus elsewhere and that the original text was that Jesus was ‘called the Christ’ (τοῦ λεγομένου Χριστοῦ).35

Similarly, drawing on Josephus’ own grammatical style, it is clear that the TF’s mention of Jesus’ resurrection should not be translated as ‘he appeared to them alive again on the third day’ but rather ‘he appeared to them to be alive’ or even ‘it seemed to them that he was alive’.36 This casts the entire assertion about Jesus’ resurrection and his fulfillment of prophecy as a belief of Jesus’ disciples, not a belief of Josephus himself.

The Jesus of History

So then, if in the TF Josephus means to describe Jesus somewhat neutrally while providing a good bit of ambiguity, what can the TF tell us about the Jesus of history? It tells us much I think. In fact, it corroborates many key points regarding Jesus presented in the New Testament.

Corroborations

Viewed as a whole, the TF broadly outlines the same account of Jesus’ life and ministry as the four canonical Gospels, though with a different tenor and emphasis. Hence, the placement of the TF in the Antiquities confirms that Jesus ministered during the governorship of Pontius Pilate, the reign of Herod Antipas the Tetrarch, and the high priesthood of Caiaphas, when the emeritus High Priest Ananus I was still of great influence. This accords completely with the Gospels and other references in the New Testament.37

As far as the actual content of the TF goes, Josephus begins by calling Jesus a ‘certain Jesus’ (Ἰησοῦς τις), thus applying to Jesus a possibly derogatory or suspicious turn of phrase, but one that matches how early non-Christians spoke of Jesus.38 Next, Josephus calls Jesus ‘a wise man’ (σοϕός), but nowhere do the New Testament authors call Jesus this and some even criticize the ‘wise’.39 Obviously early Christians portrayed Jesus as having much wisdom,40 but they did not characterize him with the term σοϕός probably because it reminded the first-century listener of a pagan Greek philosopher. It is telling though that non-Christian writers missed this subtle emphasis and instead freely admitted that Jesus was ‘wise’.41 So it is understandable that Josephus would have done the same.

Moving along, Josephus rhetorically wonders whether to call Jesus ‘a man’ since, in Josephus’ words, he was ‘a doer of paradoxa’. As already mentioned, paradoxa (παράδοξα) pertains to miraculous deeds that are frequently associated with conjuring and wizardry. This then chimes with assertions, again witnessed by the Gospels, where Jesus is accused of performing miracles with the aid of demons.42

Further, as regards Jesus’ humanity, the TF rhetorically wonders whether ‘one ought to call [Jesus] a man’. This harmonizes with how the Gospels present first-century Jews as being conflicted over Jesus, with some speculating that he might be the Son of God or even God,43 and with others accusing him of not only being in league with demons, but of being a demon himself.44 Josephus’ rhetorical statement about Jesus’ humanity hence quite agrees with the New Testament’s portrayal of early first-century Jewish beliefs.45 More than this though, the ambiguity with which Josephus describes Jesus may be attributed to Josephus’ understanding that Jesus was a polarizing figure, who generally caused Jews to fall into diametrically opposed groups.46 It could also reflect the fact that many Jews in the first century simply did not know what to think of Jesus and his miracles, as the New Testament itself also claims,47 or that Josephus did not know either, or other such possibilities.48

Of Jesus’ disciples, Josephus affirms that Jesus had many followers and that his ministry, somewhat shockingly for a Jewish teacher, also included Gentiles. This again coheres with the Gospel accounts which emphasize that thousands of people followed Jesus, or otherwise heard him preach, and that a few of these were Gentiles.49 The character of Jesus’ disciples and the nature of his teachings are also alluded to by Josephus and again these match the canonical Gospels. Such is clear from careful evaluation of Josephus’ vocabulary which shows him describing Jesus’ disciples as ‘those who receive truisms with pleasure’. The phrase ‘receive with pleasure’ (τῶν ἡδονῇ . . . δεχομένων) in Josephus’ writings most frequently refers to overzealous or heedless actions. Along with this, the term ‘truisms’ (τἀληθῆ) contrasts with the more profound term ‘truth’ (ἀλήθεια) and suggests basic, run-of-the-mill facts, observations, and the like.50

Thus, the content of Jesus’ teaching, as portrayed by Josephus, seems to be one of a simple, matter-of-fact nature, much like the presentation of Jesus’ public teaching in the Gospels with his pithy sermons, succinct retorts, colloquial parables, and so on.51 This is in great contrast to many Jewish teachers in the first century who delivered complex, elaborate, and even inscrutable teachings.52 Furthermore, Josephus’ description of the disciples as receiving these simple ‘truisms with pleasure’ also corresponds nicely with the New Testament description of Jesus’ disciples as being slow to understand,53 uneducated,54 overly zealous, and volatile in temperament.55

Josephus then uses the ambiguous term ‘brought over’ (ἐπηγάγετο) to describe Jesus leading many Jews and Greeks. This word can be interpreted as connoting deception, exactly like what Jewish leaders accused Jesus of doing according to the Gospel accounts.56 Moreover, the Gospels describe how Jesus’ many followers caused great alarm among Jewish leaders57 who worried that the ‘whole world’ was going to follow him58 and that Jesus would cause a rebellion.59 All this is once again corroborated by Josephus’ portrayal of Jesus leading ‘many from among the Jews and many from among the Greeks’ and then being crucified by the Roman governor at the behest of Jewish leaders. The reader of the TF is thus left with a fair impression that Jesus may have been accused of fomenting rebellion, which, according to the Gospels, he actually was. It must be observed however that Josephus never openly affirms that Jesus led an uprising, but only hints at the possibility.

Turning to Jesus’ execution, resurrection, messianic status, and fulfillment of prophecy, Josephus also confirms the New Testament. He says, unequivocally, that Jesus was crucified by Pontius Pilate at the accusation of the ‘first men among us’. This precisely accords with how the Gospel accounts portray many Jewish leaders hounding Pontius Pilate with accusations against Jesus, causing Pilate to sentence Jesus to crucifixion.60 The fact that Josephus affirms the crucifixion also verifies the claim of the Gospels that Jesus was charged with rebellion,61 since the crucifixion of a non-slave was typically reserved for only two crimes: robbery and rebellion.62 Of course, Josephus further substantiates the fact that Jesus’ disciples believed that Jesus fulfilled Jewish prophecy, that he was the Christ, and that he was raised from the dead after three days.63

Lastly, Josephus also calls Jesus’ followers ‘Christians’, which once more subtly corroborates the New Testament. This is because the New Testament implies that the term ‘Christian’ (Χριστιανῶν) was originally coined by non-Christians in the mid-first century.64 Hence it would be quite probable that a first-century Jew, like Josephus, would deploy the term, and that he would also find the need to define such a neologism. And of course, Josephus does both in the TF.

Contradictions

There are however a few matters that do not, at first sight, accord with the New Testament and its portrayal of Jesus. The most obvious is that Josephus may have thought that Jesus died before John the Baptist insofar as he discusses Jesus’ death before he discusses John’s.65 Though it is true that Josephus may here contradict the clear claim of the New Testament documents, it is also true that Josephus frequently places historical events out of order for the sake of his narrative. Sometimes he even does this when retelling historical events that he himself had lived through and that he himself had already recounted in a different order elsewhere.66 As such, Josephus may not have actually been making a chronological claim regarding Jesus and John but instead may have chosen to place Jesus before John because he found such an arrangement to be more suitable for his thematic emphasis of highlighting ‘disturbances’ during the reign of Pontius Pilate.67

In fairness to Josephus, the point should be made that even if he was making a chronological claim, the ministries of John the Baptist and Jesus did significantly overlap, so placing Jesus’ death before John’s is not so egregious an error from a purely chronological perspective. Given this, if Josephus really did think that Jesus died before John the Baptist, such an error is not all that far off the mark. It also should not outweigh other New Testament documents which are united in claiming that John died before Jesus,68 especially given that Josephus muddles chronology elsewhere.

