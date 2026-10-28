I see that some traditional Catholics are not happy about Rome’s latest theological innovations:

Apparently, providing Muslim scholars with a prayer room in the Vatican Apostolic Library wasn’t quite enough. Now Italy’s Catholic bishops have produced teaching materials containing a chapter entitled The Koran: Revealed Word of God.

Rome has survived barbarian invasions, plagues, revolutions, Napoleon, two world wars and the invention of the guitar Mass. The Catholic Church has endured centuries of persecution, schism and theological warfare. Entire councils were convened to settle disputes over the precise nature of God. Heretics were excommunicated, theologians were condemned, and the occasional unfortunate individual was introduced to the benefits of combustion. It was all rather exhausting. Fortunately, the modern Catholic hierarchy has discovered a much more civilized approach to religious disagreements: teach the children of Italy the benefits of Islam using this 96-page educational resource entitled Factsheets for Understanding Islam: