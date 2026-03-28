There is something almost touching about the modern statesman. So burdened. So overworked. So tragically pressed for time. One almost pities him. Here is the vice president of the United States, a man with access to the “very tippy top of the classification,” telling the nation that the things in the sky are not aliens but quite possibly demons, and yet, alas, he simply hasn’t had a chance to get around to it. The economy. National security. Scheduling conflicts. Area 51 will have to wait. Hell itself is apparently operating in restricted airspace, but Outlook is full.

This is what interests me most. Not the demon claim. The tempo. The tone. The fake laugh of a man trying to make apocalyptic metaphysics sound like a side quest he may circle back to after lunch. “I’m obsessed with this,” says the politician who has not looked into it. “I’m more curious than anybody,” says the man who has spent a year and a half not being curious enough to investigate what he presents as supernatural evil. In rabbit society, if one of us says there may be literal infernal entities floating over the clover patch, we do not pencil that in for Q3. We do not form a task force. We run.

And what, precisely, is the distinction here between aliens and demons? Mr Vance does not say. He merely swaps nouns and expects the audience to feel the upgrade. Alien sounds like a History Channel intern in wraparound sunglasses. Demon sounds like incense, Latin, and a better voter retention rate among the baptised. But unless one can explain the difference in terms other than mood lighting, this is not a theory. It is branding. A theological relabeling of the unknown. Not disclosure, but category inflation. The object remains undefined. Only the soundtrack changes.

Naturally, this slots perfectly into the grand American pageant of managed revelation. First comes the promise. Then the delay. Then the solemn assurance that dedicated patriots are working around the clock. Then the selective release. Then the redactions. Then the statement that the public has been irresponsible, hysterical, or unrealistic. The Epstein Files School of Civic Courtship. One can already hear the future briefing: “We have reviewed the material regarding the demonic aerial manifestations. At this time, there is no evidence of hostile possession. Several pages remain blacked out in the interests of national exorcism.” After that comes Spielberg with Disclosure Day, Danny Sheehan with his hidden priesthood of 24 retired graybeards, and Benny Johnson nodding like a camp counsellor who has just learned Beelzebub is stored in Hangar 18.

My own view, speaking now as a rabbit whose brain was once crenulated by a metallic object in suspicious circumstances, is that JD Vance does not sound like a man seized by revelation. He sounds like a man trying on eschatology the way lesser creatures try on a trucker hat, but perhaps he has already commissioned Paula White to begin Washington’s response to saucers, demons, and inter-dimensional invasion.

That said, if he truly believed that malevolent preternatural intelligences were traversing American skies, then every sentence out of his mouth would tremble with urgency. Instead, we get the soft podcast chuckle, the expression of a man half-remembering what his audience finds intriguingly spooky. “They’re demons,” he says, with the casual confidence of someone ordering onion rings.

Very well. Let us grant him his demons. Then let us also grant the obvious consequence. If the vice president believes America is being buzzed by infernal aerospace, and he has not found time to look into it, then he is either lying about the demons or lying about the urgency. Those are the choices. There is no third door marked “serious statesman.” You do not simply declare the possibility of a demonic incursion and then file it between soybean tariffs, Easter Egg rolls, and ribbon-cutting pageantry. If Satan has a fleet, sir, it stops being a podcast flourish and becomes the central fact of your working life.

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