In view of this it should be emphasized that such tension with the New Testament actually has the counter effect of promoting the authenticity of the TF since it is so unlikely that a later Christian scribe would have inserted a story of Jesus’ death before that of John the Baptist. Indeed, the only other group that may have believed Jesus ministered before John the Baptist was a small, relatively insignificant Jewish-Christian sect called the Ebionites. They greatly depended on early Jewish tradition and it is unsurprising that Josephus could have relied on similar Jewish tradition about the chronology of Jesus’ life as compared to that of John the Baptist.69

The only two other areas where Josephus conflicts with the New Testament are less examples of contradiction and more of differing perspective.70 In the TF, Josephus claims that Jesus had many Greek followers and that his disciples did not cease to be faithful to him after his execution. Of course, the New Testament documents are quite clear that neither are true. Though Jesus did minister to Greeks on occasion, he did not have many Greek followers.71 And though Jesus had zealous disciples, the Gospel accounts are emphatic that they abandoned him at his death and initially doubted his resurrection, only later returning to their devotion.72 The New Testament documents go even so far as to show that several of the apostles—Paul and Jesus’ brothers Jude and James—did not even believe in Jesus during his ministry, but only did so after he had been raised from the dead.73

But in each of the above two instances, Josephus’ presentation of the case is understandable from his perspective as an outsider. To Josephus it would have seemed a fair assumption that Jesus attracted many Greek followers during his lifetime given that Jesus did attract some Greeks and that, soon after his death, many Greeks professed faith in him. Not only this, the one passage in the Gospels that appears to portray Jesus as having a large non-Jewish following is actually the exaggerated statement of contemporary Jewish leaders—‘Look! The world has gone after him’74—and hence is not affirmed by the Gospel authors. Thus, drawing from Jewish sources close to Jesus and peering into the first-century Christian movement from without, Josephus would have had ample reason to report that many Greeks had followed Jesus even if only a few actually had.75

Likewise, though Jesus’ disciples abandoned him, it is again understandable that a non-Christian like Josephus would have reported the opposite on the grounds that those same disciples were afterward willing to die for the belief that Jesus had been resurrected, as the New Testament76 and other early Christian documents say.77 Josephus would obviously have been aware of their zeal given that he knew personally those who supervised the capital trials of the apostles Paul and James the brother of Jesus. Josephus also likely knew some who had attended the trial of the apostles Peter and John.78 It hence would have taken an intimate and detailed knowledge of Christian teaching to understand that this devotion of Jesus’ followers was not maintained after his execution, as Josephus says, but only regained after the disciples believed Jesus had been resurrected. So, while Josephus is technically incorrect on this count, his statement is quite explicable as coming from an outsider.

In the light of these observations, the tensions that the TF holds with the New Testament once again have the corollary effect of substantiating the authorship of the TF in view of how improbable it would be for a Christian to make such mistakes, but yet how probable for a non-Christian, like Josephus, to have done so if he was well informed of Jesus, but lacked the specialized, insider knowledge of a Christian.

Conclusion

To sum up regarding the Jesus of history, Josephus advances the following points to a greater or lesser degree: Jesus was a Jew who was crucified by Pontius Pilate, during the reign of Herod Antipas the Tetrarch and under the high priesthood of Caiaphas, while the emeritus High Priest Ananus I still held great sway. Before Jesus’ death he was known as a wise man who taught simple, basic truths, but who was also a polarizing figure, with some wondering if he was more than human and others thinking he was less. His disciples were many and included both Jews and non-Jews. These were perhaps not particularly educated and were prone to being overzealous. Aside from Jesus’ teaching ministry, he also performed miracles that were viewed by some as being gotten by sorcery. Others, however, believed him to be the Christ. After he was crucified by Pontius Pilate at the behest of Jewish leaders, his disciples claimed that he had been resurrected three days later and that he fulfilled Jewish prophecy. These followers of Jesus were called ‘Christians’ and still existed at the end of the first century.

