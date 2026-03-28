The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
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I just finished watching a livestream about aliens and possible demons (I think we can put Klaus in the second category there).

So....if aliens, real ones or unemployed actors, do turn up in 2027...won't that be a wonderful reason to go fascist?

For Your Safety, of course.

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