Editor’s note: Juniper insisted she be given space to respond to the Canadian government’s latest program, on the grounds that “benefit architecture is a form of collective tenderness” and that refusing her would constitute “procedural austerity at the level of voice.” We regret granting the request almost immediately. She arrived with three tote bags, a reusable mug, and a 14-page emotional impact appendix titled Money Must Be Held Before It Can Heal.

Man in suit: “It’s the 5th of June, great day to go shopping and to buy Canadian.”

Narrator/Man: “12 million Canadians will be receiving the Canada Grocery and Essentials Benefit. This is a key affordability measure, we’ve heard from many Canadians that obviously affordability is top of mind.”

Man in suit: “Saputo, that’s Canadian!”

Man in suit: “Your family comes from where?” Shopper: “Colombia.” Man in suit: “Colombia! The good thing with the measure is that a family of four can receive up to $1,890 this year, and for a single person, you’re close to $950. So it’s a real savings for families and for people.”

I want to begin by saying that I found the video profoundly moving, and I do not use that phrase lightly, except in grant applications, municipal listening circles, and moments when the State appears in a grocery store wearing a suit and gently reintroduces people to cheese.

There he was, among the shelves, naming Saputo as Canadian, not in the vulgar nationalist sense, obviously, but in the post-nationalist peoplekind relational sense. Cheese as place. Cheese as policy. Cheese as edible fiscal reconciliation. A small tub of dairy becoming, for one luminous second, a portal through which Canadians could glimpse the tender circularity of public care.

Some people are saying, rather cynically, that this is “your money” being “given back to you,” as though money exists in some pre-governmental state of innocence, wandering freely through meadows before Ottawa cruelly captures it in a net. This is a very limited, extractive, settler-individualist understanding of taxation. Money does not become meaningful until it has been held, processed, renamed, translated into a benefit, administered by several departments, and returned to you through a properly branded federal portal.

That is how trust is made.

Yes, the government first collects the tax. Yes, private businesses must perform the sacred paperwork of remittance. Yes, CRA then processes the funds through a large administrative body staffed by people with ergonomic chairs, union protections, internal wellness newsletters, and the haunting light of spreadsheet civilization in their eyes. But why is this being framed as waste? Those are jobs. Those are livelihoods. Those are families supported by forms, compliance windows, eligibility tables, and call-centre hold music.

When you “cut taxes,” as the angry men suggest, all you do is leave money brutely with the person who earned it. Where is the community in that? Where is the portal? Where is the bilingual PDF? Where is the chance for a mid-level assistant deputy something to convene a task group on essentials affordability messaging?

The beauty of the Canada Grocery and Essentials Benefit is that everyone touches the money on its journey home. The shopper pays. The business collects. The accountant files. CRA receives. CRA processes. CRA calculates. CRA remits. The communications team explains. The minister announces. The man in the suit walks through the grocery store identifying Canadian products like a priest blessing root vegetables.

This is not inefficiency. This is choreography.

And yes, the administrative costs are real. But those costs are also people. To complain about bureaucracy is to erase the lived experience of the bureaucrat, who has also felt grocery prices, perhaps while buying oat milk after a difficult hybrid meeting about inclusive procurement language. A larger state is not a burden. It is a care web with pensions. It is a quilt made of departments. It is how a society hugs itself using payroll.

Imagine the cold alternative. A tax cut. No announcement. No video. No suit man. No Saputo moment. No one explaining to a Colombian family that the government has heard affordability is “top of mind,” which is one of the most compassionate phrases available in official English. Just lower prices and less paperwork. Frankly, that sounds lonely.

The State does not merely return your money. It matures it. It sends your money on a journey of public becoming. Your dollar leaves you raw, selfish, and unconsulted. It comes back softened by process, spiritually laundered through compliance, and carrying the faint scent of institutional toner.

That is the win-win.

You receive a benefit. The government receives gratitude. The public service grows. The communications budget finds purpose. The grocery aisle becomes a civic classroom. Somewhere, a policy analyst updates a dashboard and feels, perhaps for the first time since grad school, that history is on her side.

So yes, please, let us stop mocking this beautiful system. Let us have more benefits, more credits, more forms, more eligibility thresholds, more portals, more outreach campaigns, more men in suits wandering through supermarkets saying “Saputo” with the humble awe of a pilgrim at Lourdes.

Until, at last, every Canadian is either receiving a government benefit, administering a government benefit, explaining a government benefit, auditing a government benefit, or producing a short video about how the benefit reflects the government’s commitment to making life more affordable for Canadians.

Then we will finally have achieved the dream.

No private citizen left behind.

Because no private citizen will remain.

And perhaps, if we are brave enough, the process need not stop there. One day, when all remaining Canadian jobs have been tenderly absorbed into the public sector, and when the humans in those jobs have themselves been replaced by emotionally literate service robots trained on federal accessibility guidelines, the displaced population will not be abandoned. Of course not. They will receive an AI-taxed Universal Basic Continuance Dividend and be invited to select from a menu of socially meaningful, low-carbon, non-competitive civic hobbies.

These may include fog stewardship, ethical cheese naming, receipt journaling, anti-colonial shelf-stocking memory work, intergenerational form-filling circles, trauma-informed cart return, bilingual compost witness practice, community-based queue holding, non-hierarchical lint collection, and facilitated gratitude sessions for former employment ecosystems.

No one will need a job, because the robots will have the jobs. No one will need money, because the State will provide the allowance. No one will need purpose, because purpose will be available through a downloadable PDF, updated quarterly, with optional in-person workshops for those still processing the transition from work to guided relevance.

This is how a country matures. First, the State taxes your money. Then it gives some of it back, which thrills you because you have forgotten it was yours. Then it employs you to administer the giving back. Then it replaces you with a robot who administers the giving back more inclusively. Then it gives you a benefit funded by taxing the robot. Then you spend your mornings in a circle explaining how grateful you are that the system still sees you as a stakeholder with lived experience of obsolete labour.

I honestly cannot imagine a more beautiful society.

Editor’s note: In the interests of balance, we asked T.W. Burrows whether he wished to respond to Juniper’s essay. He replied by pushing a GST receipt under the shed door with the words “THEFT WITH A LANYARD” written across it in beetroot juice. We then asked if he might provide something longer and more publishable. Several minutes later, a second note emerged: “SHE HAS CONFUSED A PARASITE WITH A HUG.” Legal has advised us to leave it there.

Warning: Comments are monitored by Big Sister. This is Canada, where saying true things too plainly now requires either legal counsel, moral laundering, or a federal grant. So comments are switched off. Readers wishing to express disagreement are encouraged to whisper into a toque, bury it behind a Service Canada office, and await further instructions from the Department of Approved Feelings.

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