To this description there must be added the historical observation that Josephus’ account of Jesus does not likely reflect information about Jesus that originated in 93/4 ce, when Josephus wrote the TF.79 Rather, Josephus’ information goes back many decades earlier and can be traced to those who interrogated the apostles in the 30s through 60s ce and to those who attended Jesus’ trial in 30/33 ce.80 For Josephus did know such people.

Miracles, Prophecy, and the Resurrection on the Third Day

It is therefore thoroughly remarkable that what Josephus says about Jesus follows the outlines of what the New Testament documents declare. Most striking of all is that Josephus’ testimony quite clearly proposes that Jesus did in fact perform miracles and that the belief about his resurrection and fulfillment of prophecy was not developed years after Jesus lived, but was, to quote Josephus, already held by the disciples of Jesus ‘on the third day’. This point is considerably fortified by the fact that Josephus was quite capable of criticizing supernatural claims.81 But instead of classifying the miraculous reports of Jesus as the outgrowth of later myths and legends, he rather presents them as being contemporaneous with Jesus and the apostles.

All this suggests that there was no long, postmortem period where Jesus went from humble teacher to resurrected wonderworker, a period in which the basic claims of Jesus’ miracles and resurrection grew like coral on a reef, with one person expanding and exaggerating the imagination of the previous. Rather, such fundamental beliefs about Jesus were present from the beginning of the Christian movement,82 and were disseminated by Jesus’ own disciples and even, it seems, by his enemies.83

Josephus, after all, was directly familiar with those Jewish leaders who attended judicial proceedings against not only Jesus but also against the apostles James, Paul, and likely Peter and John too. At such trials, Josephus’ acquaintances extracted testimony from Jesus and the disciples regarding their beliefs, often under threat of execution. Hence these Jewish leaders would have been reliable informants for Josephus to learn about the teachings of Jesus and his followers.84

All this urges the further inference that the early Christian movement was not so divided as sometimes supposed. It is agreed by scholars that four of Jesus’ early apostles—Peter, James, John, and Paul—were the most prominent leaders of the early church.85 Some scholars however go on to hypothesize that these four strongly disagreed on significant matters.86 Over and against this hypothesis stands Josephus’ Testimonium Flavianum. For Josephus seems to have been in touch with individuals who put all four of these apostles on trial, yet he does not depict a Christian movement riven by disagreement, nor does he set forth an account of Jesus far different from that presented by the New Testament documents. It stands to reason that whatever conflicts the four leading apostles may have had with one another, these did not concern the fundamental beliefs sketched out by Josephus.

And according to Josephus, the principal belief upon which the disciples seem to have agreed was that Jesus was raised from the dead on the third day in fulfillment of Jewish prophecy. This is in great contrast to certain scholars who theorize that the disciples were consciously deceiving others regarding Jesus’ resurrection, or that they believed they had seen a mere symbolic vision of Jesus after his death, or even that they thought Jesus had simply visited them in spirit.87 Instead, Josephus’ words are suggestive that the disciples, from their perspective, actually considered Jesus to be alive in the flesh three days after he had been dead in the flesh.

For by Josephus claiming in the TF that ‘it seemed’ to the disciples that Jesus was alive, the implied meaning is clearly that they honestly believed he had risen from the dead. And by using the word ‘alive’, Josephus could not have meant that the disciples believed some vision of Jesus was divinely granted to them as a way to vindicate his mission, or affirm his righteousness, or some such thing, for otherwise they would not have thought Jesus was actually ‘alive’. And by Josephus claiming that the disciples believed Jesus was alive ‘again’, their intended belief is obviously that Jesus was physically alive again when he once had been physically dead. It could not be intended that Jesus’ soul or spirit continued to live and then visited the disciples, for his spirit would not have died in the first place and hence could not be alive ‘again’.

