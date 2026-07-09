Restore Britain, aka “The Far Right”, has made it onto the Joe Rogan podcast:

Five years ago, if you had told people that Joe Rogan would be sitting across from Rupert Lowe, the leader of Restore Britain, agreeing about the civilisational decline of Britain, speech arrests, grooming gangs, mass immigration, institutional cowardice, Islam, Covid, and the general smell of damp carpet coming off the modern state, they would have told you to stop smoking whatever was inside the elk meat.

Rogan was not supposed to be here. He was the pot-smoking, Bernie-curious, comedian-MMA-ape-man of the old American left. He had the politics of a man who took mushrooms in a sensory deprivation tank before going out to vote Democrat, and then spent three hours explaining to a Navy SEAL why chimps are terrifying. That used to read as liberal.

That is the great political trick of the last five years. Rogan did not wake up one morning, strap on a tiny right-wing backpack, and hike across the spectrum like a podcasting hobbit of reaction. He stood roughly where he was, saying many of the same things, while the map was redrawn around him. Civil libertarianism became “far right.” Scepticism became “misinformation.” Ivermectin became Nazi Horse Paste. Not wanting the state to read everyone’s posts became the kind of dangerous extremism once associated with owning too many canned goods and knowing what a water filter is.

Lowe is not presenting himself as a soft-focus centrist with a podcast mug and three approved concerns. Restore Britain’s own website does not mumble. It says Britain has been “run into the ground” for 30 years by an establishment that does not care about ordinary people, then lists mass immigration, economic collapse, woke ideology, and radical Islam as evidence of decline. Subtle it is not. There is no “conversation starter” energy here. This is politics with its tie removed and its sleeves rolled up.

And Rogan listens to him.

For years, the establishment trick was simple. Anything it did not want discussed was labelled far right. Immigration numbers? Far right. Grooming gangs? Far right. Free speech? Far right. Two-tier policing? Far right. Covid vaccine injuries? Far right. The border? Far right. Concern about Islamism? Far right. Saying “women” without a five-minute apology? Far right.

Rogan is interesting because he does not come to these subjects from British right-wing politics. He comes at them from the old left’s suspicion of power. He asks the obvious questions. Why are people being arrested for posts? Why is the state afraid of naming patterns? Why did institutions lie or dodge when girls were being abused? Why were dissenters treated like lunatics during Covid? Why does the official class seem more worried about embarrassment than truth?

These are not exotic questions. They are normal questions.

The podcast is full of that strange inversion. Lowe talks about Britain losing its old constitutional habits, drifting into managerial rule, punishing individualism, rewarding collectivism, and using law not as protection but as a net. Rogan’s instinctive response is not Tory nostalgia. It is American disbelief. He hears that Britain has had around 12,000 arrests a year under online communications laws and reacts like a man watching a police horse climb into a person’s kitchen. That number has become one of those statistics people repeat because it sounds impossible, then becomes worse because it is not impossible enough.

Lowe is a British nationalist politician. Rogan is a Texan podcaster who looks like he was assembled from kettlebells and mammoth broth. But both are looking at the same institutional reflex: concealment first, correction later, apology never unless cornered.

That reflex has become the real politics of our age. It is reality versus management. It is whether a fact exists before an approved institution agrees to hold a symposium about its emotional impact. It is whether the public is allowed to notice things while those things are happening, or whether it must wait fifteen years for a judge, a report, a redacted appendix, and a minister saying “lessons must be learned” in the voice of a printer jam.

The most revealing thing about the Lowe conversation is how unshocked Rogan now sounds by subjects that would once have been treated as radioactive. Britain importing populations and then acting surprised when culture travels inside human beings. Britain treating borders as an embarrassing legacy concept, like smoking indoors or calling a binman a binman. Britain forcing its citizens to live inside the consequences of elite theory while being told the consequences are not happening.

Five years ago, respectable people could still pretend this was all fringe. The respectable world had a working spellbook. Say “far right” three times and the subject vanished. Say “misinformation” and the peasant dropped the document. Say “public health” and the citizen put his arm out. Say “community tensions” and the abused girl disappeared behind the minutes of the safeguarding board.

Then reality kept happening. It happened in towns. It happened at borders. It happened on social media. It happened in schools, hospitals, courts, councils, police forces, media studios, airports, and every little HR-lit chamber where ordinary people were told to doubt their own eyes for the comfort of people with better pensions.

The left did not lose Rogan because he read Burke in a sauna and emerged demanding hereditary peers. It lost him because it became boring, censorious, cowardly, bureaucratic, therapeutic, and dishonest about the things normal people could see. It became the politics of the clipboard. It became a parish council with nuclear codes. It became a hall monitor with a graduate degree in HR and a police liaison.

Meanwhile, Rogan sits there saying, more or less: hang on, what the hell is going on?

That question is now the centre of politics. Just that. What the hell is going on?

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