Thus, if Josephus had meant to characterize the disciples as being intentionally deceptive, he would not have said that Jesus ‘seemed to them’ to be alive. If he had wanted to portray the disciples as claiming that they merely beheld a kind of divinely granted symbolic vision of Jesus, he would not have specified that it was actually Jesus himself whom they considered to be ‘alive’. And, if he intended to cast the disciples as only believing in the continued spiritual existence of Jesus, he would not have used the word ‘again’.

Therefore, the plain reading of Josephus is that the belief in Jesus’ bodily resurrection on the third day was held by the disciples of Jesus quite soon after his death, even on ‘the third day’, as Josephus says. And these disciples seem to have included the four leading apostles of Jesus—Peter, James, John, and Paul—the very ones ‘reputed to be pillars’ of the church,88 each of whom went on to lead distinct Christian communities, each of whom are said to have contributed to the documents of the New Testament, and each of whom Josephus’ acquaintances had put on trial. The only surer informants would be those who had encountered Jesus directly—but of course, Josephus knew people who had. And it bears emphasizing that Josephus’ contacts were not only those who had merely met Jesus, but even certain individuals who were party to his interrogation and crucifixion.

* * *

Well then, we have come to the end. The last threads of this book have been gathered together; their tracery is nearly complete—let us now tie the final knot. For too long scholars have dismissed the value of Josephus’ Testimonium Flavianum. But we must follow the evidence: the Testimonium Flavianum is authentic, and within it there resides a compelling witness to the origins of Christianity and to ‘the one called Christ’.

Notes

1. See Chapters 3 and 4.

2. For further discussion on items in this paragraph, see Chapter 3. For the placement of the TF, see Chapter 4 pp. 128–33.

3. See Chapters 1 and 2.

4. See relevant locations in Chapter 3.

5. See Chapters 1 and 2.

6. Life 9, 21, 28–9, 217, 310; see also Chapter 5 pp. 149–51.

7. Life 9, 21, 193–4; see also Chapter 5 pp. 149–51.

8. Rabbi Simon son of Gamaliel; see Chapter 6 pp. 172–6.

9. For ‘all the chief priests’, see Matthew 27:1; Mark 14:53. For the ‘whole Sanhedrin’, see Matthew 26:59; Mark 14:55, 15:1. See also pp. 189–90.

10. Mishnah, Sanhedrin 1.5–6. See also Chapter 6 pp. 189–90.

11. Acts 5:30.

12. See Chapter 6 for discussions on these three individuals.

13. See Chapter 6 pp. 190–6. Even if Ananus II instead observed Passover in the house of his brother-in-law Caiaphas, the current High Priest, Ananus still would have had good opportunity to witness the trial of Jesus, for Jesus was brought to the house of Caiaphas also. On the difference between the Gospel of John and the Synoptics regarding when Jesus was actually interrogated, see Appendix 3.

14. See Chapter 6 for discussion on these individuals.

15. Hence, Josephus knew one or two sons of Ananus I (Ananus II and possibly Jonathan), he knew the son of Gamaliel (Simon), he knew one or two brothers-in-law of Caiaphas (Ananus II and possibly Jonathan), and he knew the nephew (Agrippa II), niece (Berenice), and grandson (Herod) of Herod Antipas and perhaps also his stepdaughter (Salome) and stepson-in-law (Aristobulus). See Chapter 6.

16. See Chapters 5 and 6 pp. 142–7, 197.

17. See Chapter 5 pp. 142–3.

18. Josephus’ acquaintances may also have access to Sanhedrin documents concerning the trial of Jesus, or Josephus himself may have had such access; see Appendix 5.

19. For example, ‘certain’ (τις), ‘incredible deeds’ or ‘magical deeds’ (παραδόξων), ‘with pleasure’ (ἡδονῇ), and ‘lead’ or ‘mislead’ (ἐπηγάγετο). See Chapter 3 for discussion.

20. See respective discussions in Chapter 3.

21. For example, Josephus deeply criticizes pseudo-prophets, deceiving wonderworkers, and false teachers in Antiquities 18.81–2, 20.97–9, 142, 167–72; War 2.258–63. He also criticizes the behavior of two different High Priests in Antiquities 20.199, 205–7, the Sadducees in War 2.166, and the Pharisees in Antiquities 17.41. Relatedly, he condemns certain others for falsely claiming to be a god; see Antiquities 18.72–7, 256.

22. For example, Josephus hints that he knew of Jewish accusations that Jesus worked miracles by magic given his use of the word παράδοξα; see Chapter 3 pp. 73–6. He also can be interpreted as casting Jesus as leading or even inducing (ἐπηγάγετο) a large group of disciples, which matches Jewish accusations that Jesus was a deceiver; see Chapter 3 pp. 81–3. Lastly, Josephus places the TF between a story of a pretend god sleeping with a woman and a story about Pontius Pilate and aqueducts, each of which, respectively, hearken back to Jewish traditions about Jesus’ birth and death; see Chapter 4 pp. 131–3.

23. See especially Eusebius’ discomfort with the word παράδοξα; see as well the anonymous author of the Dissertatio contra Judaeos, as discussed in Chapter 1 pp. 18, 22. Cassiodorus and his team also neglected to translate the TF, perhaps because it contained statements that elsewhere they translated negatively; see Chapter 2 pp. 44–5.

24. See Chapter 6 pp. 163–4.

25. Antiquities 18.116–19.

26. Antiquities 20.199–201. Appendix 6 shows that Ananus II and Gamaliel betrayed Josephus and it was their fathers who had Jesus executed. Hence one more reason Josephus may have been sympathetic to Jesus is that Jesus was accused by the very same families that betrayed Josephus.

27. See n. 22 and pp. 73–6, 77–79, 81–3, 89–90, 131–3.

28. See Chapter 1 pp. 33–34.

29. See pp. 88–9.

30. Antiquities 20.200.

31. According to Metzger and Ehrman, a conjectural emendation occurs when an editor supplies a reading that is not witnessed by the original language of the ancient text or by any of its ancient or medieval translations; see Metzger and Ehrman, The Text of the New Testament, 230.

32. One might argue that my reconstruction should also add the Syriac word for ‘was’ or hwa (ܗܘܐ), but this is already represented by the Greek word ἦν and hence does not need to be supplied.

33. This translation is quite similar to the ‘neutral’ translation presented in Chapter 4 pp. 137–8 with the exception that I use the phrase ‘it seemed to them that he was alive again’ instead of ‘he appeared to them to be alive again’.

34. For further discussion on paradoxa, see Chapter 3 pp. 73–5. For other possible translations of the TF, see Chapter 4 pp. 137–8.

35. Antiquities 20.200.

36. See Chapter 3 pp. 96–100.

37. Luke 3:1–2; Acts 4:6, 27; John 18:13, 24, 28–32.

38. Acts 25:19. For further discussion, see Chapter 3 pp. 67–9.

39. Matthew 13:54; Mark 6:21; 1 Corinthians 1:18–25.

40. For example, in 1 Corinthians 1:18–25 Paul criticizes the ‘wise’, but goes on to emphasize that Jesus was actually the very ‘wisdom’ of God. And again, in Matthew 13:54 and Mark 6:21 Jesus critiques the ‘wise’; though elsewhere he also implies that he himself had immense wisdom: Matthew 11:19, 12:42; Luke 7:35, 11:31, 49.

41. For example, Mara bar Serapion, Porphyry, and the Milesian Apollo. For discussion, see Chapter 3 pp. 69–71.

42. See Chapter 3 pp. 73–5.

43. John 20:28; Hebrews 1:8; Philippians 2:6.

44. Matthew 10:25.

45. It should also be observed that early Christians ardently believed that Jesus was in fact human and so it seems quite unlikely that a later Christian scribe would have inserted a phrase into the TF that hypothetically wonders whether Jesus was human or not. For further discussion, see Chapter 3 pp. 71–3.

46. John 7:11–13, 25–31, 40–52.

47. Matthew 12:23, 13:54–7; Mark 6:14–15, 8:27–8; Luke 9:7–8, 18–19; John 4:29.

48. See pp. 73, 203 for further possibilities.

49. On Jesus having thousands of followers, see Matthew 14:13–21, 15:32–9; Mark 6:31–44, 8:1–9; Luke 9:12–17; John 6:1–14. See also Matthew 4:25; Mark 3:8; Luke 6:17. On non-Jewish followers, see Chapter 3 pp. 80–1.

50. See Chapter 3 p. 78.

51. See Chapter 3 pp. 78–9.

52. This is obvious to anyone who has read the original language texts of Josephus, Philo, and certain Dead Sea Scrolls. On the latter, see Charlesworth, ‘The Dead Sea Scrolls and the Historical Jesus’, 26–7.

53. Matthew 15:16; Mark 4:13, 7:18; Luke 24:25.

54. Matthew 11:25; Luke 10:21; John 7:15; Acts 4:13.

55. Matthew 20:20–8; Luke 9:54–5, 22:50–1; John 18:10–11. Jesus’ disciples also promised to remain faithful to him, before actually rejecting him; see n. 72 below.

56. Matthew 27:63; Luke 23:2; John 7:12, 47, 52.

57. John 4:1–2.

58. John 12:19.

59. Luke 23:1–5, 14.

60. See Chapter 6 pp. 183–4.

61. Luke 23:2–5. While Luke is the only Gospel writer who is specific about this charge, the three others portray Jesus as being charged with claiming to be an unlawful king, which would amount to rebellion in Roman eyes; see Matthew 27:11, 36; Mark 15:2, 26; John 18:33, 19:19–22.

62. Hengel, Crucifixion in the Ancient World, 46–50.

63. It is true that technically Josephus does not explicitly claim that Jesus’ disciples believed he was the Christ, but the whole thrust of the TF leads one to assume as much, especially given that Josephus specifically credits the disciples as believing that Jesus was raised from the dead and that he fulfilled prophecy.

64. Acts 11:26, 26:28; 1 Peter 4:16. See pp. 105, 110, 117, 225.

65. Jesus is discussed in Antiquities 18.63–4 and John the Baptist is discussed in Antiquities 18.116–19.

66. Cohen, Josephus in Galilee and Rome, 3–8. See also a table comparing the different chronological sequences given in the Josephus’ Life and War, found in Mason, Life of Josephus, 213–22.

67. On these disturbances, see Chapter 3 p. 66 n. 16, pp. 128–9. It was common for Josephus to rearrange chronology for the sake of his chosen theme or for greater literary effect; see Cohen, Josephus in Galilee and Rome, 233.

68. See p. 129.

69. See p. 129.

70. One more tension with the New Testament could be deduced from the fact that Josephus highlights the role of Pontius Pilate in the death of Jesus, whereas the New Testament almost always emphasizes the role of Jewish leaders. This though is not a contradiction and is simply a matter of emphasis since the Gospel narratives clearly show Pontius Pilate as ultimately presiding over the death of Jesus; see Chapter 3 pp. 93–4.

71. See Chapter 3 pp. 80–1.

72. The disciples insisted that they would not abandon Jesus (Matthew 26:33, 35; Mark 14:29; Luke 22:33; John 13:37), shortly before actually abandoning him (Matthew 26:56; Mark 14:50; John 16:32). Judas of course also betrayed Jesus, Peter denied Jesus, and the disciples as a whole refused to believe that he had been resurrected; see Chapter 3 p. 95 for discussion.

73. Jesus’ brothers, James and Jude, did not believe in him (Mark 3:21, 31, 6:3; John 7:5), but both apparently were converted after his death (Acts 12:17, 15:13, 21:18; 1 Corinthians 9:5, 15:7; Galatians 1:19, 2:9, 2:12; James 1:1; Jude 1:1). Paul of course persecuted the church before becoming a Christian himself; see 1 Corinthians 15:9; Galatians 1:13.

74. John 12:19.

75. See Chapter 3 pp. 80–1.

76. Acts 4:18–21, 5:27–33, 40–2, 7:54–60, 12:1–5, 16:22–4, 20:22–4. See also Paul’s trials before Felix, Festus, and Agrippa II in Acts 24–6 and his words in Philippians 1:21 and 2 Corinthians 11:23–7.

77. Clement of Rome, First Epistle 5.1–7; Ignatius of Antioch, Letter to the Smyrnaeans 3.1–3 (see also Letter to the Romans 4.1–5.3); Polycarp, Letter to the Philippians 9.1–2. See also Antiquities 20.200–1.

78. See Chapter 6 pp. 163–4, 184–6.

79. Josephus says in the conclusion of his Antiquities that the present day was the fifty-sixth year of his life and the thirteenth year of Emperor Domitian, which corresponds with 93/4 ce. See Antiquities 20.267 and Mason, Life of Josephus, xv–xvi n. 1.

80. It is also possible that Josephus knew those who had access to Sanhedrin documents regarding the trial of Jesus, or that Josephus himself did; see Appendix 5.

81. Josephus laughs at the idea of wizards in Life 150. He also does not hesitate to portray certain so-called prophets and miracles as lying and false; Antiquities 20.97–9, 142, 167–72; War 2.258–63. See Betz, ‘Miracles in the Writings of Flavius Josephus’, 212–13.

82. In his comprehensive study on the historical Jesus, Meier similarly concludes ‘the miracle traditions about Jesus’ public ministry are already so widely attested in various sources and literary forms by the end of the first Christian generation that total fabrication by the early church is, practically speaking, impossible’. Meier, A Marginal Jew, vol. 2 p. 630.

83. Jesus’ enemies of course claimed that Jesus worked miracles, but only with the help of demons or some similar means; see Chapter 3 pp. 72, 74. And though they did not believe Jesus had been resurrected bodily, they did not dispute that the early disciples believed as much; see the Jew of Celsus in Origen, Against Celsus 2.70.

84. The reader of this book might wonder why Josephus’ contacts would have cared enough about Jesus to have become well acquainted with him or at least to have been aware of the outlines of his personal history. But surely the family of Ananus I and those associated with the Sanhedrin would have been quite interested in Jesus given that he caused so great an upheaval that they appealed to the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate, to have Jesus executed. The continued flourishing of the Jesus movement no doubt would have also vexed them considerably. This is evident by the fact that Ananus II risked his own high priesthood in order to have James, the brother of Jesus, illegally executed in 62 ce; see Antiquities 20.200–1.

85. Barnett, Jesus and the Rise of Early Christianity, 389–94.

86. For example, Chilton writes ‘James and Peter and Paul disagreed ideologically’ and discusses whether these apostles should even be viewed as part of a single ‘movement’. See, Chilton and Evans, The Missions of James, Peter, and Paul, 487–8.

87. These hypotheses regarding what the disciples originally believed about the resurrection of Jesus are enumerated in Allison, Resurrecting Jesus, 204–13.

88. Galatians 2:9. Paul does not class himself as a pillar of the church in this quotation, but he has been by almost all other Christians since. He also does not claim to have seen Jesus on the third day after his death, but only sometime thereafter.

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